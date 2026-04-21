M42 Appoints Human Behavior and High-Threat Protection Executive Brian Marren to Advisory Board

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Messier 42 LLC ("M42"), a private leading global artificial intelligence technology and digital transformation company, today announced that Brian Marren has joined the company's Advisory Board, bringing deep experience in human behavior pattern recognition, high-threat protection, operational instruction, and mission-focused leadership. Mr. Marren serves as Chief Executive Officer of Arcadia Cognerati, a partner portfolio company and a firm focused on Human Behavior Pattern Recognition & Analysis, or HBPR&A.

Mr. Marren is recognized for applying behavioral analysis, threat recognition, and decision-making frameworks to military, law enforcement, and protective environments. His career includes service as a U.S. Marine Scout Sniper, combat deployments in Iraq, leadership of combat and training missions, and subsequent work as an instructor and executive in high-threat and human-performance settings.

At M42, Mr. Marren will provide strategic advisory support across human behavior analysis, pattern recognition, applied psychometrics, and artificial intelligence. His experience in understanding how people perceive, decide, and respond under pressure is expected to support M42's continued development of transformational AI capabilities designed to enhance predictive insight, human-centered intelligence, and real-world operational performance.

"Understanding human behavior in uncertain and high-pressure environments has broad relevance for better decision-making, stronger preparedness, and more effective outcomes," said Brian Marren. "I am pleased to join M42's Advisory Board and support the company as it advances artificial intelligence capabilities that place deeper human insight and more informed judgment at the center of innovation."

"Brian brings a highly differentiated perspective rooted in leadership, human behavior, operational training, and pattern recognition," said a spokesperson for M42. "His experience aligns naturally with our work in applied psychometrics and transformational AI, and we believe his insight will be valuable as M42 continues to build advanced technologies that better understand people, context, and decision environments."

Mr. Marren's appointment further strengthens M42's Advisory Board with expertise spanning artificial intelligence, human behavior analytics, psychometrics, and mission-critical decision intelligence.

About M42

M42 is a global leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, providing innovative services across various industries. As a syndicate leveraging AI for justice, truth and fairness, M42 combines deep expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to drive growth and efficiency for its clients worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to M42, are statements that are based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond M42's control. Except as required by law, M42 does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

M42 Contacts

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

Website: https://m42.com/

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SOURCE: M42

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/m42-appoints-human-behavior-and-high-threat-protection-executive-1159111