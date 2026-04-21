Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST) (Southern First), today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Strong loan growth and continued margin expansion drove year-over-year net interest income growth of 29%. Net income was $9.9 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.19, representing a $0.54, or 83%, increase over the first quarter of 2025, and relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2025. Return on average assets was 0.91%, up 39 basis points over the first quarter of last year, and tangible common equity to assets was 8.29%, up 41 basis points from the first quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs were approximately $50 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, consistent with linked quarter and year-over-year results. Nonperforming assets were 0.26% of total assets, down from 0.32% for the fourth quarter. Provision for credit losses increased by $650 thousand, and the allowance for credit losses represented 1.10% of loans, consistent with the past several quarters.
"We are excited to report our first quarter 2026 results which include record retail deposit growth of nearly $210 million, representing a 27% annualized growth rate. Our first quarter 2026 net income was $9.9 million and is 88% higher than the same quarter last year. We have tremendous momentum in growing client relationships and raised additional capital in the form of common equity this quarter to support our growth expectations," stated Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer.
On April 15, 2026, Southern First announced an underwritten public offering of 1,050,000 shares of common stock and granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 157,500 additional shares. The offering closed on April 17, 2026, with a total of 1,207,500 shares issued at $54.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $65.2 million before discounts and expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include supporting organic growth initiatives, providing capital to the Company's bank subsidiary, redeeming or repurchasing outstanding indebtedness, including subordinated debt, and for working capital purposes.
Financial Highlights - First Quarter 2026:
Earnings
- Diluted earnings per common share was $1.19, up $0.54, or 83%, compared to the first quarter of 2025; and down slightly by $0.01 from the fourth quarter of 2025
- Net income improved to $9.9 million, a $4.6 million increase, or 88%, compared to the first quarter of 2025
- Total revenue was $33.8 million, an increase of $7.3 million, or 28%, year-over-year and $2.0 million on a linked quarter basis
- Net interest income improved by $6.9 million, or 29% year-over-year, driven primarily by new loan volume
- Net interest margin was 2.88%, a 16 basis point increase from 2.72% for the fourth quarter of 2025, and included a $543 thousand repayment of interest on one large nonaccrual loan
- Noninterest income was $3.5 million compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter last year; the increase was impacted by a one-time $515 thousand loss on the sale of securities in the fourth quarter of 2025
- Noninterest expense to average assets was 1.84%, compared to 1.87% for first quarter of 2025
- Return on average equity was 10.67%, compared to 6.38% for the first quarter of 2025
- Return on average assets was 0.91%, compared to 0.52% for the first quarter of 2025
Balance Sheet
- Total loans were $3.9 billion, up $97.1 million, or 10% (annualized), from the fourth quarter of 2025
- Retail deposits were $3.4 billion, up $207.8 million, or 27% (annualized) from the fourth quarter of 2025
- Book value per common share was $46.00, an increase of 10% (annualized) from the fourth quarter of 2025
- Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was 8.29%, down 8 basis points on a linked quarter basis driven by loan growth, and up from 7.88% for the first quarter of 2025
- Common equity Tier1 ratio (CET1) was 11.03%, down slightly from the fourth quarter of 2025, and up from 10.75% for the first quarter 2025
Asset Quality
- Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.26%, compared to 0.32% for the linked quarter, primarily due to the repayment of a large nonaccrual loan, while accruing loans 30 days or more past due to total loans were 0.20%, compared to 0.14% for the fourth quarter
- Classified assets were 3.25% as a percentage of total loans compared to 4.28% for the linked quarter end
- Provision for credit losses was $1.3 million and includes a $1.2 million provision for loan losses and a $150 thousand provision for unfunded commitments driven by new loan growth; Allowance for credit losses to total loans remained at 1.10% for the quarter
