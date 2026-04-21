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WKN: 885800 | ISIN: US03074A1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.04.26 | 18:30
3,950 US-Dollar
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
21.04.2026 14:00 Uhr
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AmeriServ Financial, Inc.: Ameriserv Financial Reports Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2026 And Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported first quarter 2026 net income of $1,794,000, or $0.11 per diluted common share. This compares to net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $1,908,000, or $0.12 per diluted common share. The following table details the Company's financial performance for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025:















First

Quarter

2026


First

Quarter

2025


$ Change


% Change










Net income


$

1,794,000


$

1,908,000


$

(114,000)



(6.0) %

Diluted earnings per share


$

0.11


$

0.12


$

(0.01)



(8.3) %

Jeffrey A. Stopko, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the first quarter 2026 financial results: "AmeriServ Financial achieved positive operating leverage in the first quarter of 2026 as our total revenue increased at a faster rate than our total non-interest expense. The increase in total revenue was caused by meaningful improvement in our net interest income because of effective balance sheet management. Specifically, our net interest margin increased by 25-basis points from the first quarter of 2025 leading to an $897,000 increase in net interest income, which is important since this category represents approximately 73% of our total revenue. Our Company is well positioned for organic growth in 2026 as we have strong liquidity and solid capital. We will continue to diligently focus on both revenue growth and expense control to further improve the Company's operating efficiency in 2026."

All first quarter financial performance metrics within this document are compared to the first quarter of 2025 unless otherwise noted.

Net interest income in the first quarter of 2026 increased by $897,000, or 9.0%, when compared to the first quarter of 2025. The Company's net interest margin of 3.26% for the first quarter of 2026 represents a 25-basis point improvement from the first quarter of 2025. Along with the significantly improved net interest margin performance, the increase also reflects controlled balance sheet growth, as both total earning assets and total deposits are at higher average levels due to our effective balance sheet management and business development strategies. This, combined with effective pricing strategies, resulted in both the total earning asset yield and cost of interest-bearing funds improving between years. The Federal Reserve's action to lower short-term interest rates during the final four months of 2025 favorably impacted total interest-bearing deposits and borrowings costs. Also, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve is relatively flat on the short end, yields in the mid to long end of the curve are higher and demonstrate a steeper upward slope which favorably impacted earning asset yields. Management believes the net interest margin will continue to improve as we move through 2026 given the effective execution of our strategy. Non-interest expense increased in the first quarter of 2026 compared to last year's first quarter while non-interest income decreased compared to the first quarter of 2025. The first quarter provision for credit losses in 2026 was at a normal level but compared unfavorably to a credit recognized for the provision in the first quarter of last year. Overall, the Company's earnings performance for the first quarter of 2026 compares unfavorably to the first quarter of 2025 by $114,000, or 6.0%, as the improvement in net interest income was more than offset by higher total non-interest expense, the higher provision for credit losses and the lower level of non-interest income.

Total investment securities averaged $271.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, which was $24.9 million, or 10.1%, higher than the $246.7 million average for the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, overnight short-term investments were higher by $17.0 million in the first quarter of 2026. These increases reflect a higher level of loan prepayment activity as well as our liquidity position strengthening throughout 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 due to deposit growth. Therefore, more funds were available to invest in the securities portfolio during a time when security yields improved, making purchases more attractive. As a result, the securities portfolio grew by $31.6 million, or 13.7%, since March 31, 2025. New investment security purchases were also necessary to replace cash flow from maturing securities to maintain appropriate balances for pledging purposes related to public fund deposits. The higher balances and improved yields for new securities purchases caused interest income from investments to increase by $582,000, or 23.2%, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to last year's first quarter.

