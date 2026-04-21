Espresa Launches Specialty Care Accounts to Give Employers Predictable Control Over Rising Costs of Popular Drugs Such as GLP-1s

GLP-1s, Hormone Therapy and Specialty Mental Health - Without Cutting Employee Access or Disrupting Existing Medical Plans

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Espresa , a leading global personal benefits platform, announced today the launch of Specialty Care Accounts , a first-of-its-kind employer-defined benefits model that gives employers cost predictability to fund high-demand specialty care, including GLP-1 weight management medications, hormone replacement therapy, and specialty mental health services - eliminating open-ended claims exposure from the medical plan.

Employer healthcare costs are rising at their fastest pace in years, and specialty drugs are the primary reason. GLP-1 medications alone now carry an average cost of $10,000 to $15,000 per participant annually, and nearly 60% of companies found employee utilization is accelerating far faster than most employers anticipated. Meanwhile, 53% of employees cite cost as the top barrier to GLP-1 access, and 59% have delayed medical care due to affordability concerns. The result is a deepening gap between what employees need and what employers can sustainably offer.

"Employers told us the old model is broken," said Alex Shubat, co-founder and CEO of Espresa. "In recent benefits cycles, finance teams are raising real concerns about sustainability, while HR teams are under pressure to stay competitive on talent. That tension isn't going away. By shifting from open-ended formulary coverage to a defined annual contribution, employers can support access to GLP-1s and other therapies in a way that's both sustainable and scalable over time."

Rather than routing high-cost treatments through medical plans, Specialty Care Accounts establish a pre-set annual allowance per employee. Employees use their account balance to access eligible care through providers they already trust. Eligible expenses include FDA-approved weight management medications and GLP-1s, hormone therapy, sexual and reproductive health needs, mental health out-of-pocket costs, and other specialized treatments aligned to an organization's benefits strategy. Specialty Care Accounts work alongside existing health plans and Lifestyle Spending Accounts , integrating into existing infrastructure with minimal complexity.

"I believe Espresa's personal benefits strategy is the first I've encountered that successfully targets the true underlying need," said Jackie Good, Global Wellbeing Manager, Nielsen. "Our engagement rates are at an all-time high and continue to rise. Plus, I have employees coming to me with ideas on what they want to see and making sure they're involved. That's how you know a program is really taking off."

Specialty Care Accounts deliver measurable results on both sides. In one scenario, a national financial services employer with 8,000 employees shifted per-participant GLP-1 exposure from approximately $12,000 to a capped $2,200 annually, reducing total program cost from more than $15 million to less than $3 million across the same member base. For employers not yet offering GLP-1 coverage, a second scenario projected $20M+ in initial annual cost avoidance by launching through a Specialty Care Account rather than the medical plan, with employer cost risk capped and predictable from day one.

About Espresa

Espresa is powering great workplaces with personal benefits people love. The LSA Plus platform unifies wellbeing, family care, and lifestyle benefits into a single solution that drives engagement while helping employers manage costs.

Founded in 2015 in Palo Alto, California, by Alex Shubat (CEO) and Raghavan Menon (CTO), Espresa supports organizations in delivering modern, personal benefits for a diverse and evolving workforce.

To learn more, visit espresa.com .

Media Contact:

BAM for Espresa

espresa@bambybig.agency

SOURCE: Espresa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/espresa-launches-specialty-care-accounts-to-give-employers-predi-1159267