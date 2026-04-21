Nauticus Robotics, Inc. Successfully Completes Simulated Intervention Testing to Advance East Coast Offshore Readiness

HOUSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT, "Nauticus" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in autonomous subsea robotics and ocean data services, today announced the successful completion of a Simulated Intervention Testing (SIT) project in preparation for upcoming offshore operations along the East Coast of the United States.

The SIT was conducted at the Company's controlled test pool facility in Robert, Louisiana, providing a fully managed environment to validate tooling, processes, and operational concepts ahead of field deployment.

The testing program was specifically designed to evaluate proposed subsea tooling in a simulated environment, ensuring both the suitability and efficiency of selected systems for the planned offshore scope. Through this process, Nauticus confirmed that the tools and methodologies under consideration are fit-for-purpose and optimized for field conditions.

Throughout execution, close collaboration between onshore and offshore personnel enabled the identification of key lessons learned, improvements in operational efficiency, and the development of enhanced safety measures and mitigations.

By executing the SIT in a controlled environment, Nauticus minimized operational risk, reduced cost exposure, and ensured immediate access to critical assets for rapid iteration, modification, and re-testing of project components.

Nauticus provided independent operational oversight during testing utilizing its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs/Drones) and small observation-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). The team deployed the Outland 1000 ROV as a third-party observation platform, enabling client visibility into operations while the Comanche ROV executed subsea intervention tasks. This dual-system approach demonstrated the breadth of the Company's integrated technology suite and its ability to support complex offshore operations with layered capability.

"This testing phase is a critical step in ensuring successful offshore execution," said Daniel Dehart, Vice President of Field Operations for Nauticus. "By validating our tools, refining procedures, and strengthening coordination between teams, we are entering the next phase of operations with confidence in both performance and safety."

Nauticus continues to advance its capabilities through rigorous testing and innovation, supporting efficient and responsible offshore operations across a range of industries.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops autonomous robots for the ocean industries. Autonomy requires the extensive use of sensors, artificial intelligence, and effective algorithms for perception and decision allowing the robot to adapt to changing environments. The company's business model includes using robotic systems for service, selling vehicles and components, and licensing of related software to both the commercial and defense business sectors. Nauticus has designed and is currently testing and certifying a new generation of vehicles to reduce operational cost and gather data to maintain and operate a wide variety of subsea infrastructure. Besides a standalone service offering and forward-facing products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofit/upgrading traditional ROV operations and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus' services provide customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions, to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure. https://nauticusrobotics.com/

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act"), and are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Act as well as protections afforded by other federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the expected timing of product commercialization or new product releases; customer interest in Nauticus' products; estimated operating results and use of cash; and Nauticus' use of and needs for capital. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "intends," or "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Nauticus' management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Nauticus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Nauticus has filed or will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and that could cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated in the forward-looking statements made by the Company, in particular the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in documents filed from time to time with the SEC, including Nauticus' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The documents filed by Nauticus with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Nauticus Robotics, Inc.