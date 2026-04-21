Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - The Growth Operative, a fractional marketing and operations consultancy, announced a new case study highlighting significant organic traffic growth for lifestyle brand SpiritHoods, increasing from approximately 20,000 to 118,000 monthly visitors in six months.

The results follow a shift to an in-house, content-led SEO strategy implemented by Latif Hamilton (founder of The Growth Operative) and his team in 2025. According to internal performance data, SpiritHoods had maintained a monthly organic traffic range of 20,000 to 25,000 visitors before the new approach was implemented.





Latif Hamilton, founder and CEO of The Growth Operative

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The strategy focused on developing content aligned with both brand identity and search demand, including the expansion into new editorial categories such as animal symbolism, alongside product-adjacent content designed to capture high-intent search queries. The approach combined educational and entertainment-driven formats, with an emphasis on relevance, search competitiveness, and audience engagement.

"We approached content as an extension of the brand, beyond the traditional idea of being a traffic channel," said Hamilton. "The goal was to create material that people actually want to engage with, while aligning with how search demand behaves. We firmly believe this is the new standard for SEO-focused content as the search market continues to evolve."

He added, "Our process starts with identifying where brand relevance and audience interest overlap, and then building from there in a structured way."





The Growth Operative logo

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The Growth Operative positions itself as an integrated partner rather than a traditional agency, offering fractional executive support to brands seeking to improve performance across marketing and operational functions. The consultancy works primarily with lifestyle and product-based businesses, including fashion, accessories, and general e-commerce.

The SpiritHoods case study is one of the first publicly shared examples of the firm's approach, reflecting a broader focus on aligning creative direction with measurable growth outcomes. It has been released in advance of a new strategic offering developed in concert with a 2026 expansion for the firm. The results of the SpiritHoods (a $55M brand) campaign have empowered the company to pursue this expansion in full.

About The Growth Operative

The Growth Operative is a Los Angeles-based consultancy providing fractional marketing, operations, production, and creative leadership to consumer brands. Founded by SpiritHoods CEO Latif Hamilton, the firm works with product-driven businesses to align strategy and execution across the full growth engine. Its model is built on hands-on operator experience, integrating directly with teams to support scalable, long-term growth

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Source: AK Infinite