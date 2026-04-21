Global Telecom Solutions: GTS Announces Partnership with NinjaOne

Equipping Technology Advisors with a Leading Platform for Unified IT Operations

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Global Telecom Solutions (GTS), a leading Technology Solutions Distributor (TSD), today announced a partnership with NinjaOne, unifying IT to simplify work. GTS is expanding its portfolio for technology advisors to include the NinjaOne platform.

This collaboration enables advisors to deliver unified IT operations that simplify management, strengthen security, and improve operational efficiency for enterprise and mid-market organizations.

As organizations face increasing complexity across distributed environments, IT leaders are seeking to consolidate fragmented tools and strengthen endpoint protection. Through this partnership, GTS technology advisors can now introduce a scalable platform to simplify work by unifying endpoint management, autonomous patching, backup, and remote access in a single platform, helping organizations reduce costs, strengthen resilience, and improve efficiency. Seventy-one percent of customers replace more than four tools with NinjaOne1, allowing teams to modernize and automate the most challenging parts of IT, adapt more quickly to change, and deliver a better technology experience that reduces IT burden and helps employees be more productive.

"GTS is absolutely thrilled to align with NinjaOne to bring a leading endpoint management platform to our trusted technology advisors," said Mark Stackpole, CEO of GTS. "This partnership strengthens our ability to support technology advisors addressing today's operational and security challenges, while enabling them to expand strategically within their current customer base."

"IT teams are under constant pressure from expanding environments and rising complexity," said Joe Lohmeier, VP of Global Channel Sales at NinjaOne. "Now, GTS technology advisors can help organizations consolidate technology stacks and improve users' experiences with technology-improving productivity, strengthening resilience, and allowing IT teams to focus on additional strategic work."

The partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to equipping the indirect channel with scalable, enterprise-grade IT management solutions that drive operational excellence and long-term account growth.

[1] Omdia: Leading IT Trends for 2024: Embracing Automation, Security, and Consolidation

About Global Telecom Solutions

GTS is a leading Technology Solutions Distributor (TSD), dedicated to providing innovative technology solutions and exceptional service to its Technology Advisor Network With a comprehensive suite of products and a commitment to excellence, GTS is at the forefront of the technology distribution industry. With over 700 GTS Selling Advisor firms and regarded as a "Top 10" TSD nationwide, GTS is committed to channel excellence and building a robust solutions portfolio and an advisor experience that is unique to the TSD industry.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne unifies IT to simplify work for more than 35,000 customers in 140+ countries.

The NinjaOne Unified IT Operations Platform delivers endpoint management, autonomous patching, backup, and remote access in a single console to improve efficiency, increase resilience, and reduce spend. By automating IT and managing all endpoints, organizations give employees a great technology experience at work.

NinjaOne is obsessed with customer success and has retained a 98% customer satisfaction score for more than 5 years.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://www.ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.

GTS Contact:

Jillian Mikolaizyk

jillian@logos-communications.com

NinjaOne Contact:

press@ninjaone.com

SOURCE: Global Telecom Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/gts-announces-partnership-with-ninjaone-1159090