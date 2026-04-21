West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Earnings and Dividend for the First Quarter of 2026

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Community Bancorp ("Bancorp,"OTCQX: WCCB), the parent company of West Coast Community Bank (the "Bank"), announced unaudited earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, of $15.0 million, compared to $13.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $11.7 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, were $1.45 and $1.43, respectively, which increased $0.13 and $0.12 from $1.32 and $1.31, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted EPS increased $0.34 and $0.33 from $1.11 and $1.10, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

On April 15, 2026, the Bancorp Board of Directors declared a $0.01 increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.24 per common share, payable on May 11, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2026.

"Our first quarter results reflect continued earnings momentum, attractive returns and ongoing balance sheet strength. Core loan growth remained solid, capital and liquidity levels were strong, and our team executed effectively in a competitive environment," said Krista Snelling, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of West Coast Community Bancorp.

"Given our strong earnings momentum, capital position and continued growth in tangible book value, the Board's decision to increase the dividend reflects confidence in the durability of our performance and our ability to deliver consistent value to shareholders," added Snelling.

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights as of and for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, include the following:

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, increased $1.2 million, or 8.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily attributed to a $359 thousand reversal of credit losses in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a $1.5 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2025, as well as higher levels of noninterest income stemming from a $912 thousand gain on the sale of $8.9 million of non-core residential loans acquired from the merger with 1 st Capital Bancorp and a $368 thousand special dividend received on our holdings of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of San Francisco stock. Credit losses of $258 thousand were reversed upon the sale of the non-core acquired loans in the first quarter of 2026. These favorable changes were partially offset by a $362 thousand decrease in net interest income (primarily due to two fewer number of interest-earning days in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025) and a $247 thousand increase in noninterest expense. The increase in earnings from the same quarter of 2025 was largely driven by increases in net interest income and noninterest income, as well as a slight reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026 compared to a provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025.

Capital Bancorp and a $368 thousand special dividend received on our holdings of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of San Francisco stock. Credit losses of $258 thousand were reversed upon the sale of the non-core acquired loans in the first quarter of 2026. These favorable changes were partially offset by a $362 thousand decrease in net interest income (primarily due to two fewer number of interest-earning days in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025) and a $247 thousand increase in noninterest expense. The increase in earnings from the same quarter of 2025 was largely driven by increases in net interest income and noninterest income, as well as a slight reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026 compared to a provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025. Total loans were $2.22 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $2.17 billion at December 31, 2025, and $2.11 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $46.8 million, or 2.2% from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $114.0 million, or 5.4%, from March 31, 2025. Loan growth during the first quarter of 2026 was most notable in commercial revolving lines of credit, especially agriculture-related businesses sourced from our new San Luis Obispo team. The organic loan growth during the first quarter of 2026 was partially offset by the sale of $8.9 million residential loans noted above and a transfer of a $10.0 million land development loan to other real estate owned ("OREO").

Total assets were $2.90 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $2.88 billion at December 31, 2025, and $2.66 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $11.4 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2025, and $236.8 million, or 8.9%, from March 31, 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase in total assets is largely attributed to a $46.8 million increase in loans held for investment, partially offset by a $29.2 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and a $13.4 million decrease in available for sale ("AFS") debt securities. The year-over-year increase in total assets is largely attributed to a $114.0 million increase in loans held for investment and a $116.5 million increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Total deposits were $2.47 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $2.48 billion at December 31, 2025, and $2.26 billion at March 31, 2025, representing a slight decrease of $2.8 million, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $218.0 million, or 9.7%, from March 31, 2025. The slight decrease from December 31, 2025, is attributed to the seasonal outflows associated with agriculture and non-profit depositors. The increase from March 31, 2025, was driven by new banking relationships established over the last year.

