duPont REGISTRY Group Unveils Next-Generation Digital Marketplace Powered by Proprietary Data and Technology

New Proprietary Platform Architecture Enhances Speed, AI-Era Discoverability, Security and Conversion - Establishing the Technology Foundation for the Broader Group Ecosystem

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / duPont REGISTRY Group ("dRG"), the world's premier luxury automotive ecosystem, today announced the launch of the fully redesigned duPont REGISTRY digital marketplace at dupontregistry.com , marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution from an iconic listings brand to a technology-driven global platform.

This rebuild represents a transformative leap for the more than 40-year-old brand. Operating within the $1.2 trillion U.S. automotive market, duPont REGISTRY has reimagined its marketplace from a premier destination for exotic, luxury, and classic automobile listings into a sophisticated digital platform engineered for today's collector, dealer, and enthusiast. The marketplace currently facilitates more than 120,000 listings annually, representing more than $25 billion in inventory.

As automotive discovery rapidly evolves beyond traditional search, the new marketplace has been purpose-built for the next era of digital behavior. Its structured data framework and AI-ready architecture enhance visibility across both conventional search and emerging generative discovery platforms, enabling duPont REGISTRY inventory to surface with greater authority as collectors increasingly rely on intelligent search experiences. Advanced geospatial targeting, location-aware inventory logic, and modern SEO architecture ensure users are presented with the most relevant inventory and market context based on how and where they search.

In the ultra-luxury automotive segment, speed is not a feature - it is an expectation. Re-engineered from the ground up, the new infrastructure delivers sub-second load times and a seamless mobile-first experience. Future integration with duPont REGISTRY Garage will introduce real-time, financial-style market insights, including candlestick pricing trends, distribution data, and valuation intelligence - giving collectors faster access to actionable information in a dynamic market.

Security and trust remain central to every high-value transaction. The platform incorporates enterprise-grade encryption and hardened backend infrastructure designed to protect every lead, inquiry, and financial interaction. At the same time, the experience is optimized using millions of first-party behavioral data points, creating a conversion-driven environment that more efficiently connects serious buyers with elite dealers and private sellers.

"Over 75% of luxury automotive clients are now ready to transact digitally, according to Boston Consulting Group ," said Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group . "For more than four decades, duPont REGISTRY has been a trusted authority in this category. Rebuilding our marketplace with modern technology was essential to support the next phase of our growth. With this new platform, we are capturing a deeper and more structured view of the luxury automotive market. This data will power more personalized experiences for our clients and partners, including OEMs and dealers, and establish the foundation for future AI-driven products expected as early as 2027."

About duPont REGISTRY Group

duPont REGISTRY Group (dRG) is the world's premier luxury automotive ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. For more than 40 years, dRG has served as a trusted source for the vibrant global community of collectors and enthusiasts looking to buy and sell luxury vehicles. Using data insights and advanced technology to build a seamless and scalable digital marketplace, dRG facilitates billions of dollars in transactions and redefines how enthusiasts and collectors engage within the luxury automotive world.

Its portfolio includes Canossa Events , Cars on 5th , Cavallino , duPont REGISTRY , Elferspot , FerrariChat , LLP Exotic Auto Finance , Petrolicious , Retromobile USA , Sotheby's Motorsport and Supercar Owners Circle . For more information, visit www.duPontREGISTRYGroup.com .

Media Contact:

duPont REGISTRY Group

Cristina Cheever

Chief Marketing Officer

cristina.cheever@dupontregistrygroup.com

SOURCE: duPont REGISTRY Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/dupont-registry-group-unveils-next-generation-digital-marketplace-powered-by-proprietary-1159310