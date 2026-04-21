AmeriServ Financial, Inc.: Ameriserv Financial Reports Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2026 And Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported first quarter 2026 net income of $1,794,000, or $0.11 per diluted common share. This compares to net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $1,908,000, or $0.12 per diluted common share. The following table details the Company's financial performance for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:
First
Quarter
2026
First
Quarter
2025
$ Change
% Change
Net income
$
1,794,000
$
1,908,000
$
(114,000)
(6.0) %
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.11
$
0.12
$
(0.01)
(8.3) %
Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the first quarter 2026 financial results: "AmeriServ Financial achieved positive operating leverage in the first quarter of 2026 as our total revenue increased at a faster rate than our total non-interest expense. The increase in total revenue was caused by meaningful improvement in our net interest income because of effective balance sheet management. Specifically, our net interest margin increased by 25-basis points from the first quarter of 2025 leading to an $897,000 increase in net interest income, which is important since this category represents approximately 73% of our total revenue. Our Company is well positioned for organic growth in 2026 as we have strong liquidity and solid capital. We will continue to diligently focus on both revenue growth and expense control to further improve the Company's operating efficiency in 2026."
All first quarter financial performance metrics within this document are compared to the first quarter of 2025 unless otherwise noted.
Net interest income in the first quarter of 2026 increased by $897,000, or 9.0%, when compared to the first quarter of 2025. The Company's net interest margin of 3.26% for the first quarter of 2026 represents a 25-basis point improvement from the first quarter of 2025. Along with the significantly improved net interest margin performance, the increase also reflects controlled balance sheet growth, as both total earning assets and total deposits are at higher average levels due to our effective balance sheet management and business development strategies. This, combined with effective pricing strategies, resulted in both the total earning asset yield and cost of interest-bearing funds improving between years. The Federal Reserve's action to lower short-term interest rates during the final four months of 2025 favorably impacted total interest-bearing deposits and borrowings costs. Also, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve is relatively flat on the short end, yields in the mid to long end of the curve are higher and demonstrate a steeper upward slope which favorably impacted earning asset yields. Management believes the net interest margin will continue to improve as we move through 2026 given the effective execution of our strategy. Non-interest expense increased in the first quarter of 2026 compared to last year's first quarter while non-interest income decreased compared to the first quarter of 2025. The first quarter provision for credit losses in 2026 was at a normal level but compared unfavorably to a credit recognized for the provision in the first quarter of last year. Overall, the Company's earnings performance for the first quarter of 2026 compares unfavorably to the first quarter of 2025 by $114,000, or 6.0%, as the improvement in net interest income was more than offset by higher total non-interest expense, the higher provision for credit losses and the lower level of non-interest income.
Total investment securities averaged $271.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, which was $24.9 million, or 10.1%, higher than the $246.7 million average for the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, overnight short-term investments were higher by $17.0 million in the first quarter of 2026. These increases reflect a higher level of loan prepayment activity as well as our liquidity position strengthening throughout 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 due to deposit growth. Therefore, more funds were available to invest in the securities portfolio during a time when security yields improved, making purchases more attractive. As a result, the securities portfolio grew by $31.6 million, or 13.7%, since March 31, 2025. New investment security purchases were also necessary to replace cash flow from maturing securities to maintain appropriate balances for pledging purposes related to public fund deposits. The higher balances and improved yields for new securities purchases caused interest income from investments to increase by $582,000, or 23.2%, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to last year's first quarter.
Total average loans for the first quarter of 2026 declined from the first quarter of 2025 by $37.5 million, or 3.5%, due to increased loan payoff activity, particularly from the commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio, during the second half of 2025 and exceeded loan originations. Total loans continue to be above the $1.0 billion threshold, averaging $1.027 billion for the first quarter of 2026. Total loan interest income in the first quarter of 2026 declined compared to the first quarter of 2025 as the lower average loan balance more than offset the more favorable interest rate environment in 2026, and a portion of CRE loans, that were booked during the COVID pandemic when interest rates were low, repricing upward during the first quarter of 2026. Total loan interest income decreased by $102,000, or 0.7%, when compared to the first quarter of 2025. Overall, the first quarter of 2026 average balance of total interest earning assets increased from last year's first quarter average by $11.7 million, or 0.9%, while total interest income increased by $480,000, or 2.8%, from the first quarter of 2025.