Total average loans for the first quarter of 2026 declined from the first quarter of 2025 by $37.5 million, or 3.5%, due to increased loan payoff activity, particularly from the commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio, during the second half of 2025 and exceeded loan originations. Total loans continue to be above the $1.0 billion threshold, averaging $1.027 billion for the first quarter of 2026. Total loan interest income in the first quarter of 2026 declined compared to the first quarter of 2025 as the lower average loan balance more than offset the more favorable interest rate environment in 2026, and a portion of CRE loans, that were booked during the COVID pandemic when interest rates were low, repricing upward during the first quarter of 2026. Total loan interest income decreased by $102,000, or 0.7%, when compared to the first quarter of 2025. Overall, the first quarter of 2026 average balance of total interest earning assets increased from last year's first quarter average by $11.7 million, or 0.9%, while total interest income increased by $480,000, or 2.8%, from the first quarter of 2025.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, total average deposits for the first quarter of 2026 were $24.5 million, or 2.0%, higher when compared to the first quarter average of 2025 due to the Company's successful business development efforts. Additionally, the Company's core deposit base continues to demonstrate the strength and stability that it has for many years due to customer loyalty and confidence in AmeriServ Financial Bank. The Company does not utilize brokered deposits as a funding source. The loan to deposit ratio averaged 82.7% in the first quarter of 2026, which indicates that the Company has ample capacity to continue to grow its loan portfolio and is well positioned to support our customers and our community during times of economic volatility.

Total interest expense decreased favorably by $417,000, or 5.9%, for the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the same time period of 2025. Deposit interest expense decreased by $205,000, or 3.3%, despite total average interest-bearing deposits growing by $39.2 million, or 3.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in deposit interest expense reflects management's effective deposit pricing strategies along with the benefit of the Federal Reserve easing monetary policy during the final four months of 2025. This reduction in interest-bearing deposit costs contributed to the previously mentioned improvement in the net interest margin. Overall, total deposit cost (including the benefit of non-interest-bearing demand deposits) averaged 1.93% for the first quarter of 2026, which is an 11-basis point improvement from the first quarter of 2025.

Total borrowings interest expense decreased by $212,000, or 21.9%, for the first quarter of 2026. The Company's utilization of overnight borrowed funds during the first quarter of 2026 was lower than it was for the first quarter of 2025, resulting in the first quarter average decreasing by $5.6 million, or 86.7%, due to the higher level of total average deposits. Also, management elected not to replace the majority of maturing Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) term advances during the full year of 2025 and did not replace any during the first quarter of 2026 because of the strength of the Company's liquidity position. Therefore, the total average balance of advances from the FHLB during the first quarter of 2026 decreased by $12.2 million, or 22.2%, from last year's first quarter. The decrease in borrowings interest expense also reflects the Federal Reserve's 2025 action to ease monetary policy by 75-basis points which had an immediate and favorable impact on the cost of overnight borrowed funds.

The Company recorded a $217,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026 after recording a $97,000 provision recovery in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in an unfavorable shift of $314,000. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter reflects a $284,000 provision for credit losses on loans resulting from updates to both historical loss rates and qualitative adjustments and an additional $27,000 of provision expense was recognized to create a partial reserve for a senior debt corporate investment within the securities portfolio. Both of these items were partially offset by a $94,000 provision recovery related to unfunded commitments because of a decline in outstanding loan commitments.

Non-performing assets were relatively stable since December 31, 2025, increasing by $204,000, or 2.4%, and totaling $8.7 million. The increase reflects the transfer of a $500,000 senior debt corporate security into non-accrual status that became impaired during the first quarter of 2026. The transfer of this security into non-accrual status more than offset a $296,000 reduction to non-performing loans since year end 2025. Non-performing loans represented 0.78% of total loans at March 31, 2026 and decreased by 2-basis points from December 31, 2025. The Company recognized net loan charge-offs of $206,000, or 0.08% of total average loans, in the first quarter of 2026 compared to net loan charge-offs of $64,000, or 0.02% of total average loans, in the first quarter of 2025. Overall, the Company's allowance for loan credit losses provided 165% coverage of non-performing loans and represented 1.28% of total loans at March 31, 2026.

Total non-interest income in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by $154,000, or 3.7%, from the prior year's first quarter. Other income is lower by $110,000, or 15.9%, after a net gain was recognized from two separate sales in the first quarter of 2025 of a Bank branch office and an OREO property. There was no such sale activity in the first quarter of 2026. Also, contributing to the unfavorable comparison for total non-interest income was the Company recognizing a $63,000 loss on trading securities from a $7.2 million trading account that did not exist in the first quarter of 2025. Partially offsetting these unfavorable items were increases to service charges on deposit accounts by $27,000, or 9.8%, because of the deposit growth the Company experienced and a $22,000, or 78.6%, increase in mortgage banking revenue due to increased production in 2026. Finally, wealth management fees are relatively consistent with the level achieved in the first quarter of 2025. Overall, the fair market value of wealth management assets totaled $2.6 billion at March 31, 2026 and decreased by $68.0 million, or 2.5%, since December 31, 2025.

