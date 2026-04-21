phData, Inc.: phData Achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / phData, a leading provider of AI and data services, announced today that it has achieved AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates phData as an AWS Partner who demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

"We are incredibly proud to reach Premier Tier - it's a milestone that belongs to every engineer, architect, and leader across phData who has poured their expertise into delivering real outcomes for our customers on AWS," said Sam Mehlhaff, SVP, Partnerships at phData. "From complex data migrations to production-grade Generative AI, we've proven that phData is the team that enterprises trust to turn ambitious ideas into measurable results on AWS."

To earn Premier Tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.

phData holds the AWS AI (Generative AI), Data & Analytics, and Migration & Modernization Competencies, along with the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) designation and Amazon EMR Service Delivery validation. In 2025, AWS recognized phData as the AWS Design Partner of the Year (US & Canada) for its work delivering production-grade agentic AI solutions on Amazon Nova. phData is also executing a multi-year AWS GenAI Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) focused on accelerating Generative AI adoption across Financial Services, Healthcare & Life Sciences, EdTech, Manufacturing, and Quick Serve Restaurants.

Central to phData's AWS practice is the Intelligence Platform, an enterprise AI solution available in AWS Marketplace, built natively on Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon Q. The Intelligence Platform deploys AI agents that automate platform operations and business workflows alongside AI experts that provide domain-specific guidance to decision-makers - moving organizations from rearview analytics to predictive intelligence that acts, not just informs.

"phData has been a trusted advisor throughout our multi-phase data modernization on AWS," said Sanket Patel, Head of Data Engineering, at Trading Technologies, a global capital-markets technology provider. "Their team brought exceptional technical depth and a genuine commitment to quality as we consolidated legacy databases and pipelines into a modern, unified platform. The work has improved reliability for our client-facing analytics, reduced operational costs, and positioned us to launch new data products faster than we ever could before."

With more than 250 AWS customers, approximately 250 AWS certifications, and 24/7 global delivery teams, phData is positioned to help enterprises operationalize AI and modernize their data platforms on AWS.

About phData

phData is a leader in Intelligence Platform services, helping enterprises turn data into real-time decisions and measurable outcomes. With deep expertise across the modern data ecosystem and a proven track record in production AI, phData is the bridge between AI's promise and its real-world impact. For more information, visit phdata.io.

Media Contact:

marketing@phdata.io

SOURCE: phData, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/phdata-achieves-aws-premier-tier-services-partner-status-1159018