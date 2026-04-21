Modulight Oyj: Inside information: Modulight introduces financial guidance for 2026

Modulight Corporation | Inside Information | April 21, 2026 at 15:21:00 EEST

Modulight Corporation announces that, as of today, the company will provide financial guidance on its revenue and EBITDA. The company expects to grow its revenues and EBITDA in the financial year 2026.

The purpose of introducing guidance is to increase transparency and improve the predictability of the company's financial development for investors and other stakeholders.

The guidance reflects management's current expectations regarding the company's financial performance and will be based on the information available at the time of publication. The company will update or revise its guidance as necessary in connection with its interim reports or when material changes occur.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Seppo Orsila, m. +358 40 830 4671



IR Ulla Haapanen, m. +358 40 830 4676

Email: ir@modulight.com

Certified adviser: Sisu Partners Oy, m. +358 40 555 4727



modulight.com

@modulight

Modulight in brief

Modulight Corporation is a life science company that designs and manufactures laser devices for the treatment of cancer and eye diseases. The company also manufactures products for other high value-add applications including flow cytometry, microscopy, semiconductor, quantum, and defense. The company's products include medical devices, subsystems, software, cloud services, and specialized semiconductors. Modulight's products are used worldwide by many Fortune 500 companies, pharmaceutical companies, and well-known cancer centers and universities. Modulight was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tampere, Finland.

Follow Modulight: modulight.com | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | KillCancer