Total non-interest expense in the first quarter of 2026 increased by $595,000, or 5.1%, when compared to the first quarter of 2025. Professional fees increased by $480,000, or 70.1%, due to additional expenses related to the amended and restated consulting agreement with SB Value Partners that expands the nature and scope of the consulting services provided to the Company. Details of this revised agreement were provided in the Company's Report on Form 8-K filed on January 7, 2026. Also contributing to the increase in professional fees were higher costs for recruitment and outside professional services. Other expenses were $108,000, or 9.5%, higher due to the bank having to recognize additional workout expenses related to a loan relationship secured by an owner-occupied CRE property. The additional costs related to this property were the sole reason for the unfavorable quarter over quarter comparison for other expenses. Slightly offsetting the higher level of expense was reduced FDIC deposit insurance expense by $30,000, or 12.5%.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $426,000 in the first quarter of 2026, or an effective tax rate of 19.2%, which compares to income tax expense of $478,000, or an effective tax rate of 20.0%, in the first quarter of 2025.

The Company had total assets of $1.47 billion, shareholders' equity of $120.7 million, a book value of $7.12 per common share and a tangible book value of $6.31(1) per common share on March 31, 2026. Book value per common share increased by $0.42, or 6.3%, and tangible book value per common share also increased by $0.43, or 7.3%, over the past 12 months. The Company and Bank continued to maintain strong capital ratios that exceed the regulatory defined well-capitalized status as of March 31, 2026.

QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.03 per share quarterly common stock cash dividend. The cash dividend is payable May 18, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 4, 2026. This cash dividend represents a 3.0% annualized yield using the April 17, 2026 closing stock price of $3.94 and a 27.3% payout ratio based upon 2026 first quarter earnings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology, market conditions, dividend program, and future payment obligations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "continuing," "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "strategy," or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial markets, the level of inflation, and the direction of interest rates; volatility in earnings due to certain financial assets and liabilities held at fair value; competition levels; loan and investment prepayments differing from our assumptions; insufficient allowance for credit losses; a higher level of loan charge-offs and delinquencies than anticipated; material adverse changes in our operations or earnings; a decline in the economy in our market areas; changes in relationships with major customers; changes in effective income tax rates; higher or lower cash flow levels than anticipated; inability to hire or retain qualified employees; a decline in the levels of deposits or loss of alternate funding sources; a decrease in loan origination volume or an inability to close loans currently in the pipeline; changes in laws and regulations; adoption, interpretation and implementation of accounting pronouncements; operational risks, including the risk of fraud by employees, customers or outsiders; unanticipated effects to our banking platform, including risks and unanticipated costs related to a core system migration; developments in technology, such as artificial intelligence, and our ability to incorporate innovative technologies in our business and provide products and services that satisfy our customers' expectations for convenience and security; and the inability to successfully implement or expand new lines of business or new products and services. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause AmeriServ's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in AmeriServ's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of AmeriServ's management and on currently available information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by AmeriServ on its website or otherwise. AmeriServ undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.






(1)

Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DATA

March 31, 2026

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and ratio data)

(Unaudited)


2026











1QTR

PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:




















Net income (loss)

















$

1,794






















PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):




















Return on average assets


















0.50

%

Return on average equity


















6.03


Return on average tangible common equity (1)


















6.80


Net interest margin


















3.26


Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans


















0.08


Efficiency ratio (3)


















83.26






















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:




















Basic

















$

0.11


Average number of common shares outstanding


















16,927


Diluted

















$

0.11


Average number of common shares outstanding


















16,928


Cash dividends paid per share

















$

0.03


2025






















1QTR


2QTR



3QTR


4QTR


FULL YEAR
2025

PERFORMANCE DATA FOR THE PERIOD:




















Net income (loss)

$

1,908



$

(282)



$

2,544



$

1,442



$

5,612






















PERFORMANCE PERCENTAGES (annualized):




















Return on average assets


0.54

%



(0.08)

%



0.70

%



0.39

%



0.39

%

Return on average equity


7.12




(1.02)




9.06




4.96




5.03


Return on average tangible common equity (1)


8.14




(1.16)




