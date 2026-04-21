Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new drill results on the north extension of the Carlos Pacheco Vein System at its producing Noche Buena gold-silver mine located 4km southwest of its Guadalupe mill in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan District, Mexico.

CARLOS PACHECO VEIN NORTH EXTENSION DRILL RESULTS

Surface drilling intersected significant mineralization on the Carlos Pacheco Veins north extension as follows:

TABLE 1: CARLOS PACHECO VEIN DRILL RESULTS Hole No. From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

(metres) Est. True

Width (m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) Copper

(%) Z25-01 95.40 96.75 1.35 1.13 0.29 146 0.02 0.28 0.04 Z25-02 124.26 124.80 0.54 0.33 1.20 28 0.03 0.04 0.27 Z25-03 145.40 147.15 1.75 0.79 4.53 46 0.11 0.26 0.12 Z25-04 128.85 130.40 1.55 1.24 1.25 22 0.11 0.46 0.12 Z25-05 159.85 161.15 1.30 0.69 0.60 163 0.10 0.23 0.01 Z25-06 210.15 215.35 5.20 1.95 4.83 43 0.02 0.06 0.76 Including 210.15 212.30 2.15 0.81 7.63 45 0.04 0.13 0.83 Z25-07 205.95 208.00 2.05 1.82 0.07 13 0.02 0.06 0.11 Z25-08 Drill hole stopped short of Carlos Pacheco Vein, no samples collected. Z25-09 119.05 120.08 1.03 0.86 1.26 87 0.68 1.44 0.01 Z25-10 137.20 137.50 0.30 0.27 1.53 94 3.75 6.20 0.08 Z25-11 115.05 117.50 2.45 2.23 3.74 116 0.42 1.00 0.02 Including 116.30 117.50 1.20 1.09 5.92 166 0.64 1.65 0.03 Z25-12 93.75 98.60 4.85 4.24 3.67 76 0.14 0.27 0.00 Including 95.75 97.65 1.90 1.66 7.60 109 0.26 0.47 0.00 Including 95.75 96.70 0.95 0.83 8.42 131 0.36 0.60 0.01 Z26-01 95.30 95.75 0.45 0.35 0.75 9 0.04 0.19 0.16 Z26-02 36.65 38.15 1.50 1.31 1.63 56 0.90 1.94 0.26 Including 37.35 38.15 0.80 0.70 2.44 72 1.25 2.31 0.24 Z26-03 Drill hole crossed Carlos Pacheco Vein in weathered oxide zone, no samples collected. Z26-04 88.60 90.20 1.60 0.98 0.25 313 0.20 0.31 0.03 And 96.08 111.60 15.52 9.49 9.75 212 1.37 2.12 0.29 Including 101.80 111.60 9.80 6.00 15.11 306 1.86 2.80 0.40 Including 106.85 111.60 4.75 2.91 30.64 509 2.72 3.48 0.70 Including 108.80 111.60 2.80 1.71 49.84 748 1.95 3.42 0.91 Including 109.75 110.75 1.00 0.61 114.50 1,295 2.75 5.04 1.10 Z26-05 105.30 106.60 1.30 0.72 4.03 336 0.21 0.33 0.02 Z26-06 159.20 159.90 0.70 0.61 1.67 58 0.54 3.15 0.32

Surface drill results reported in this news release tested the north extension of the Carlos Pacheco Vein and its splay veins for 150m north of the active mine workings. This 150m well mineralized segment trends NNW. Beyond that the vein bends toward a NW direction where three drill holes (Z25-13, 14, 15) did not intersect any significant mineralization. However, further north beyond drill hole Z25-15, drill hole Z26-02 intersected significant assays and additional drilling is planned.

NOCHE BUENA MINE

In late 2025, IMPACT restarted the Noche Buena Mine where previous mining sourced mineral from two veins - the Noche Buena silver vein and the Carlos Pacheco gold-silver vein - and began mapping and drilling of the north extensions of the Carlos Pacheco Vein. Current production is from the Carlos Pacheco Vein System.