Primary liquidity ratio, defined as cash and cash equivalents, deposits held in other banks and unpledged AFS securities as a percentage of total assets, was 14.4%, 15.9% and 11.8% at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin was 5.11%, 4.99% and 5.29% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter increase in the net interest margin is largely attributed to the absence of $864 thousand of accelerated purchase discount accretion associated with the partial early redemption of $4.3 million of subordinated debt in the fourth quarter of 2025, which reduced the taxable equivalent net interest margin by approximately 12 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in the taxable equivalent net interest margin is largely attributed to the change in the overall composition of interest-earning assets, with a higher percentage of average interest-earning cash and due from banks balances during the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the prior year, as well as lower purchase discount accretion on acquired loans during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025. The taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding the purchase discount accretion on the acquired loan portfolio and accelerated purchase discount accretion associated with the partial early redemption of subordinated debt for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, was 4.84%, 4.80% and 4.86%, respectively.

The cost of funds was 1.28%, 1.46% and 1.32% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in the cost of funds is largely attributed to the absence of $864 thousand of accelerated purchase discount accretion associated with the partial early redemption of subordinated debt in the fourth quarter of 2025, as mentioned above. This had a negative impact of 14 basis points to the cost of funds during the fourth quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in the cost of funds can be attributed in large part to lower rates paid on deposit accounts, especially money market deposit accounts, responding to the three 25-basis-point interest rate cuts by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") in late 2025. For the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, the cost of deposits was 1.25%, 1.29% and 1.28%, respectively.

Return on average equity ("ROAE") was 15.76%, 14.55% and 13.83% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 2.12%, 1.88% and 1.78% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. Return on average tangible equity ("ROATE"), a non-GAAP measure, was 19.75%, 18.46% and 18.34% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 43.59%, 44.12% and 46.48% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

All capital ratios were above regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.65%, 14.39% and 14.23% at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. The tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 11.49%, 11.10% and 10.75% at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $30.98, $29.85 and $26.32 at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. The increase in the first quarter of 2026 was driven by net income of $15.0 million combined, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in post-tax unrealized losses on the AFS debt securities portfolio and cash dividends declared and paid of approximately $2.4 million.

Interest Income, Interest Expense and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $34.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, representing a decrease of $362 thousand, or 1.1%, from $34.4 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and an increase of $1.7 million, or 5.4%, from $32.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The decrease in net interest income in the first quarter of 2026 was attributed to a $1.8 million decrease in interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $1.4 million in interest expense. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in interest income was driven by a $1.1 million decrease in interest on loans and a decrease of approximately $696 thousand in interest income on interest-earning cash and due from banks balances and investment securities. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in interest on loans can be attributed to a 12-basis-point decrease in the average yield on loans in addition to two fewer days in the quarter to earn interest. The decline in yield can be largely attributed to an approximately $436 thousand decrease in purchase discount accretion on acquired loans. Additionally, loan products indexed to prime rate repriced downward in response to the 25-basis-point December reduction in the Federal Funds target rate. The decline in the purchase discount accretion and the impact of the FOMC's rate cut were partially offset by an increase in average loan volumes. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in interest income on interest-earning cash and due from banks balances and investment securities is attributable to a decline in average volumes in addition to a 28-basis-point decrease in yield on interest-earning cash and due from banks balances. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in interest expense was in part driven by the absence of $864 thousand of accelerated purchase discount accretion associated with the partial early redemption of subordinated debt that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2025. Additionally, a four-basis-point decrease in the cost of deposits resulted in a $535 thousand quarter-over-quarter decline in interest expense on deposits.

The year-over-year increase in net interest income is attributed to a $2.0 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $287 thousand increase in interest expense. The year-over-year increase in interest income is attributed to higher average balances of interest-earning due from cash balances in the first quarter of 2026, as compared to the first quarter of 2025, as well as higher average yields on investment securities during the first quarter of 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025, the combination of which contributed $1.2 million to the year-over-year increase in interest income. In addition, loan growth over the last year contributed to higher average loan balances in the first quarter of 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025. Average loan balances were approximately $106.5 million higher in the first quarter of 2026, when compared to the first quarter of 2025, contributing to a $765 thousand year-over-year increase in interest on loans. The year-over-year growth in loan balances more than offset an approximate $868 thousand decrease in purchase discount accretion on acquired loans. The year-over-year increase in interest expense is attributable to higher average deposit balances in the first quarter of 2026, as compared to the first quarter of 2025. Average deposit balances were approximately $183.6 million higher in the first quarter of 2026, as compared to the first quarter of 2025, contributing to an approximate $404 thousand year-over-year increase in interest expense on deposits. The cost of deposits was 1.25% for the first quarter of 2026, compared to 1.28% for the first quarter of 2025.

