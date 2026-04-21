Sensormatic Solutions enters sixth decade helping retailers transform total retail losses into their total retail opportunity

Data-driven and connected intelligence from source to store can help reduce shrink, improve conversion, enhance shopper experience, optimize labor, and increase shopper loyalty

Leading retail technology pioneer details vision for industry's retailer-inspired, innovation-driven future

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), is celebrating 60 years of retailer-inspired, innovation-driven technology and transformation. From its earliest breakthroughs in theft deterrence to today's AI-driven, data-rich solutions, Sensormatic Solutions has been a steadfast partner to retailers of all sizes, delivering tools that enable growth by keeping businesses profitable, operations agile, and shoppers' experiences at the center. Decades of shared history with industry leaders has cemented Sensormatic Solutions as a world leader in end-to-end retail solutions, with its hardware, software and services used by global retailers.

"Our first EAS technology started after a grocery store manager was frustrated by a failed attempt to catch a shoplifter, and it has rippled out to touch every corner of the globe, every type of retailer, and through every step of the supply chain," said Tony D'Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions. "Over the past 60 years, we've transformed what was once a simple, but groundbreaking, way to identify theft incidents into the foundation for end-to-end analytics ecosystems, grounded in measurable impact and retailer feedback. But we're not stopping here. We're ready to continue redefining retail in collaboration with our valued customers and industry partners, driving better operational efficiencies, shopper experiences and higher profitability for retailers."

Sensormatic Solutions has built its legacy by looking toward the future and designing solutions to address tomorrow's challenges, and it will continue to do so in the coming months and years. Throughout its 60th year, Sensormatic Solutions remains committed to driving retail forward by focusing on:

Innovation Next Gen Technologies. From its original acousto-magnetic EAS system to the alligator tags, sewn-in labels, source-tagging programs, Shrink Analyzer solution and beyond, Sensormatic Solutions has developed and launched numerous first-to-market solutions and services and secured more than 1,700 retail patents worldwide. In its next chapter, Sensormatic Solutions will continue to push the limits of what's possible in retail, using technology to measure shrink, turn total retail loss into total retail opportunity, contextualize EAS data, improve shopper experiences, imagine smarter storefronts and more.

From its original acousto-magnetic EAS system to the alligator tags, sewn-in labels, source-tagging programs, Shrink Analyzer solution and beyond, Sensormatic Solutions has developed and launched numerous first-to-market solutions and services and secured more than 1,700 retail patents worldwide. In its next chapter, Sensormatic Solutions will continue to push the limits of what's possible in retail, using technology to measure shrink, turn total retail loss into total retail opportunity, contextualize EAS data, improve shopper experiences, imagine smarter storefronts and more. Collaboration Advocacy. Sensormatic Solutions enduring leadership in retail technology solutions is the result of its dedication to outcome-driven innovation. Throughout the years, close collaboration with retail and technology partners has guided the team toward what's next, encouraging its teams to constantly reinvent, reimagine and rethink what's possible. The collaboration expands beyond innovation as Sensormatic Solutions is a constant voice and at the forefront of advocacy about proposed advancements to policies around theft, championing a safer and more secure retail.

Sensormatic Solutions enduring leadership in retail technology solutions is the result of its dedication to outcome-driven innovation. Throughout the years, close collaboration with retail and technology partners has guided the team toward what's next, encouraging its teams to constantly reinvent, reimagine and rethink what's possible. The collaboration expands beyond innovation as Sensormatic Solutions is a constant voice and at the forefront of advocacy about proposed advancements to policies around theft, championing a safer and more secure retail. Measurable retail impact. Sensormatic Solutions understands that proof begets progress. As data-driven decision-making becomes non-negotiable, visibility, clarity and context are the keys to turning total retail losses into opportunities. Its tools can connect every retail zone, from the supply chain to the sales floor, storefront and delivery doors, so brands can see and act on what's really happening in their store. Sensormatic Solutions will continue to prioritize retailer-inspired, innovation-driven solutions that enable leaders to see what's happening, decide what matters, act with certainty and track results.

The retail industry is more than a collection of individual players; it's a complex, interconnected and integral element of modern life," D'Onofrio continued. "We partner with over 2,000 retailers with approximately 185,000 store locations across more than 80 countries worldwide, helping them to enhance experiences and build trust with shoppers. This is important to each organization, of course, but it's bigger than that. The work we're doing has the potential to transform the industry at scale, redefining how businesses run, how consumers shop and how retailers and shoppers relate to one another."

To learn more about Sensormatic Solutions 60th Anniversary celebration, visit Celebrating 60 Years of Retail Firsts. Innovation Leadership. Measurable Impact. To stay up to date on the latest from Sensormatic Solutions, follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls, a global technology leader in energy efficiency, decarbonization, thermal management and mission-critical performance, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education.

For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 60 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and our YouTube channel.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:



Jaclyn Messina

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +1-561-235-6458

Email: jaclyn.messina@jci.com



Madison Southall

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work: +1-215-869-6452

Email: madison.southall@jci.com



Grace Torrance

Matter on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions

Work: +1-978-518-4504

Email: jciretail@matternow.com