BLUETTI POWER INC: BLUETTI Showcased Full-Scenario Clean Energy Solutions at Canton Fair 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 139th Canton Fair, BLUETTI, a leading global clean energy provider, showcased its integrated energy solutions, including the ES125 commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage system, Premium portable power stations, and its PAYGO model, to expand electricity access in emerging markets.

BLUETTI's C&I Energy Storage Solutions Delivered Reliable Power for Industrial Applications

BLUETTI's C&I energy storage solutions include both air cooling and liquid cooling systems designed for diverse industrial applications.

The ES125 is a fully integrated C&I energy storage system that addresses grid instability and diesel dependence in energy constrained emerging markets. Delivering 125kW output and 257kWh capacity (expandable to 2,057kWh), it supports commercial buildings, factories, telecom sites, and off-grid infrastructure. Built with LiFePO4 batteries and advanced liquid cooling technology, it ensures stable performance in extreme environments ranging from -25°C to 55°C, enabling fast deployment and flexible on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid use.

BLUETTI's Premium Portable Power Stations Enable Flexible, On-the-Go Power Across Diverse Scenarios

Designed for outage preparedness and mobile lifestyles, BLUETTI's Premium 30 V2, Premium 100 V2, and Premium 200 V2 deliver up to 2kWh of reliable backup power in compact and portable designs. With output ranging from 600W to 2,700W, they support applications including home back up, camping, remote work, and outdoor events. Featuring multiple output ports, sub-10ms automatic switchover, and solar charging compatibility, the series offers a clean and quiet alternative to traditional fuel-powered generators.

PAYGO Model: Unlocking Faster Sales and Broader Solar Adoption

To accelerate off-grid market expansion, BLUETTI introduced its PAYGO program, integrating the BLUETTI GO platform with a tiered energy portfolio.

The PAYGO model enables users to access solar energy through installment payments, while providing partners with digital tools for sales management, credit control, inventory, and repayment tracking, improving efficiency and accelerating market expansion in emerging regions. For African households, it provides a pathway from basic lighting and internet access to full home energy solutions, expanding access to reliable electricity.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2013, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing cutting-edge clean energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million off-grid African families with free solar energy. Driven by innovation and real-world needs, BLUETTI has been trusted by over 3.5 million users worldwide. Learn more at: https://bluetti-ess.com/

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