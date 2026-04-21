CMG Financial Appoints Tony Cardoza, "Builder Tony," as Senior Vice President, National Builder Development

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / CMG Financial, a leading privately held mortgage lender, today announced the appointment of Tony Cardoza as Senior Vice President, National Builder Development. Cardoza, widely known in the industry as "Builder Tony," will lead the company's national strategy to expand and strengthen builder-focused mortgage partnerships.

Cardoza joins CMG Financial following his role as National Builder Program Manager at U.S. Bank, where he led builder engagement and preferred-lender relationships across more than 1,000 communities nationwide. His experience spans multiple market cycles and includes developing scalable builder programs designed to support growth, improve the buyer experience, and enhance builder-lender alignment.

"My decision to join CMG Financial was a purposeful one, and honestly, an energizing step forward rooted in shared values, alignment, and where I believe the industry is headed," said Cardoza. "As the market evolves, I'm more excited than ever to move past traditional programs and focus on building platforms that truly support builder lending solutions designed to accelerate sales, enhance the buyer journey, and create long-term impact."

Cardoza's move to CMG Financial reflects a strategic shift toward building next-generation, builder-centric mortgage platforms.

"Tony brings a unique combination of national builder expertise, deep relationship, and a solid understanding of how to align financing with builder growth," said Chris Harris, Executive Vice President, Joint Ventures at CMG Financial. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue expanding our builder relationships, joint venture platform and delivering customized solutions that help our partners unlock new growth opportunities while maintaining healthy margins."

At CMG Financial, Cardoza will work directly with builders to design and implement customized mortgage strategies aligned with their sales, marketing, and long-term business objectives. In this role, he will focus on designing strategic mortgage partnerships that align with builder sales and marketing goals, delivering financing solutions that enhance affordability and buyer confidence, and building scalable platforms; including preferred-lender relationships and joint ventures that grow alongside builder partners.

"CMG stands apart for its entrepreneurial culture and its commitment to building tailored solutions rather than one-size-fits-all programs," Cardoza added. "With a store of industry leading builder products that include platforms like Build & Lock, HomeFundIt, and the All In One Loan, CMG provides the tools and infrastructure builders need to navigate any market environment while improving affordability and accelerating sales."

Throughout his career, Cardoza has remained focused on helping builders reduce friction in the home buying process while increasing certainty and conversion.

"Financing is no longer just a back-end function, it's a critical sales and risk-management tool," he said. "This role allows me to go deeper, working alongside builders to create integrated, high-performing mortgage strategies that support long-term growth."

If you're interested in partnering with CMG Financial, reach out using the information below.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820

Media Contact:

Tony "Builder Tony" Cardoza

Senior Vice President, National Builder Development

602-920-6748

tcardoza@cmgfi.com

linkedin.com/in/buildertony

SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cmg-financial-appoints-tony-cardoza-%22builder-tony-%22-as-senior-vice-president-national-b-1158528