On the liability side of the balance sheet, total average deposits for the first quarter of 2026 were $24.5 million, or 2.0%, higher when compared to the first quarter average of 2025 due to the Company's successful business development efforts. Additionally, the Company's core deposit base continues to demonstrate the strength and stability that it has for many years due to customer loyalty and confidence in AmeriServ Financial Bank. The Company does not utilize brokered deposits as a funding source. The loan to deposit ratio averaged 82.7% in the first quarter of 2026, which indicates that the Company has ample capacity to continue to grow its loan portfolio and is well positioned to support our customers and our community during times of economic volatility.
Total interest expense decreased favorably by $417,000, or 5.9%, for the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the same time period of 2025. Deposit interest expense decreased by $205,000, or 3.3%, despite total average interest-bearing deposits growing by $39.2 million, or 3.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in deposit interest expense reflects management's effective deposit pricing strategies along with the benefit of the Federal Reserve easing monetary policy during the final four months of 2025. This reduction in interest-bearing deposit costs contributed to the previously mentioned improvement in the net interest margin. Overall, total deposit cost (including the benefit of non-interest-bearing demand deposits) averaged 1.93% for the first quarter of 2026, which is an 11-basis point improvement from the first quarter of 2025.
Total borrowings interest expense decreased by $212,000, or 21.9%, for the first quarter of 2026. The Company's utilization of overnight borrowed funds during the first quarter of 2026 was lower than it was for the first quarter of 2025, resulting in the first quarter average decreasing by $5.6 million, or 86.7%, due to the higher level of total average deposits. Also, management elected not to replace the majority of maturing Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) term advances during the full year of 2025 and did not replace any during the first quarter of 2026 because of the strength of the Company's liquidity position. Therefore, the total average balance of advances from the FHLB during the first quarter of 2026 decreased by $12.2 million, or 22.2%, from last year's first quarter. The decrease in borrowings interest expense also reflects the Federal Reserve's 2025 action to ease monetary policy by 75-basis points which had an immediate and favorable impact on the cost of overnight borrowed funds.
The Company recorded a $217,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026 after recording a $97,000 provision recovery in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in an unfavorable shift of $314,000. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter reflects a $284,000 provision for credit losses on loans resulting from updates to both historical loss rates and qualitative adjustments and an additional $27,000 of provision expense was recognized to create a partial reserve for a senior debt corporate investment within the securities portfolio. Both of these items were partially offset by a $94,000 provision recovery related to unfunded commitments because of a decline in outstanding loan commitments.
Non-performing assets were relatively stable since December 31, 2025, increasing by $204,000, or 2.4%, and totaling $8.7 million. The increase reflects the transfer of a $500,000 senior debt corporate security into non-accrual status that became impaired during the first quarter of 2026. The transfer of this security into non-accrual status more than offset a $296,000 reduction to non-performing loans since year end 2025. Non-performing loans represented 0.78% of total loans at March 31, 2026 and decreased by 2-basis points from December 31, 2025. The Company recognized net loan charge-offs of $206,000, or 0.08% of total average loans, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to net loan charge-offs of $64,000, or 0.02% of total average loans, in the first quarter of 2025. Overall, the Company's allowance for loan credit losses provided 165% coverage of non-performing loans and represented 1.28% of total loans at March 31, 2026.