CEO STATEMENT

President and CEO Fred Davidson commented, "We are very pleased with these new high-grade gold and silver drill results on the extension of the Carlos Pacheco Vein System north of where we recently restarted mining. This mine has two different veins, the Noche Buena Vein from which we mine silver and the nearby Carlos Pacheco Vein System where we have begun to mine gold as well as silver. We are also encouraged by the significant copper values in this north extension and with additional exploration success, may consider mining copper as well. All in all, an excellent first phase to the drill program and to the benefit of our Noche Buena Mine."

ABOUT IMPACT SILVER

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) is a successful producer-explorer with two projects in Mexico.

Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold Mine : IMPACT owns 100% of over 200 km2 of highly prospective ground at Zacualpan in central Mexico where four producing underground silver mines and one open pit mine feed the central 500 tpd Guadalupe processing plant. To the south, the Capire Project includes a 200 tpd processing pilot plant adjacent to an open pit silver mine which is being reviewed for a potential restart of operations. Over the past 20 years, IMPACT has developed multiple exploration zones into commercial production and has produced approximately 14 million ounces of silver, generating revenue of more than $322 million, with no long-term debt.

Plomosas Zinc Project: Plomosas is a high-grade zinc project in northern Mexico with exploration upside potential. In March 2026, the Company temporarily suspended mining operations at Plomosas while it works toward a more efficient and sustainable operating plan. Exploration potential at Plomosas lies along a long 6 km structure. This is in addition to other exploration targets on the 3,019-hectare property including untested copper-gold targets with indications of high-grade material at surface. Regionally, Plomosas lies in the same mineral belt as some of the largest carbonate replacement deposits in the world.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Drill core was NTW size (5.71 cm diameter). Half core samples were collected with a rock saw and tagged for identification. All samples were securely stored at the Zacualpan Mine until shipment. A total of 5% certified assay standards and 5% blanks were inserted into every sample shipment as a quality control measure. All samples were shipped to the ALS preparation laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they were fine crushed (70% passing a 2 mm screen), pulverized (85% passing a 75 micron screen) and pulp split separated for assay. These pulps were shipped to the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver, Canada, where a 10 gram split was aqua regia digested and then analyzed for 36 elements including zinc, lead and silver by ICP-AES spectrometry (ALS code ME-ICP41). Assays for base metals >1% used an overlimit ICP-AES method (ALS code OG46). All gold results were carried out by standard fire assay with an AAS finish (ALS code Au-AA23). ALS is a major, independent, international ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Silvia Kohler, P. Geo., a Senior Geologist employed by IMPACT Silver Corp. and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI-43101, approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Additional information about IMPACT and its operations can be found on the Company website at www.IMPACTSilver.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @IMPACT_Silver and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/impactsilver.

On behalf of IMPACT Silver Corp.

"Frederick W. Davidson"

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relating to IMPACT (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this News Release includes information concerning, among other things, strategies, plans and expectations concerning the Company's, business and operations, including those in respect of the Zacualpan, Plomosas, Capire and other projects, and the anticipated outcomes thereof; the status and potential outcomes of discussions with third parties regarding potential operational arrangements on nearby mining projects and the Company's outlook in respect of the metals market, including the demand for silver and zinc. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information in this News Release is based on the beliefs and assumptions of IMPACT management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including but not limited to the assumption that the temporary suspension and continued exploration work at Plomosas will produce the expected results; that the Company's development, exploration and other business activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or health and safety risks; that management's projections will be validated over time; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: unfavorable economic conditions; changes in financial markets; the impact of exchange rate fluctuations; unstable political conditions and developments in countries in which the Company operates; community relations; criminal activity; changes in the supply, demand and pricing of the metal commodities which the Company mines or hopes to find and successfully mine; changes in regulatory requirements impacting the Company's operations; pandemics and epidemics; the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations; the sufficiency of current working capital; the estimated cost and availability of funding for the continued exploration and development of the Company's exploration properties; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. This list is not exhaustive and these and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

The Company's decision to place a mine into production, expand a mine, make other production related decisions or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, is largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports based on exploration, development and mining work by the Company's geologists and engineers. The results of this work are evident in the discovery and building of multiple mines for the Company and in the track record of mineral production and financial returns of the Company since 2006. Under NI 43-101 the Company is required to disclose that it has not based its production decisions on NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource or reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure.

303-543 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1X8

Telephone 604 664-7707

www.impactsilver.com

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Source: IMPACT Silver Corp.