- Net charge-offs were 0.01% as a percentage of average loans on an annualized basis
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Quarter Ended
Mar 31 2026-
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Mar 31 2025
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Change
Income Statement Summary ($ in thousands):
Net interest income
$
30,259
28,744
27,529
25,295
23,383
29.4 %
Noninterest income
3,540
3,090
3,600
3,334
3,114
13.7 %
Total Revenue
33,799
31,834
31,129
28,629
26,497
27.6 %
Provision for credit losses
1,300
650
850
700
750
73.3 %
Noninterest expense
20,015
18,416
18,946
19,336
18,836
6.3 %
Income before income tax expense
12,484
12,768
11,333
8,593
6,911
80.6 %
Income tax expense
2,597
2,911
2,671
2,012
1,645
57.9 %
Net income available to common shareholders
9,887
9,857
8,662
6,581
5,266
87.8 %
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Earnings per common share, diluted
1.19
1.20
1.06
0.81
0.65
83.1 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(1)
2.88 %
2.72 %
2.62 %
2.50 %
2.41 %
0.47
Return on average assets(2)
0.91 %
0.90 %
0.80 %
0.63 %
0.52 %
0.39
Return on average equity(2)
10.67 %
10.77 %
9.78 %
7.71 %
6.38 %
4.29
Efficiency ratio(3)
59.22 %
57.85 %
60.86 %
67.54 %
71.08 %
(11.86)
Noninterest expense to average assets (2)
1.84 %
1.68 %
1.74 %
1.86 %
1.87 %
(0.03)
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(4)
$
3,942,219
3,845,124
3,789,021
3,746,841
3,683,919
7.0 %
Total deposits
3,873,455
3,716,803
3,676,417
3,636,329
3,620,886
7.0 %
Retail deposits(5)
3,371,721
3,163,914
3,108,411
3,075,631
3,020,392
11.6 %
Total assets
4,578,402
4,403,494
4,358,589
4,308,067
4,284,311
6.9 %
Book value per common share
46.00
44.89
43.51
42.23
41.33
11.3 %
Loans to deposits
101.78 %
103.45 %
103.06 %
103.04 %
101.74 %
0.04
Holding Company Capital Ratios(6):
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.83 %
12.89 %
12.79 %
12.63 %
12.69 %
0.14
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.40 %
11.44 %
11.26 %
11.11 %
11.15 %
0.25
Leverage ratio
9.05 %
8.93 %
8.72 %
8.73 %
8.79 %
0.26
Common equity Tier 1 ratio(7)
11.03 %
11.06 %
10.88 %
10.71 %
10.75 %
0.28
Tangible common equity(8)
8.29 %
8.37 %
8.18 %
8.02 %
7.88 %
0.41
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.26 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.27 %
0.26 %
-
Classified assets/Tier 1 capital plus allowance for
3.25 %
4.28 %
3.97 %
4.35 %
4.31 %
(1.06)
Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(4)
0.20 %
0.14 %
0.18 %
0.14 %
0.27 %
(0.07)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(4) (YTD
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.01
Allowance for credit losses/loans(4)
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
-
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
378.22 %
305.65 %
364.50 %
362.35 %
378.09 %
0.13
INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Mar 31 2026 -
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Mar 31 2025
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Change
Interest income
Loans
$
51,257
51,069
50,999
48,992
47,085
8.9 %
Investment securities
1,399
1,268
1,342
1,357
1,403
(0.3 %)
Federal funds sold
1,955
2,193
2,645
1,969
1,159
68.7 %
Total interest income
54,611
54,530
54,986
52,318
49,647
10.0 %
Interest expense
Deposits
21,697
23,052
24,703
24,300
23,569
(7.9 %)
Borrowings
2,655
2,734
2,754
2,723
2,695
(1.5 %)
Total interest expense
24,352
25,786
27,457
27,023
26,264
(7.3 %)
Net interest income
30,259
28,744
27,529
25,295
23,383
29.4 %
Provision for credit losses
1,300
650
850
700
750
73.3 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
28,959
28,094
26,679
24,595
22,633
27.9 %
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,493
1,689
1,600
1,569
1,424
4.8 %
Service fees on deposit accounts
756
634
625
567
539
40.3 %
ATM and debit card income
588
638
601
586
552
6.5 %
Income from bank owned life insurance
446
450
439
413
403
10.7 %
Loss on sale of securities
-
(515)
-
-
-
0.0 %
Other income
257
194
335
199
196
31.1 %
Total noninterest income
3,540
3,090
3,600
3,334
3,114
13.7 %
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
11,980
10,529
11,299
11,674
11,304
6.0 %
Occupancy
2,490
2,465
2,447
2,523
2,548
(2.3 %)
Outside service and data processing costs
2,267
2,144
2,158
2,189
2,037
11.3 %
Insurance
892
994
961
910
1,010
(11.7 %)
Professional fees
675
732
605
609
509
32.6 %
Marketing
399
346
412
397
374
6.7 %
Other
1,312
1,206
1,064
1,034
1,054
24.5 %
Total noninterest expenses
20,015
18,416
18,946
19,336
18,836
6.3 %
Income before provision for income taxes
12,484
12,768
11,333
8,593
6,911
80.6 %
Income tax expense
2,597
2,911
2,671
2,012
1,645
57.9 %
Net income available to common shareholders
$
9,887
9,857
8,662
6,581
5,266
87.7 %
