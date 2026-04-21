Red Wing Introduces the IronFlex Work Boot, Built From 3 Million Foot Scans

New medium-duty performance boot delivers precision fit backed by Red Wing's legendary durability

RED WING, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Red Wing , the legacy footwear brand setting the global standard for purpose-built boots since 1905, today announced IronFlex: a medium-duty performance boot engineered from the ground up using fit data from over three million real workers. Designed for construction and general trades professionals who spend long hours on their feet, the IronFlex combines Red Wing's legacy craftsmanship with data-driven innovation to deliver a fit that feels personal.

The IronFlex is the first Red Wing boot designed using insights from the brand's Ultimate Fit Experience (UFX), a dynamic foot-scanning technology from Volumental that has collected and analyzed over 300,000 individual scans across 321 styles. That data informed every dimension of the IronFlex, from the roomier forefoot and toe box to the torsional heel stability built in through Red Wing's FlexForce cement-to-welt construction. The result is a boot that moves with the worker instead of against them.

"Red Wing's work boots are designed to keep pace with the changing demands of job sites," said Mike VanGoethem, Chief Product & Services Officer, Red Wing Shoe Company. "Today's trades workers are moving more, climbing more, and logging longer days. The IronFlex was built around that reality, down to every last data point."

The boot features:

A BioSpring midsole made from high-rebound EVA with up to 20% sugarcane (a renewable resource) for all-day cushioning

A rubber IronFlex outsole engineered for best-in-class slip resistance with ladder-grip, which enhances forward and backward traction when climbing

Red Wing's three-layer waterproofing system paired with full-grain leather from SB Foot Tannery in Red Wing, MN.

Style 2620 also includes the BOA Fit System for micro-adjustable, precision fit - adjustable even with gloves on.

The IronFlex family launches with four styles: the Men's 6" Boot in brown (2618) and black (1520), the Men's 6" Boot with BOA (2620), and the Women's 6" Boot (2622). All styles are ASTM-rated and available with slip resistance and electrical hazard protection.

The IronFlex is available now at Red Wing stores nationwide and at redwingshoes.com .

About Red Wing

Established in 1905, Red Wing is an American footwear brand built on a legacy of uncompromising craftsmanship and quality. From industry-leading boots to work apparel, Red Wing blends traditional construction with modern innovation to deliver products made to last and meet the demands of trades workers. Rooted in a simple but profound purpose - to help you build your life's work - Red Wing designs gear with quality materials that support those who build our world with the confidence, style, and comfort they deserve.

Media Contact:

Name: Martina Corona

Email: martina@notablypr.com

SOURCE: Red Wing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/red-wing-introduces-the-ironflextm-work-boot-built-from-3-million-foot-1159193