The following table compares interest income, average interest-earning assets, interest expense, average interest-bearing liabilities, net interest income, net interest margin and cost of funds for each period presented:



For the Quarters Ended

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance (3)

Interest Income (1) (2)/ Expense

Avg Yield/ Cost

Average Balance (3)

Interest Income (1) (2)/ Expense

Avg Yield/ Cost

Average Balance (3)

Interest Income (1) (2)/ Expense

Avg Yield/ Cost ASSETS

































Interest-earning cash and due from banks $ 151,349

$ 1,367

3.66 %

$ 164,017

$ 1,630

3.94 %

$ 26,732

$ 290

4.40 % Investment securities 388,467

3,471

3.62 %

429,125

3,909

3.61 %

394,328

3,305

3.40 % Loans 2,176,972

37,126

6.92 %

2,154,451

38,240

7.04 %

2,070,473

36,362

7.12 % Total interest-earning assets 2,716,788

41,964

6.26 %

2,747,593

43,779

6.32 %

2,491,533

39,957

6.50 % Noninterest-earning assets 155,471









158,417









163,239







Total assets $ 2,872,259









$ 2,906,010









$ 2,654,772











































LIABILITIES

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 250,878

573

0.93 %

$ 247,632

604

0.97 %

$ 264,206

642

0.99 % Money market deposits 924,729

5,744

2.52 %

882,550

6,041

2.72 %

709,186

4,864

2.78 % Savings deposits 168,082

346

0.83 %

178,595

423

0.94 %

176,889

341

0.78 % Time certificates of deposits 146,069

927

2.57 %

149,677

1,057

2.80 %

165,997

1,339

3.27 % Short-term borrowings -

-

- %

-

-

- %

3,861

43

4.52 % Subordinated debt 7,817

164

8.51 %

10,417

1,077

41.02 %

11,638

238

8.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,497,575

7,754

2.10 %

1,468,871

9,202

2.49 %

1,331,777

7,467

2.27 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 966,367









1,039,184









956,204







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 22,705









22,386









24,242







Total liabilities 2,486,647









2,530,441









2,312,223











































EQUITY 385,612









375,569









342,549







Total liabilities and equity $ 2,872,259









$ 2,906,010









$ 2,654,772











































Taxable equivalent net interest income and margin (1)



$ 34,210

5.11 %





$ 34,577

4.99 %





$ 32,490

5.29 % GAAP net interest income



$ 34,082









$ 34,444









$ 32,345



Cost of funds







1.28 %









1.46 %









1.32 % (1) Interest income on investment securities, interest income on loans, net interest income and net interest margin are presented here on a taxable equivalent basis, using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%, and are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information. (2) GAAP interest income on investment securities totaled $3.4 million, $3.8 million and $3.2 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. GAAP yield on investment securities was 3.51%, 3.51% and 3.27% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. GAAP interest income on loans totaled $37.1 million, $38.2 million and $36.3 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. For the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, GAAP yield on loans was 6.91%, 7.04% and 7.12%, respectively. Total GAAP interest income was $41.8 million, $43.6 million and $39.8 million with a resulting earning asset yield of 6.25%, 6.30% and 6.48% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. (3) Average balances on loans outstanding include nonaccrual loans, unamortized net deferred loan fees/costs and unaccreted purchase discount on acquired loans. The amortization of net loan origination fees and accretion of purchase discount on acquired loans are included in interest income on loans.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $2.7 million, compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest income is largely attributed to a $912 thousand gain on the sale of $8.9 million of non-core loans acquired in the merger with 1st Capital Bancorp, as well as a special dividend received on our holdings of FHLB of San Francisco stock in the amount of $368 thousand and gains on the sale of investment securities totaling $97 thousand.

