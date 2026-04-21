Environmental Health and Engineering: Environmental Health & Engineering Names New CEO

NEWTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Environmental Health & Engineering, Inc. ("EH&E") is pleased to announce the transition of its Chief Executive role from John "Jack" McCarthy, ScD, CIH, who co-founded EH&E in 1988, to its current president and chief operating officer, Kevin Coghlan, MS, CIH. Dr. McCarthy continues as chairman of the board of directors of the 100% employee-owned consulting engineering and scientific firm.

Mr. Coghlan joined EH&E in 1994 and has served alongside Dr. McCarthy as president & COO since 2021. In addition to Coghlan's executive responsibilities, he has led hundreds of indoor environmental investigations across the commercial, healthcare, higher education, life sciences, and manufacturing sectors and has served as a subject-matter expert in numerous studies and proceedings involving indoor environmental hazards.

McCarthy, Coghlan, and other EH&E thought leaders were among the first to employ multi-disciplinary approaches to solving complex indoor environmental issues. Its teams span environmental health, biosafety, industrial hygiene, risk assessment, building systems engineering, and data analytics fields. These professionals work in concert to identify and assess the root causes of complex environmental, occupational health, and building systems issues and design durable, scalable, and sustainable solutions that help create safer, healthier, and more productive environments.

"I have had the pleasure of working alongside Kevin Coghlan for over thirty years as both a technical colleague and executive peer," said McCarthy. "Kevin's demonstrated ability for strategic thinking, his technical knowledge, support of colleagues, and unwavering commitment to excellence make him exceptionally well-suited to assume the role of CEO. EH&E's leadership transition is now complete, and I am thrilled to hand over the reins."

"Jack McCarthy broke new ground in bringing under one roof the science of environmental health with the expertise of building systems engineering," said Coghlan. "To this day, we remain technical innovators thanks to the legacies that Jack and others leave behind. I am proud to continue to foster, along with my fellow employee-owners, such innovations to create safer, healthier environments where people and organizations thrive."

About Environmental Health & Engineering, Inc.

Environmental Health & Engineering (EH&E) empowers organizations to create safer, healthier, more productive environments. An employee-owned firm, its expert scientists, engineers, and health and safety specialists are personally invested in helping organizations overcome their most sensitive and difficult environmental and building-related challenges to improve worker and community health and well-being. With nearly 40 years of experience serving the healthcare, life sciences, higher education, and commercial sectors nationwide, EH&E is the go-to firm for a wide spectrum of environmental health and safety, data analysis and modeling, and building systems engineering services.

Media Contact

Chris Stockwell, Vice President Sales & Marketing

cstockwell@eheinc.com

781-247-4332

SOURCE: Environmental Health and Engineering

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