Total non-interest income in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by $154,000, or 3.7%, from the prior year's first quarter. Other income is lower by $110,000, or 15.9%, after a net gain was recognized from two separate sales in the first quarter of 2025 of a Bank branch office and an OREO property. There was no such sale activity in the first quarter of 2026. Also, contributing to the unfavorable comparison for total non-interest income was the Company recognizing a $63,000 loss on trading securities from a $7.2 million trading account that did not exist in the first quarter of 2025. Partially offsetting these unfavorable items were increases to service charges on deposit accounts by $27,000, or 9.8%, because of the deposit growth the Company experienced and a $22,000, or 78.6%, increase in mortgage banking revenue due to increased production in 2026. Finally, wealth management fees are relatively consistent with the level achieved in the first quarter of 2025. Overall, the fair market value of wealth management assets totaled $2.6 billion at March 31, 2026 and decreased by $68.0 million, or 2.5%, since December 31, 2025.
Total non-interest expense in the first quarter of 2026 increased by $595,000, or 5.1%, when compared to the first quarter of 2025. Professional fees increased by $480,000, or 70.1%, due to additional expenses related to the amended and restated consulting agreement with SB Value Partners that expands the nature and scope of the consulting services provided to the Company. Details of this revised agreement were provided in the Company's Report on Form 8-K filed on January 7, 2026. Also contributing to the increase in professional fees were higher costs for recruitment and outside professional services. Other expenses were $108,000, or 9.5%, higher due to the bank having to recognize additional workout expenses related to a loan relationship secured by an owner-occupied CRE property. The additional costs related to this property were the sole reason for the unfavorable quarter over quarter comparison for other expenses. Slightly offsetting the higher level of expense was reduced FDIC deposit insurance expense by $30,000, or 12.5%.
The Company recorded income tax expense of $426,000 in the first quarter of 2026, or an effective tax rate of 19.2%, which compares to income tax expense of $478,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.0%, in the first quarter of 2025.
The Company had total assets of $1.47 billion, shareholders' equity of $120.7 million, a book value of $7.12 per common share and a tangible book value of $6.31(1) per common share on March 31, 2026. Book value per common share increased by $0.42, or 6.3%, and tangible book value per common share also increased by $0.43, or 7.3%, over the past 12 months. The Company and Bank continued to maintain strong capital ratios that exceed the regulatory defined well-capitalized status as of March 31, 2026.
QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND
The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.03 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend. The cash dividend is payable May 18, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 4, 2026. This cash dividend represents a 3.0% annualized yield using the April 17, 2026 closing stock price of $3.94 and a 27.3% payout ratio based upon 2026 first quarter earnings.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology, market conditions, dividend program, and future payment obligations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continuing," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy," or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial markets, the level of inflation, and the direction of interest rates; volatility in earnings due to certain financial assets and liabilities held at fair value; competition levels; loan and investment prepayments differing from our assumptions; insufficient allowance for credit losses; a higher level of loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated; material adverse changes in our operations or earnings; a decline in the economy in our market areas; changes in relationships with major customers; changes in effective income tax rates; higher or lower cash flow levels than anticipated; inability to hire or retain qualified employees; a decline in the levels of deposits or loss of alternate funding sources; a decrease in loan origination volume or an inability to close loans currently in the pipeline; changes in laws and regulations; adoption, interpretation and implementation of accounting pronouncements; operational risks, including the risk of fraud by employees, customers or outsiders; unanticipated effects to our banking platform, including risks and unanticipated costs related to a core system migration; developments in technology, such as artificial intelligence, and our ability to incorporate innovative technologies in our business and provide products and services that satisfy our customers' expectations for convenience and security; and the inability to successfully implement or expand new lines of business or new products and services. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause AmeriServ's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in AmeriServ's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AmeriServ's management and on currently available information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by AmeriServ on its website or otherwise. AmeriServ undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.