The year-over-year increase in noninterest income is primarily attributable to the $912 thousand gain on the sale of non-core loans discussed above, the $368 thousand special dividend received on our holdings of FHLB of San Francisco stock and $97 thousand in gains on the sale of investment securities in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $257 thousand of losses recorded on the sale of investment securities during the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $16.0 million, compared to $15.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and $15.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest expense can be attributed to higher professional fees incurred in preparation to become an SEC registrant, slightly higher salaries and employee benefits and other seasonal expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is primarily attributed to higher seasonal payroll taxes, group insurance costs and commissions expense associated with increased loan production.

These increases were partially offset by lower quarter-over-quarter marketing and advertising expenses as well as lower data processing costs associated with one-time credits received from our core system processor and the absence of $201 thousand in acquisition-related expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The year-over-year increase in noninterest expenses is largely attributed to higher professional fees incurred in the first quarter of 2026 associated with our preparation of becoming an SEC registrant. The year-over-year increase in professional fees was partially offset by a $234 thousand decrease in data and item processing costs, stemming from credits received from our core system processor, as well as the absence of $250 thousand in acquisition related-expenses and rebranding expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2025.

Liquidity Position

The following table summarizes the Bank's liquidity for each period reported:



As of

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2025

2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 161,514

$ 190,678

$ 45,000 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 100

104

350 Unencumbered AFS securities 255,170

267,150

268,525 Total on-balance-sheet liquidity 416,784

457,932

313,875











Line of credit from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco - collateralized 720,925

709,451

639,607 Line of credit from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco - collateralized 409,679

356,450

357,453 Lines at correspondent banks - unsecured 100,000

100,000

100,000 Total external contingency liquidity capacity 1,230,604

1,165,901

1,097,060











Less: short-term borrowings -

-

(20,000) Net available liquidity sources $ 1,647,388

$ 1,623,833

$ 1,390,935

As of March 31, 2026, net liquidity exceeded uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $1.2 billion, with a coverage ratio of 132%.

Investment Portfolio

Securities issued by U.S. government-sponsored agencies, U.S. Treasury bonds and SBA securities accounted for 52%, 21% and 1%, respectively, of the investment portfolio as of March 31, 2026. These securities carry explicit or implicit credit guarantees from the U.S. government and thus present minimal credit or liquidity risk. Municipal bonds, corporate bonds and private-label collateralized mortgage obligations/asset-backed instruments represent 19%, 4% and 3% of the carrying value of the portfolio, respectively.

The investment portfolio totaled $377.6 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $391.2 million at December 31, 2025, and $371.3 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease in the investment portfolio from December 31, 2025, was primarily due to maturities, principal paydowns and sales outpacing purchases. Maturities, paydowns and sales totaled $21.9 million during the first quarter of 2026, while purchases totaled $9.8 million. The investment portfolio had an average life of 4.9 years as of March 31, 2026, 5.3 years as of December 31, 2025, and 5.6 years at March 31, 2025.

Net unrealized losses on AFS securities grew to $8.6 million ($6.1 million after-tax) at March 31, 2026, from $6.4 million ($4.5 million after-tax) at December 31, 2025. The increase in the net unrealized loss on the AFS portfolio during the first quarter of 2026 resulted from an increase in intermediate term interest rates negatively impacting the value of the securities. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities were $14.9 million ($10.5 million after-tax) at March 31, 2025.

Loans and Asset Quality

Gross loans, net of unaccreted purchase discount and deferred fees and costs, increased $46.8 million, or 2.2%, from December 31, 2025, and increased $114.0 million, or 5.4%, compared to March 31, 2025. Loan growth during the first quarter of 2026 was led by revolving lines of credit and commercial real estate, which collectively grew by $47.6 million. Outstanding loans made to new organic relationships established the first quarter of 2026 totaled $76.0 million at March 31, 2026. Partially offsetting the loan growth was the sale of non-core acquired loans of $8.9 million and the transfer of a $10.0 million non-accrual loan to OREO in the first quarter of 2026. New loan commitments originated during the first quarter of 2026 were $139.5 million, driven by $60.4 million in new commercial real estate commitments, in addition to $52.9 million in new commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan commitments.

