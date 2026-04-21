Andersen Global continues its expansion across Africa, with Lima Partners joining as a member firm and introducing the Andersen name in Ghana.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Accra, Andersen in Ghana is led by Managing Partner Daniel Addo Okoe. The firm provides a full range of professional services, including tax advisory, regulatory compliance, accounting and advisory, transfer pricing, payroll administration, immigration, and company secretarial services to both local and international clients operating in Ghana and the wider West African region.

"Becoming a member firm of Andersen Global marks a significant milestone for our organization," said Kwame Amporful, senior partner of Andersen in Ghana. "Our clients will benefit from enhanced cross-border capabilities while continuing to receive practical, high-quality advisory services tailored to the Ghanaian market."

"Ghana plays a vital role in facilitating cross-border trade and investment within West Africa," added Mark L. Vorsatz, Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen. "The establishment of Andersen in Ghana represents an important step toward building a seamless and fully integrated platform across the region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprising tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

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Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700