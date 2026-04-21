Franklinton, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Microbiome Labs, a leader in microbiome-based solutions, today announced the relaunch of its BiomeFX Functional Microbiome Analysis in partnership with Jona, the AI-powered gut microbiome company. The interpretation layer of BiomeFX is now powered by Jona AI, a clinical-grade microbiome analysis trained on 220K peer-reviewed studies to deliver evidence-backed, personalized recommendations for better health.

Built on shotgun metagenomic sequencing, the next-generation test provides detailed analysis of the gut microbiome, including strain-level resolution and functional pathway insights. With this relaunch, Microbiome Labs is enhancing how that data is interpreted. Jona AI works by comparing individual microbiome data against well-characterized microbial patterns to generate evidence-based insights that help practitioners make clearer, more confident care decisions.

The update addresses a key challenge in microbiome testing. While many solutions generate large volumes of data, interpretation remains a barrier for practitioners. BiomeFX Powered by Jona AI, is designed to translate complex microbiome findings into structured, usable insights that support confident clinical decision-making.

BiomeFX Powered by Jona AI, provides:

Structured insights to support clinical decisions

Simplified reporting that reduces interpretation time

Personalized recommendations for diet, lifestyle and supplementation

Streamlined workflows for clinical integration

Together, these enhancements help practitioners move toward more precise, confident and efficient patient care.

"The challenge in microbiome care has never been the lack of data; it's the burden of interpretation," stated Alicia Galvin, MEd, RD, IFNCP, head of scientific affairs at Microbiome Labs. "BiomeFX is designed to make that interpretation clearer, faster and more clinically useful."

The AI-powered test continues to analyze both microbial composition and function, helping practitioners understand not only what is present but also how the microbiome is functioning.

"Scientific literature on the gut microbiome is exploding, but without clinical-grade interpretation, practitioners can only scratch the surface of its potential," said Leo Grady, PhD, founder and CEO at Jona. "Jona AI bridges that gap, doing what no human can do alone by synthesizing the latest research and translating it into personalized recommendations that give practitioners the confidence to deliver better care."

BiomeFX Powered by Jona AI, will be available through healthcare practitioners beginning April 29, 2026.



For more information about Microbiome Labs and its portfolio of microbiome-focused formulations,

visit BiomeFx | Microbiome Labs.

About Microbiome Labs

Microbiome Labs, part of Novonesis Human Health Biosolutions, provides innovative, research-based solutions that support the body's microbial ecosystem. With a focus on clinical application and practitioner partnerships, Microbiome Labs delivers evidence-informed products designed to support overall wellness. Learn more at microbiomelabs.com

About Jona

Jona is a clinical-grade microbiome analysis that goes beyond measurement to provide precision health insights. Using deep shotgun metagenomic sequencing and Jona AI, an advanced engine trained on more than 220,000 peer-reviewed studies, we analyze the gut microbiome at strain-level resolution to surface clinically relevant patterns. Our proprietary digital twin models how targeted diet, probiotic, and lifestyle interventions will shift an individual's microbiome, turning complex data into clear, personalized action plans that clinicians can confidently use to drive outcomes. Learn more at jona.health.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293207

Source: Microbiome Labs