Nonaccrual loans of $10.9 million accounted for 0.5% of gross loans at March 31, 2026, compared to $14.1 million, or 0.6%, of gross loans at December 31, 2025, and $2.3 million, or 0.1%, of gross loans at March 31, 2025. Nonaccrual loan composition changed during the first quarter of 2026, primarily reflecting the transfer of a $10.0 million land development loan to OREO following foreclosure in January 2026. Upon transfer to OREO, the Bank charged-off a $3.2 million previously established specific reserve on the loan, reflective of the difference in the amortized cost of the loan and the fair value of the foreclosed property. The Bank is in the process of selling the property and seeking recourse from guarantors. At March 31, 2026, nonaccrual loans included a $5.8 million hotel relationship that consists of a $1.1 million conventional CRE loan and a $4.7 million SBA loan in addition to other SBA-related credits totaling $5.1 million. Government guarantees of $7.1 million reduced net nonaccrual exposure to $3.8 million. Accruing loans past due 30-89 days totaled $836 thousand at March 31, 2026, a decrease from $8.8 million from December 31, 2025. The decline primarily reflected the migration of the previously identified SBA hotel relationship to nonaccrual status, with no significant new additions to accruing past due balances during the quarter. There were no loans more than 90 days past due still accruing as of March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, or March 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL") was $34.7 million at March 31, 2026, or 1.56% of total loans, compared to $38.2 million at December 31, 2025, or 1.76% of total loans, and $33.1 million, or 1.57%, at March 31, 2025. The decrease in the ACL-to-loan ratio from December 31, 2025, to March 31, 2026, primarily reflected the charge-off of the previously established specific reserve of $3.2 million on the land development loan noted earlier, lower reserves on other individually analyzed loans primarily due to cash receipts on certain nonaccrual loans and other slightly favorable changes within the collectively evaluated portfolio, including the effect of the change in the loan portfolio mix post sale of the non-core residential loan pool mentioned earlier. Charge-offs accounted for approximately 15 basis points of the 20-basis-point, quarter-over-quarter decline in the reserve ratio. Besides the $3.2 million charge-off upon transfer of the land development loan to OREO, there were approximately $0.5 million of partial charge-offs of previously established specific reserves, net of $303 thousand of recoveries during the first quarter of 2026. As a result, the allowance allocated to individually evaluated loans decreased by approximately $3.9 million, from $5.0 million at December 31, 2025, to $1.1 million at March 31, 2026.

While there was provision for credit losses on loans related to organic loan growth during the first quarter of 2026, it was more than offset by a reversal of provision for credit losses of approximately $258 thousand associated with the sale of the acquired non-core residential portfolio and improvement in the specific reserves on the individually analyzed loans. Remaining quarter-over-quarter reserve changes were modest relative to the primary drivers discussed above.

The allowance on unfunded credit commitments, recorded in other liabilities, was $2.7 million, or 0.41% of unfunded credit commitments, at March 31, 2026, compared to $3.0 million, or 0.42%, at December 31, 2025. The decline in the unfunded reserve balance primarily reflected a $28 million quarter-over-quarter decrease in unfunded commitments, while the reserve rate was largely stable.

The following table summarizes the Bank's loan mix:



As of

Change % vs.

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 SBA and B&I loans $ 175,949

$ 179,659

$ 183,743

(2) %

(4) % Commercial term loans 124,597

123,267

130,559

1 %

(5) % Revolving commercial lines 211,261

185,604

174,810

14 %

21 % Asset-based lines of credit 49,829

57,238

29,990

(13) %

66 % Construction loans 259,577

253,978

211,085

2 %

23 % Commercial real estate loans 1,374,203

1,352,215

1,364,071

2 %

1 % Home equity lines of credit 35,428

36,005

34,950

(2) %

1 % Consumer and other loans 3,879

3,435

1,779

13 %

118 % Deferred loan expenses, net of fees 2,080

1,904

2,240

9 %

(7) % Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,236,803

2,193,305

2,133,227

2 %

5 % Purchase discount on acquired loans (17,528)

(20,841)

(27,980)

(16) %

(37) % Total loans, net of unaccreted purchase discount $ 2,219,275

$ 2,172,464

$ 2,105,247

2 %

5 %

The following table summarizes delinquent and nonperforming loans, net of deferred fees and costs, and purchase discounts:



