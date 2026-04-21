Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Kudos, a leading employee recognition, rewards, and culture platform, today introduced the next generation of Spaces, a new community feature that gives employees a place to connect, share, and build belonging inside their organization.

Spaces is now available in Kudos. The feature builds on the power of recognition by creating a dedicated place for employees to connect around shared moments, interests, and experiences. Together, recognition and Spaces transform individual moments into a visible, collective culture employees can actively participate in.

A Place for Community to Take Shape at Work

Organizations today are investing in building strong, inclusive cultures, but belonging is hard to build when there is no shared place for community to grow. Culture ends up scattered across various channels, intranets, and side conversations, making it difficult for employees to see and experience the bigger story of their organization.

Kudos Spaces gives employees a home for that community inside Kudos. From internal newsletters and wellness communities to culture committees and office events, Spaces gives every employee a way to participate in culture, not just observe it.

"Most companies talk about the importance of culture, but people rarely experience it in a consistent way," says Muni Boga, CEO of Kudos. "Spaces makes culture visible and accessible, so everyone can feel the connection and belonging that leads to exceptional work."

What Spaces Includes

Wall Feeds for each Space: Each Space has a live, scrollable feed where members can post updates, stories, and photos.

Each Space has a live, scrollable feed where members can post updates, stories, and photos. Comments and Reactions: All users can comment on and react to content across every Space, supporting real conversation and engagement.

All users can comment on and react to content across every Space, supporting real conversation and engagement. Albums Within Spaces: Albums now live inside individual Spaces, so photos and media stay organized within the communities they belong to.

Albums now live inside individual Spaces, so photos and media stay organized within the communities they belong to. Pinned Posts: Administrators can pin important posts to the top of any Space's feed so key updates stay visible.

Administrators can pin important posts to the top of any Space's feed so key updates stay visible. Notifications and Subscriptions: Employees can subscribe to the Spaces they care about and receive updates without the noise of a company-wide feed.

Employees can subscribe to the Spaces they care about and receive updates without the noise of a company-wide feed. Granular Permissions: Admins can control content creation at the Space level, choosing between open contribution or admin-only publishing.

For more information, visit kudos.com/platform/spaces.

About Kudos

Kudos is a leading employee recognition and rewards platform that helps organizations build stronger cultures by celebrating achievements, fostering connection, and driving employee engagement.

Kudos has reimagined how organizations approach recognition, internal communications, and employee milestones. By empowering teams with flexible tools like automated celebrations, real-time insights, and powerful rewards budget management, organizations can introduce and scale meaningful recognition programs while reducing administrative effort.

Organizations in over 140 countries trust Kudos to create workplace cultures where employees feel seen, valued, and inspired to do their best work.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293461

Source: Kudos Inc.