Chapman & Co Leadership Institute: Chapman & Co. Leadership Institute Names Patrick Berges CEO and Managing Partner

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Chapman & Co. Leadership Institute, a St. Louis-based leadership consultancy and a Barry-Wehmiller company, has named Patrick Berges chief executive officer and managing partner, effective March 30.

The appointment marks a new chapter for the firm founded on the people-centered leadership philosophy championed by Barry-Wehmiller chairman and long-time CEO Bob Chapman, who passed away earlier this year. Chapman's belief that businesses have a responsibility to care for the people they lead became the cornerstone of Chapman & Co.'s work with organizations around the world.

Berges, a longtime friend and colleague of Chapman's, brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience and shares the conviction that drove Chapman's legacy. He is the founder of H3 Leadership, now part of Chapman & Co., and has held senior leadership roles at Covidien and Medtronic. He previously served as executive director of The Curve Initiative, a nonprofit founded by bestselling author Simon Sinek, and has led large-scale leadership development and culture transformation efforts across more than 100 countries.

"Chapman & Co. has spent years showing that when organizations invest in how people are led and supported, better business results follow," Berges said. "That belief shaped how Bob lived and led, and it shapes how this firm operates every day. I'm honored to carry that work forward."

As managing partner, Berges will focus on strengthening firm culture, scaling client impact and driving purpose-aligned growth. His appointment was supported by BW Forsyth Partners, Barry-Wehmiller's strategic growth arm, which partners with Chapman & Co. to advance the institute's long-term vision.

"Pat is a strong strategic fit for Chapman & Co." said Kyle Chapman, Barry-Wehmiller President and CEO "His global operating experience, his deep belief in people-centered leadership, and his proven ability to scale organizations without sacrificing culture make him an ideal fit. We are confident he will strengthen what makes Chapman & Co. exceptional while accelerating the growth and impact this team is positioned to achieve."

Berges has been connected to the Barry-Wehmiller community for years through his work in leadership and organizational development. His appointment comes as Chapman & Co. deepens its focus on helping organizations align strong culture with strong business results.

About Chapman & Co Leadership Institute

Chapman & Co. Leadership Institute is a St. Louis-based leadership consultancy and a Barry-Wehmiller company that helps organizations align people, culture and strategy to drive business results. Drawing on years of experience shaping Barry-Wehmiller into a $3.6 billion people-centered enterprise, the firm delivers executive assessments, leadership development and culture transformation services grounded in organizational psychology and behavioral science. Chapman & Co.'s clients include MetLife, Meijer, and Sandals Resorts.

Case studies of the work of Chapman & Co. are featured in the recently released 10th anniversary revised and expanded edition of the book Bob Chapman wrote with Raj Sisodia, Everybody Matters: The Extraordinary Power of Caring for Your People Like Family. A Wall Street Journal bestseller in its initial release, the book tells the story of how Barry-Wehmiller has sought to redefine success in business by demonstrating how human and economic vibrancy work in harmony. Learn more at www.ccoleadership.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Fishering

(314) 917-5260

jennifer.fishering@bwforsyth.com

SOURCE: Chapman & Co Leadership Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/chapman-and-co.-leadership-institute-names-patrick-berges-ceo-and-ma-1159397