As of or for the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2025

2025 Loans past due 30-89 days $ 836

$ 8,778

$ 7,192 Loans past due 30-89 days, net of government guaranteed amounts $ 836

$ 3,717

$ -











Delinquent loans (past due 90+ days still accruing) $ -

$ -

$ - Nonaccrual loans 10,936

14,101

2,259 Other real estate owned 6,874

267

- Nonperforming assets $ 17,810

$ 14,368

$ 2,259 Nonperforming assets, net of government guaranteed amounts $ 10,670

$ 11,962

$ -











Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) QTD $ 3,368

$ (346)

$ 5

Deposits

Deposits totaled $2.47 billion at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $2.8 million compared to December 31, 2025, and an increase of $218.0 million compared to March 31, 2025. The decrease in deposits in the first quarter of 2026 is partly attributed to the distribution by a non-profit organization following a holiday fundraising campaign and deposit outflows from clients purchasing property. The deposit outflows were partially offset by new banking relationships established in the first quarter of 2026 that generated $8.6 million in deposits and more than 250 new deposit accounts. Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits was 39.8% at March 31, 2026, compared to 40.9% at December 31, 2025, and 42.3% at March 31, 2025. The 10 largest deposit relationships, excluding fully collateralized government agency deposits, represent approximately 14.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2026. The Bank generally aggregates related depositors with entities and individuals that have same deposit account signers as one deposit relationship.

The following table summarizes the Bank's deposit mix:



As of

Change % vs.

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 985,415

$ 1,012,201

$ 954,663

(3) %

3 % Interest-bearing demand 235,391

250,248

250,585

(6) %

(6) % Money markets 948,781

897,471

718,465

6 %

32 % Savings 160,659

168,312

171,670

(5) %

(6) % Time certificates of deposit 144,040

148,820

160,866

(3) %

(10) % Total deposits $ 2,474,286

$ 2,477,052

$ 2,256,249

- %

10 %



















Deposits - personal $ 798,094

$ 813,138

$ 776,856

(2) %

3 % Deposits - business 1,676,192

1,663,914

1,479,393

1 %

13 % Total deposits $ 2,474,286

$ 2,477,052

$ 2,256,249

- %

10 %

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $388.2 million at March 31, 2026, an $11.4 million, or 3.0%, increase compared to December 31, 2025, and a $42.5 million, or 12.3%, increase compared to March 31, 2025. The increase during the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to quarterly earnings of $15.0 million, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in the unrealized losses on the AFS debt securities portfolio, and cash dividends declared of approximately $2.4 million. The year-over-year increase in shareholders' equity is attributed to activity during the 12 months ended March 31, 2026, including net income of $53.7 million, dividends declared of $9.1 million, stock repurchases of $8.2 million, favorable changes in accumulated other comprehensive income of $4.3 million, stemming from a reduction in unrealized losses on the AFS debt securities portfolio, and other activity totaling $1.7 million primarily related to stock-based compensation.

Share Repurchase Program

On May 6, 2025, Bancorp announced the launch of a new Share Repurchase Program approved by its Board of Directors to repurchase up to $10 million of common stock in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions as market conditions warrant. Bancorp intends to fund repurchases with dividends from the Bank, as needed, and to execute repurchases in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws and bank regulations including Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 as promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The stock repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time and will expire on June 30, 2026. The timing and amount of common stock repurchases made pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program are subject to various factors, including Bancorp's capital position, liquidity, financial performance, alternative uses of capital, stock trading price, regulatory requirements, Bancorp's blackout periods and general market conditions. Stock repurchases are accounted for as a reduction in equity. As of March 31, 2026, 198,743 shares had been repurchased at a weighted average share price of $40.92 (excluding commission and fees of $0.04 per share) for a total of $8.1 million (excluding excise taxes of $58 thousand). No stock repurchases occurred during the first quarter of 2026.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating Bancorp's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States of America, certain non-GAAP financial measures are widely accepted by the institutional investor community. Non-GAAP measures provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Disclosing these non-GAAP measures is both useful internally and expected by our investors to understand the overall performance of Bancorp.