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
1.21
1.22
1.07
0.81
0.65
86.2 %
Earnings per common share - Diluted
1.19
1.20
1.06
0.81
0.65
83.1 %
Basic weighted average common shares
8,163
8,106
8,091
8,090
8,078
1.1 %
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,293
8,229
8,176
8,124
8,111
2.2 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-
$ 211,039
$ 1,956
3.76 %
$ 218,291
$ 2,193
3.99 %
$ 107,821
$ 1,159
4.36 %
Investment securities, taxable
141,309
1,368
3.93 %
138,616
1,229
3.52 %
143,609
1,361
3.84 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(1)
6,332
40
2.58 %
7,641
51
2.63 %
7,914
55
2.80 %
Loans(9)
3,899,002
51,257
5.33 %
3,830,741
51,069
5.29 %
3,673,912
47,085
5.20 %
Total interest-earning assets
4,257,682
54,621
5.20 %
4,195,289
54,542
5.16 %
3,933,256
49,660
5.12 %
Noninterest-earning assets
156,466
151,515
157,053
Total assets
$4,414,148
$4,346,804
$4,090,309
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 421,527
1,102
1.06 %
$ 360,509
834
0.92 %
$ 306,707
597
0.79 %
Savings & money market
1,649,248
11,819
2.91 %
1,614,469
12,530
3.08 %
1,520,632
12,750
3.40 %
Time deposits
895,101
8,776
3.98 %
937,557
9,688
4.10 %
930,282
10,222
4.46 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,965,876
21,697
2.97 %
2,912,535
23,052
3.14 %
2,757,621
23,569
3.47 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
240,000
2,245
3.79 %
240,000
2,295
3.79 %
240,000
2,244
3.79 %
Subordinated debentures
24,903
411
6.69 %
24,903
439
6.99 %
24,903
451
7.34 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,230,779
24,353
3.06 %
3,177,438
25,786
3.22 %
3,022,524
26,264
3.52 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
807,686
806,235
732,761
Shareholders' equity
375,683
363,131
335,024
Total liabilities and shareholders'
$4,414,148
$4,346,804
$4,090,309
Net interest spread
2.15 %
1.94 %
1.60 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) /
$30,268
2.88 %
$28,756
2.72 %
$23,396
2.41 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
9
12
13
Net interest income
$30,259
$28,744
$23,383
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
Mar 31 2026 -
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Mar 31 2025
(in thousands, except per share data)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Change
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
32,723
27,821
24,600
25,184
24,904
31.4 %
Federal funds sold
228,235
183,473
178,534
180,834
263,612
(13.4 %)
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
81,818
58,289
79,769
65,014
16,541
394.6 %
Total cash and cash equivalents
342,776
269,583
282,903
271,032
305,057
12.4 %
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
124,224
127,730
131,040
128,867
131,290
(5.4 %)
Other investments
20,377
20,063
20,066
19,906
19,927
2.3 %
Total investment securities
144,601
147,793
151,106
148,773
151,217
(4.4 %)
Mortgage loans held for sale
13,723
11,569
6,906
10,739
11,524
19.1 %
Loans (5)
3,942,219
3,845,124
3,789,021
3,746,841
3,683,919
7.0 %
Less allowance for credit losses
(43,378)
(42,280)
(41,799)
(41,285)
(40,687)
6.6 %
Loans, net
3,898,841
3,802,844
3,747,222
3,705,556
3,643,232
7.0 %
Bank owned life insurance
56,221
55,775
55,324
54,886
54,473
3.2 %
Property and equipment, net
88,580
83,465
84,586
85,921
87,369
1.4 %
Deferred income taxes
13,812
13,702
12,657
12,971
13,080
5.6 %
Other assets
19,848
18,763
17,885
18,189
18,359
8.1 %
Total assets
$
4,578,402
4,403,494
4,358,589
4,308,067
4,284,311
6.9 %
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,873,455
3,716,803
3,676,417
3,636,329
3,620,886
7.0 %
FHLB Advances
240,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
240,000
0.0 %
Subordinated debentures
24,903
24,903
24,903
24,903
24,903
0.0 %
Other liabilities
60,631
53,131
60,921
61,373
60,924
(0.5 %)
Total liabilities
4,198,989
4,034,837
4,002,241
3,962,605
3,946,713
6.4 %
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
-
-
-
-
-
0.0 %
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
82
82
82
82
82
0.0 %
Nonvested restricted stock
(1,302)
(1,338)
(1,929)
(2,774)
(3,372)
(61.4 %)
Additional paid-in capital
127,168
125,924
125,035
124,839
124,561
2.1 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,865)
(7,454)
(8,426)
(9,609)
(10,016)
(21.5 %)
Retained earnings
261,330
251,443
241,586
232,924
226,343
15.5 %
Total shareholders' equity
379,413
368,657
356,348
345,462
337,598
12.4 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,578,402
4,403,494
4,358,589
4,308,067
4,284,311
6.9 %
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
46.00
44.89
43.51
42.23
41.33
11.3 %
Stock price:
High
61.08
55.50
45.54
38.51
38.50
58.6 %
Low
51.26
41.15
38.74
30.61
31.88
60.8 %
Period end
54.50
51.52
44.12
38.03
32.92
65.6 %
Common shares outstanding
8,248
8,213
8,189
8,181
8,169
