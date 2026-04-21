Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of OPG (OpenGradient) on April 21. OPG/USDT spot trading and OPG/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading are now available to users on HTX.

OpenGradient is a decentralized infrastructure network designed to host, inference, and verify AI models at scale. As an AI coprocessor, the network enables applications, blockchains, and agents to outsource heavy AI computation to a dedicated set of specialized GPU and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) nodes that can provide the compute.

OPG is the native token of OpenGradient, which is launched on Base with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. It powers the compute and settlement of verifiable inference, rewards for model development, staking for network security, premium access to ecosystem apps, and governance over the protocol.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

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Source: HTX