(1)
Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
NASDAQ: ASRV
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA
March 31, 2026
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data)
(Unaudited)
1QTR
PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:
Net income (loss)
$
1,794
PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):
Return on average assets
0.50
%
Return on average equity
6.03
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
6.80
Net interest margin
3.26
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans
0.08
Efficiency ratio (3)
83.26
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$
0.11
Average number of common shares outstanding
16,927
Diluted
$
0.11
Average number of common shares outstanding
16,928
Cash dividends paid per share
$
0.03
2025
1QTR
2QTR
3QTR
4QTR
FULL YEAR
PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:
Net income (loss)
$
1,908
$
(282)
$
2,544
$
1,442
$
5,612
PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):
Return on average assets
0.54
%
(0.08)
%
0.70
%
0.39
%
0.39
%
Return on average equity
7.12
(1.02)
9.06
4.96
5.03
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
8.14
(1.16)
10.32
5.63
5.73
Net interest margin
3.01
3.10
3.27
3.23
3.15
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans
0.02
1.09
(0.01)
0.74
0.46
Efficiency ratio (3)
83.67
80.73
77.55
84.14
81.47
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
$
0.12
$
(0.02)
$
0.15
$
0.09
$
0.34
Average number of common shares outstanding
16,519
16,519
16,519
16,521
16,520
Diluted
$
0.12
$
(0.02)
$
0.15
$
0.09
$
0.34
Average number of common shares outstanding
16,519
16,519
16,519
16,562
16,530
Cash dividends paid per share
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.12
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
NASDAQ: ASRV
--CONTINUED--
(Dollars in thousands, except per share, statistical, and ratio data)
(Unaudited)
2026
1QTR
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:
Assets
$
1,472,654
Short-term investments/overnight funds
41,039
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses -
263,085
Trading securities
7,164
Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income
1,031,482
Allowance for credit losses - loans
13,206
Intangible assets
13,662
Deposits
1,269,950
Short-term and FHLB borrowings
40,895
Subordinated debt, net
26,778
Shareholders' equity
120,703
Non-performing assets
8,722
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
7.34
%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio
13.47
PER COMMON SHARE:
Book value
$
7.12
Tangible book value (1)
6.31
Market value (2)
3.62
Wealth management assets - fair market value (4)
$
2,613,708
STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:
Full-time equivalent employees
299
Branch locations
16
Common shares outstanding
16,964,267
2025
1QTR
2QTR
3QTR
4QTR
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:
Assets
$
1,431,524
$
1,448,733
$
1,461,494
$
1,453,813
Short-term investments/overnight funds
3,865
4,805
39,098
39,418
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses -
231,454
237,320
236,740
248,484
Trading securities
0
4,205
4,462
7,253
Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income
1,062,326
1,069,220
1,055,683
1,032,968
Allowance for credit losses - loans
13,812
14,060
14,408
13,128
Intangible assets
13,682
13,677
13,672
13,667
Deposits
1,216,838
1,244,533
1,258,588
1,248,128
Short-term and FHLB borrowings
63,121
51,611
48,023
44,615
Subordinated debt, net
26,736
26,747
26,757
26,767
Shareholders' equity
110,759
110,921
114,575
119,312
Non-performing assets
14,971
16,419
14,953
8,518
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
6.85
%
6.78
%
6.97
%
7.34
%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio
12.73
12.50
12.97
13.30
PER COMMON SHARE:
Book value
$
6.70
$
6.71
$
6.94
$
7.22
Tangible book value (1)
5.88
5.89
6.11
6.39
Market value (2)
2.43
3.04
2.90
3.19
Wealth management assets - fair market value (4)
$
2,486,920
$
2,583,839
$
2,661,214
$
2,681,678
STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:
Full-time equivalent employees
298
309
306
298
Branch locations
16
16
16
16
Common shares outstanding
16,519,267
16,519,267
16,519,267
16,522,267
NOTES:
(1)
Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.
(2)
Based on closing price reported by the principal market on which the share is traded on the last business day of the corresponding reporting period.
(3)
Ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by tax equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income.
(4)
Not recognized on the consolidated balance sheets.