10.32




5.63




5.73


Net interest margin


3.01




3.10




3.27




3.23




3.15


Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans


0.02




1.09




(0.01)




0.74




0.46


Efficiency ratio (3)


83.67




80.73




77.55




84.14




81.47






















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:




















Basic

$

0.12



$

(0.02)



$

0.15



$

0.09



$

0.34


Average number of common shares outstanding


16,519




16,519




16,519




16,521




16,520


Diluted

$

0.12



$

(0.02)



$

0.15



$

0.09



$

0.34


Average number of common shares outstanding


16,519




16,519




16,519




16,562




16,530


Cash dividends paid per share

$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.03



$

0.12


AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

--CONTINUED--

(Dollars in thousands, except per share, statistical, and ratio data)

(Unaudited)

2026






















1QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:













Assets










$

1,472,654


Short-term investments/overnight funds











41,039


Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses -
securities











263,085


Trading securities











7,164


Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income











1,031,482


Allowance for credit losses - loans











13,206


Intangible assets











13,662


Deposits











1,269,950


Short-term and FHLB borrowings











40,895


Subordinated debt, net











26,778


Shareholders' equity











120,703


Non-performing assets











8,722


Tangible common equity ratio (1)











7.34

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio











13.47


PER COMMON SHARE:













Book value










$

7.12


Tangible book value (1)











6.31


Market value (2)











3.62


Wealth management assets - fair market value (4)










$

2,613,708















STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:













Full-time equivalent employees











299


Branch locations











16


Common shares outstanding











16,964,267





























2025
















1QTR


2QTR


3QTR


4QTR

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA AT PERIOD END:













Assets

$

1,431,524


$

1,448,733


$

1,461,494


$

1,453,813


Short-term investments/overnight funds


3,865



4,805



39,098



39,418


Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses -
securities


231,454



237,320



236,740



248,484


Trading securities


0



4,205



4,462



7,253


Total loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income


1,062,326



1,069,220



1,055,683



1,032,968


Allowance for credit losses - loans


13,812



14,060



14,408



13,128


Intangible assets


13,682



13,677



13,672



13,667


Deposits


1,216,838



1,244,533



1,258,588



1,248,128


Short-term and FHLB borrowings


63,121



51,611



48,023



44,615


Subordinated debt, net


26,736



26,747



26,757



26,767


Shareholders' equity


110,759



110,921



114,575



119,312


Non-performing assets


14,971



16,419



14,953



8,518


Tangible common equity ratio (1)


6.85

%


6.78

%


6.97

%


7.34

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets) ratio


12.73



12.50



12.97



13.30


PER COMMON SHARE:













Book value

$

6.70


$

6.71


$

6.94


$

7.22


Tangible book value (1)


5.88



5.89



6.11



6.39


Market value (2)


2.43



3.04



2.90



3.19


Wealth management assets - fair market value (4)

$

2,486,920


$

2,583,839


$

2,661,214


$

2,681,678















STATISTICAL DATA AT PERIOD END:













Full-time equivalent employees


298



309



306



298


Branch locations


16



16



16



16


Common shares outstanding


16,519,267



16,519,267



16,519,267



16,522,267




































NOTES:

(1)

Non-GAAP Financial Information. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at end of release.

(2)

Based on closing price reported by the principal market on which the share is traded on the last business day of the corresponding reporting period.

(3)

Ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by tax equivalent net interest income plus total non-interest income.

(4)

Not recognized on the consolidated balance sheets.

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

2026











1QTR

INTEREST INCOME

















Interest and fees on loans














$

14,406


Interest on investments















3,096


Total Interest Income















17,502



















INTEREST EXPENSE

















Deposits















5,919


All borrowings















755


Total Interest Expense















6,674



















NET INTEREST INCOME















10,828


Provision (recovery) for credit losses















217


NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)
FOR CREDIT LOSSES















10,611



















NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Wealth management fees















2,860


Service charges on deposit accounts















302


Mortgage banking revenue















50


(Loss) gain on trading securities















(63)


Bank owned life insurance















238


Other income















580


Total Non-Interest Income















3,967



















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits















7,225


Net occupancy expense















843


Equipment expense















408


Professional fees















1,165


Data processing and IT expense















1,267


FDIC deposit insurance expense















210


Other expense















1,240


Total Non-Interest Expense















12,358



















PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)















2,220


Income tax expense (benefit)