1.0 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
2,317
259
262
-
-
Non-owner occupied RE
1,712
6,917
6,911
6,941
6,950
Commercial business
909
189
195
717
1,087
Consumer
Real estate
5,786
5,763
3,394
3,028
2,414
Home equity
745
705
705
708
310
Total nonaccrual loans
11,469
13,833
11,467
11,394
10,761
Other real estate owned
475
275
275
275
275
Total nonperforming assets
$
11,944
14,108
11,742
11,669
11,036
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.26 %
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.27 %
0.26 %
Total loans
0.30 %
0.37 %
0.31 %
0.31 %
0.30 %
Classified assets/Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit
3.14 %
4.22 %
3.90 %
4.28 %
4.24 %
Accruing loans 30 days or more past due/loans(4)
0.20 %
0.14 %
0.18 %
0.14 %
0.27 %
Quarter Ended
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
42,280
41,799
41,285
40,687
39,914
Loans charged-off
(78)
(150)
(55)
(68)
(78)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
26
81
69
16
101
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(52)
(69)
14
(52)
23
Provision for credit losses
1,150
550
500
650
750
Balance, end of period
$
43,378
42,280
41,799
41,285
40,687
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
1.10 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
378.22 %
305.65 %
364.50 %
362.35 %
378.09 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Qtr
Yr
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Over Qtr
Over Yr
(dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
$ Change
$ Change
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
759,602
736,979
705,383
686,424
673,865
22,623
85,737
Non-owner occupied RE
950,696
956,812
943,304
939,163
926,246
(6,116)
24,450
Construction
69,463
63,666
71,928
68,421
90,021
5,797
(20,558)
Business
677,742
619,667
604,411
589,661
561,337
58,075
116,405
Total commercial loans
2,457,503
2,377,124
2,325,026
2,283,669
2,251,469
80,379
206,034
Consumer
Real estate
1,148,129
1,153,285
1,159,693
1,164,187
1,147,357
(5,156)
772
Home equity
262,530
248,685
239,996
234,608
223,061
13,845
39,469
Construction
33,879
24,997
25,842
25,210
23,540
8,882
10,339
Other
40,178
41,033
38,464
39,167
38,492
(855)
1,686
Total consumer loans
1,484,716
1,468,000
1,463,995
1,463,172
1,432,450
16,716
52,266
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
3,942,219
3,845,124
3,789,021
3,746,841
3,683,919
97,095
258,300
Less-allowance for credit losses
(43,378)
(42,280)
(41,799)
(41,285)
(40,687)
(1,098)
(2,691)
Total loans, net
$
3,898,841
3,802,844
3,747,222
3,705,556
3,643,232
95,997
255,609
Yield on average loans
5.33 %
5.29 %
5.35 %
5.28 %
5.20 %
n/a
n/a
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Qtr
Yr
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Over Qtr
Over Yr
(dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
2025
2025
2025
$ Change
$ Change
Non-interest bearing
$
799,692
732,287
736,518
761,492
671,609
67,405
128,083
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
495,657
423,270
343,615
341,903
371,052
72,387
124,605
Money market accounts
1,652,125
1,573,039
1,572,738
1,537,400
1,563,181
79,086
88,944
Savings
30,332
29,470
29,381
32,334
32,945
862
(2,613)
Time deposits, less than $250,000
170,496
180,783
202,353
194,064
181,407
(10,287)
(10,911)
Time deposits, $250,000 and over(10)
725,153
777,954
791,812
769,136
800,692
(52,801)
(75,539)
Total deposits
$
3,873,455
3,716,803
3,676,417
3,636,329
3,620,886
156,652
252,569
Total retail deposits
3,371,721
3,163,914
3,108,411
3,075,631
3,020,392
207,807
351,329
Total wholesale deposits
501,734
552,889
568,006
560,697
600,494
(51,155)
(98,760)
Cost of average deposits
2.37 %
2.50 %
2.69 %
2.75 %
2.78 %
n/a
n/a
Cost of average retail deposits
2.06 %
2.18 %
2.36 %
2.42 %
2.43 %
n/a
n/a
Loans to deposits
101.78 %
103.45 %
103.06 %
103.04 %
101.74 %
n/a
n/a
Footnotes to tables:
(1) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.
(2) Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(5) Excludes out of market (wholesale) deposits totaling $501.7 million.
(6) March 31, 2026 ratios are preliminary.
(7) The common equity Tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(8) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.
(9) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
(10) Includes out of market deposits
ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.6 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the office of the President on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) trade wars, government shutdowns, or a potential recession which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
MEDIA CONTACT:
ART SEAVER 864-679-9010
FINANCIAL CONTACT:
CHRIS ZYCH 864-679-9070
WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com
SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.