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
NASDAQ: ASRV
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
2026
1QTR
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
14,406
Interest on investments
3,096
Total Interest Income
17,502
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
5,919
All borrowings
755
Total Interest Expense
6,674
NET INTEREST INCOME
10,828
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
217
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)
10,611
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management fees
2,860
Service charges on deposit accounts
302
Mortgage banking revenue
50
(Loss) gain on trading securities
(63)
Bank owned life insurance
238
Other income
580
Total Non-Interest Income
3,967
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
7,225
Net occupancy expense
843
Equipment expense
408
Professional fees
1,165
Data processing and IT expense
1,267
FDIC deposit insurance expense
210
Other expense
1,240
Total Non-Interest Expense
12,358
PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)
2,220
Income tax expense (benefit)
426
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
1,794
2025
1QTR
2QTR
3QTR
4QTR
FULL
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
14,508
$
14,932
$
15,688
$
15,032
$
60,160
Interest on investments
2,514
2,757
2,795
3,128
11,194
Total Interest Income
17,022
17,689
18,483
18,160
71,354
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
6,124
6,408
6,549
6,390
25,471
All borrowings
967
887
927
839
3,620
Total Interest Expense
7,091
7,295
7,476
7,229
29,091
NET INTEREST INCOME
9,931
10,394
11,007
10,931
42,263
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
(97)
3,133
360
724
4,120
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)
10,028
7,261
10,647
10,207
38,143
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management fees
2,864
2,782
2,849
3,065
11,560
Service charges on deposit accounts
275
267
303
300
1,145
Mortgage banking revenue
28
58
39
59
184
(Loss) gain on trading securities
0
35
55
28
118
Bank owned life insurance
264
244
533
243
1,284
Other income
690
710
622
676
2,698
Total Non-Interest Income
4,121
4,096
4,401
4,371
16,989
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
7,223
7,076
7,317
7,323
28,939
Net occupancy expense
841
746
705
692
2,984
Equipment expense
390
404
376
389
1,559
Professional fees
685
903
601
1,566
3,755
Data processing and IT expense
1,252
1,153
1,247
1,301
4,953
FDIC deposit insurance expense
240
240
260
247
987
Other expense
1,132
1,187
1,458
1,382
5,159
Total Non-Interest Expense
11,763
11,709
11,964
12,900
48,336
PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)
2,386
(352)
3,084
1,678
6,796
Income tax expense (benefit)
478
(70)
540
236
1,184
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
1,908
$
(282)
$
2,544
$
1,442
$
5,612
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
NASDAQ: ASRV
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
2026
2025
1QTR
1QTR
Interest earning assets:
Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income
$
1,027,165
$
1,064,629
Short-term investments and bank deposits
28,846
11,828
Investment securities
271,564
246,682
Trading securities
7,240
0
Total interest earning assets
1,334,815
1,323,139
Non-interest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
13,975
15,769
Premises and equipment
17,399
17,999
Other assets
94,898
89,087
Allowance for credit losses
(13,437)
(14,480)
Total assets
$
1,447,650
$
1,431,514
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing deposits:
Interest bearing demand
$
323,978
$
341,608
Savings
124,044
121,122
Money market
250,933
237,760
Other time
377,195
336,504
Total interest bearing deposits
1,076,150
1,036,994
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
851
6,421
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
42,700
54,906
Subordinated debt
27,000
27,000
Lease liabilities
3,869
4,207
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,150,570
1,129,528
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
166,099
180,788
Other liabilities
10,305
12,492
Shareholders' equity
120,676
108,706
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,447,650
$
1,431,514
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
NASDAQ: ASRV
CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
2026
COMMON
TREASURY
SURPLUS
RETAINED
ACCUMULATED
TOTAL
Balance at December 31, 2025
$
270
$
(84,791)
$
140,070
$
64,112
$
(7,349)
$
119,312
Net income
0
0
0
1,794
0
1,794
Exercise of stock options and stock
0
0
27
0
0
27
Adjustment for defined benefit pension
0
0
0
0
346
346
Adjustment for unrealized loss on
0
0
0
0
(1,039)
(1,039)
Market value adjustment for interest rate
0
0
0
0
64
64
Common stock issued
2
0
705
0
0
707
Common stock cash dividend
0
0
0
(508)
0
(508)
Balance at March 31, 2026
$
272
$
(84,791)
$
147,802
$
65,398
$
(7,978)
$
120,703
2025
COMMON
TREASURY
SURPLUS
RETAINED
ACCUMULATED
TOTAL
Balance at December 31, 2024
$
268
$
(84,791)
$
146,372
$
60,482
$
(15,083)
$
107,248
Net income
0
0
0
1,908
0
1,908
Adjustment for unrealized gain on
0
0
0
0
2,124
2,124
Market value adjustment for interest rate
0
0
0
0
(25)
(25)
Common stock cash dividend
0
0
0
(496)
0
(496)
Balance at March 31, 2025
$
268
$
(84,791)
$
146,372
$
61,894
$
(12,984)
$
110,759
Net loss
0
0
0
(282)
0
(282)
Adjustment for unrealized gain on
0
0
0
0
901
901
Market value adjustment for interest rate
0
0
0
0
38
38
Common stock cash dividend
0
0
0
(495)
0
(495)
Balance at June 30, 2025
$
268
$
(84,791)
$
146,372
$
61,117
$
(12,045)
$
110,921
Net income
0
0
0
2,544
0
2,544
Adjustment for unrealized gain on
0
0
0
0
1,610
1,610
Market value adjustment for interest rate
0
0
0
0
(5)
(5)
Common stock cash dividend
0
0
0
(495)
0
(495)
Balance at September 30, 2025
$
268
$
(84,791)
$
146,372
$
63,166
$
(10,440)
$
114,575
Net income
0
0
0
1,442
0
1,442
Exercise of stock options and stock
0
0
9
0
0
9
Common stock issuable
2
0
689
0
0
691
Adjustment for defined benefit pension
0
0
0
0
2,215
2,215
Adjustment for unrealized gain on
0
0
0
0
843
843
Market value adjustment for interest rate
0
0
0
0
33
33
Common stock cash dividend
0
0
0
(496)
0
(496)
Balance at December 31, 2025
$
270
$
(84,791)
$
147,070
$
64,112
$
(7,349)
$
119,312
AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.
NASDAQ: ASRV
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO, AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE
(Dollars in thousands, except share, per share, and ratio data)
(Unaudited)
The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio", and "tangible book value per share". This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in their analysis of the Company's performance or, management believes, facilitate an understanding of the Company's performance. We also believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends.
2026
1QTR
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE
Net income (loss)
$
1,794
Average shareholders' equity
120,676
Less: Average intangible assets
13,664
Average tangible common equity
107,012
Return on average tangible common equity
6.80
%
1QTR
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
Total shareholders' equity
$
120,703
Less: Intangible assets
13,662
Tangible common equity
107,041
TANGIBLE ASSETS
Total assets
1,472,654
Less: Intangible assets
13,662
Tangible assets
1,458,992
Tangible common equity ratio
7.34
%
Total shares outstanding
16,964,267
Tangible book value per share
$
6.31
2025
1QTR
2QTR
3QTR
4QTR
FULL
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE
Net income (loss)
$
1,908
$
(282)
$
2,544
$
1,442
$
5,612
Average shareholders' equity
108,706
110,939
111,470
115,240
111,606
Less: Average intangible assets
13,684
13,679
13,674
13,669
13,676
Average tangible common equity
95,022
97,260
97,796
101,571
97,930
Return on average tangible common equity
8.14
%
(1.16)
%
10.32
%
5.63
%
5.73
%
1QTR
2QTR
3QTR
4QTR
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
Total shareholders' equity
$
110,759
$
110,921
$
114,575
$
119,312
Less: Intangible assets
13,682
13,677
13,672
13,667
Tangible common equity
97,077
97,244
100,903
105,645
TANGIBLE ASSETS
Total assets
1,431,524
1,448,733
1,461,494
1,453,813
Less: Intangible assets
13,682
13,677
13,672
13,667
Tangible assets
1,417,842
1,435,056
1,447,822
1,440,146
Tangible common equity ratio
6.85
%
6.78
%
6.97
%
7.34
%
Total shares outstanding
16,519,267
16,519,267
16,519,267
16,522,267
Tangible book value per share
$
5.88
$
5.89
$
6.11
$
6.39
SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.