426


NET INCOME (LOSS)














$

1,794





















2025



















1QTR



2QTR



3QTR



4QTR


FULL
YEAR
2025

INTEREST INCOME
















Interest and fees on loans

$

14,508


$

14,932



$

15,688


$

15,032


$

60,160

Interest on investments


2,514



2,757




2,795



3,128



11,194

Total Interest Income


17,022



17,689




18,483



18,160



71,354

















INTEREST EXPENSE
















Deposits


6,124



6,408




6,549



6,390



25,471

All borrowings


967



887




927



839



3,620

Total Interest Expense


7,091



7,295




7,476



7,229



29,091

















NET INTEREST INCOME


9,931



10,394




11,007



10,931



42,263

Provision (recovery) for credit losses


(97)



3,133




360



724



4,120

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY)
FOR CREDIT LOSSES


10,028



7,261




10,647



10,207



38,143

















NON-INTEREST INCOME
















Wealth management fees


2,864



2,782




2,849



3,065



11,560

Service charges on deposit accounts


275



267




303



300



1,145

Mortgage banking revenue


28



58




39



59



184

(Loss) gain on trading securities


0



35




55



28



118

Bank owned life insurance


264



244




533



243



1,284

Other income


690



710




622



676



2,698

Total Non-Interest Income


4,121



4,096




4,401



4,371



16,989

















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries and employee benefits


7,223



7,076




7,317



7,323



28,939

Net occupancy expense


841



746




705



692



2,984

Equipment expense


390



404




376



389



1,559

Professional fees


685



903




601



1,566



3,755

Data processing and IT expense


1,252



1,153




1,247



1,301



4,953

FDIC deposit insurance expense


240



240




260



247



987

Other expense


1,132



1,187




1,458



1,382



5,159

Total Non-Interest Expense


11,763



11,709




11,964



12,900



48,336

















PRETAX INCOME (LOSS)


2,386



(352)




3,084



1,678



6,796

Income tax expense (benefit)


478



(70)




540



236



1,184

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

1,908


$

(282)



$

2,544


$

1,442


$

5,612





















AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




2026



2025



1QTR



1QTR

Interest earning assets:












Loans and loans held for sale, net of unearned income




$

1,027,165





$

1,064,629

Short-term investments and bank deposits





28,846






11,828

Investment securities





271,564






246,682

Trading securities





7,240






0

Total interest earning assets





1,334,815






1,323,139













Non-interest earning assets:












Cash and due from banks





13,975






15,769

Premises and equipment





17,399






17,999

Other assets





94,898






89,087

Allowance for credit losses





(13,437)






(14,480)

Total assets




$

1,447,650





$

1,431,514













Interest bearing liabilities:












Interest bearing deposits:












Interest bearing demand




$

323,978





$

341,608

Savings





124,044






121,122

Money market





250,933






237,760

Other time





377,195






336,504

Total interest bearing deposits





1,076,150






1,036,994

Borrowings:












Short-term borrowings





851






6,421

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank





42,700






54,906

Subordinated debt





27,000






27,000

Lease liabilities





3,869






4,207

Total interest bearing liabilities





1,150,570






1,129,528













Non-interest bearing liabilities:












Demand deposits





166,099






180,788

Other liabilities





10,305






12,492

Shareholders' equity





120,676






108,706

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity




$

1,447,650





$

1,431,514

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

2026




COMMON
STOCK


TREASURY
STOCK


SURPLUS


RETAINED
EARNINGS


ACCUMULATED
OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE
LOSS


TOTAL

Balance at December 31, 2025


$

270


$

(84,791)


$

140,070


$

64,112


$

(7,349)


$

119,312

Net income



0



0



0



1,794



0



1,794

Exercise of stock options and stock
option expense



0



0



27



0



0



27

Adjustment for defined benefit pension
plan



0



0



0



0



346



346

Adjustment for unrealized loss on
available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



(1,039)



(1,039)

Market value adjustment for interest rate
hedge



0



0



0



0



64



64

Common stock issued



2



0



705



0



0



707

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(508)



0



(508)

Balance at March 31, 2026


$

272


$

(84,791)


$

147,802


$

65,398


$

(7,978)


$

120,703

2025




COMMON
STOCK


TREASURY
STOCK


SURPLUS


RETAINED
EARNINGS


ACCUMULATED
OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE
LOSS


TOTAL

Balance at December 31, 2024


$

268


$

(84,791)


