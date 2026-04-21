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WKN: 851204 | ISIN: US3825501014 | Ticker-Symbol: GTR
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 15:31
6,166 Euro
+4,12 % +0,244
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0666,09616:30
6,1066,13816:12
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Names Travis Parman As Chief Communications Officer

AKRON, Ohio, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that Travis Parman has joined the company as chief communications officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer and President?Mark Stewart.?

As chief communications officer, Parman will lead global communications, including media relations, associate communications and corporate reputation. One of his areas of focus is sharing the company's transformation journey and supporting its business strategy, as Goodyear works toward its vision of being #1 in Tires and Service.

"Travis brings deep experience leading communications for complex, global organizations, which will help us engage both internal and external audiences as we share our story ? building on the momentum of Goodyear Forward with a continued focus on operational excellence, delivering products that meet customer needs and driving sustainable growth," said Stewart. "The communications function is critical to aligning our vision, core values and shared global objectives, while building and protecting Goodyear's reputation and market positioning."

Parman has held senior communications leadership roles at companies including Nissan Motor Corporation, General Motors, Renault Group, Ally Bank and most recently at PMI U.S. He brings deep experience guiding organizations through transformation, complexity and change, helping leaders connect strategy and performance.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 49 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

CONTACT:
KELLY MCGLUMPHY
[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
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