$

146,372


$

60,482


$

(15,083)


$

107,248

Net income



0



0



0



1,908



0



1,908

Adjustment for unrealized gain on
available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



2,124



2,124

Market value adjustment for interest rate
hedge



0



0



0



0



(25)



(25)

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(496)



0



(496)

Balance at March 31, 2025


$

268


$

(84,791)


$

146,372


$

61,894


$

(12,984)


$

110,759

Net loss



0



0



0



(282)



0



(282)

Adjustment for unrealized gain on
available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



901



901

Market value adjustment for interest rate
hedge



0



0



0



0



38



38

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(495)



0



(495)

Balance at June 30, 2025


$

268


$

(84,791)


$

146,372


$

61,117


$

(12,045)


$

110,921

Net income



0



0



0



2,544



0



2,544

Adjustment for unrealized gain on
available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



1,610



1,610

Market value adjustment for interest rate
hedge



0



0



0



0



(5)



(5)

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(495)



0



(495)

Balance at September 30, 2025


$

268


$

(84,791)


$

146,372


$

63,166


$

(10,440)


$

114,575

Net income



0



0



0



1,442



0



1,442

Exercise of stock options and stock
option expense



0



0



9



0



0



9

Common stock issuable



2



0



689



0



0



691

Adjustment for defined benefit pension
plan



0



0



0



0



2,215



2,215

Adjustment for unrealized gain on
available for sale securities



0



0



0



0



843



843

Market value adjustment for interest rate
hedge



0



0



0



0



33



33

Common stock cash dividend



0



0



0



(496)



0



(496)

Balance at December 31, 2025


$

270


$

(84,791)


$

147,070


$

64,112


$

(7,349)


$

119,312

AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC.

NASDAQ: ASRV

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY, TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO, AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE

(Dollars in thousands, except share, per share, and ratio data)

(Unaudited)


The press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are "return on average tangible common equity", "tangible common equity ratio", and "tangible book value per share". This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management in their analysis of the Company's performance or, management believes, facilitate an understanding of the Company's performance. We also believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate comparison of our historical operating results and trends in our underlying operating results. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends.

2026



































1QTR


RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE
COMMON EQUITY




















Net income (loss)

















$

1,794






















Average shareholders' equity


















120,676


Less: Average intangible assets


















13,664


Average tangible common equity


















107,012






















Return on average tangible common equity
(annualized)


















6.80

%






















































1QTR


TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY

















Total shareholders' equity














$

120,703


Less: Intangible assets















13,662


Tangible common equity















107,041



















TANGIBLE ASSETS

















Total assets















1,472,654


Less: Intangible assets















13,662


Tangible assets















1,458,992



















Tangible common equity ratio















7.34

%


















Total shares outstanding















16,964,267



















Tangible book value per share














$

6.31






















2025

















1QTR


2QTR


3QTR


4QTR


FULL
YEAR
2025


RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE
COMMON EQUITY

















Net income (loss)


$

1,908


$

(282)


$

2,544


$

1,442


$

5,612



















Average shareholders' equity



108,706



110,939



111,470



115,240



111,606


Less: Average intangible assets



13,684



13,679



13,674



13,669



13,676


Average tangible common equity



95,022



97,260



97,796



101,571



97,930



















Return on average tangible common equity
(annualized)



8.14

%


(1.16)

%


10.32

%


5.63

%


5.73

%





































1QTR


2QTR


3QTR


4QTR


TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
















Total shareholders' equity


$

110,759


$

110,921


$

114,575




$

119,312


Less: Intangible assets



13,682



13,677



13,672





13,667


Tangible common equity



97,077



97,244



100,903





105,645


















TANGIBLE ASSETS
















Total assets



1,431,524



1,448,733



1,461,494





1,453,813


Less: Intangible assets



13,682



13,677



13,672





13,667


Tangible assets



1,417,842



1,435,056



1,447,822





1,440,146


















Tangible common equity ratio



6.85

%


6.78

%


6.97

%




7.34

%

















Total shares outstanding



16,519,267



16,519,267



16,519,267





16,522,267


















Tangible book value per share


$

5.88


$

5.89


$

6.11




$

6.39





















SOURCE AmeriServ Financial, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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