Examples of non-GAAP financial measures may include taxable equivalent net interest income, efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio and return on average tangible common equity:

Taxable equivalent net interest income is derived by adding the tax-equivalent benefit from tax-exempt interest-earning loans and tax-exempt investment securities to total interest income and then subtracting total interest expense. The tax-equivalent benefit is derived using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. Taxable equivalent net interest margin is derived by dividing taxable equivalent net interest income by total interest-earning assets for the relevant period. Management considers the use of these measures to be beneficial as they allow for comparability of yields on taxable and tax-exempt assets. We believe disclosure of these measures is also consistent with standard practice within the banking industry.

Efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers and internally across periods, certain non-recurring items may be excluded from time to time and would be noted separately.

Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share measures exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently.

Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently Bancorp is deploying its common equity. Companies that can demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors. Return on average tangible equity is derived by adding to net income amortization of core deposit intangibles (less the related tax effect) and then dividing the resulting amount by average tangible equity for the period. Average tangible equity is determined by subtracting from average total shareholders' equity the average balance of intangible assets during the period, which were core deposit intangible assets and goodwill. We believe that disclosure of return on average tangible equity is beneficial as it provides an understanding of the operating results of our core business.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and other performance ratios used by Bancorp, as adjusted, is presented in the table at the end of this earnings release.

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK AND WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANCORP

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb.com for more information.

NATIONAL, STATE AND LOCAL RATINGS AND AWARDS

Newsweek Magazine: Named one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and 2025.

Named one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2026 and 2025. S&P Global Market Intelligence: Ranked #8 among top U.S. community banks under $3B; Ranked #2 among community banks in the West under $10B and Ranked #1 among California community banks under $10B for full-year 2025 financial performance.

TIME Magazine America's Growth Leaders for 2026: Ranked #330 of 501 in inaugural list of top performing publicly listed companies in the U.S.

Ranked #330 of 501 in inaugural list of top performing publicly listed companies in the U.S. BauerFinancial: Rated 5-star "Superior" for every quarter of 2025.

Rated 5-star "Superior" for every quarter of 2025. Bank Director Magazine 2025 RankingBanking Report: Ranked #4 among Top 25 U.S. publicly traded banks and #2 for banks with assets less than $5B ( for full-year 2024 performance ).

Ranked #4 among Top 25 U.S. publicly traded banks and #2 for banks with assets less than $5B ( ). American Banker Magazine: Ranked #59 among top U.S. community banks with $2-$10B in assets ( for full-year 2024 financial performance ).

Ranked #59 among top U.S. community banks with $2-$10B in assets ( ). Silicon Valley Business Journal Ranked #14 for fastest-growing deposits as of December 31, 2025. Ranked #11 among Top 20 largest Silicon Valley banks by deposits as of June 30, 2025. Ranked #11 among fastest-growing real estate lenders as of March 31, 2025. Ranked #17 among largest corporate philanthropists in Silicon Valley for 2024 giving.

Santa Cruz Area Chamber of Commerce : Business of the Year 2025, 2022 and 2018.

: Business of the Year 2025, 2022 and 2018. Santa Cruz Sentinel 2025 Readers' Choice Award: Voted number one bank in Santa Cruz County for 11 years.

Voted number one bank in Santa Cruz County for 11 years. Good Times 2025 Best of Santa Cruz County Readers' Poll: Voted Best Local Bank for the fourteenth consecutive year.

Voted Best Local Bank for the fourteenth consecutive year. The Pajaronian 2025 Best of the Pajaro Valley Readers' Poll: Silver Award for Best Bank.

Silver Award for Best Bank. The Press Banner 2025 The Best of Scotts Valley Readers' Poll: Silver Award for Best Local Bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that we believe are, or may be considered to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations, or assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, operational results, and other future conditions of the Bancorp. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the prospects of our industry or our prospects, plans, expected operating results, financial position, or business strategy. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "look forward to," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "will continue," "intends," "the intent of," "have the potential," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," "believes," "should," "should not," "may," "could," "would," "might," "will," "be taken," "occur," "be achieved," or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to achieving the intended synergies with 1st Capital Bancorp post-merger, retaining employees and clients, fluctuations in interest rates (including but not limited to changes in depositor behavior and/or impacts on our core deposit intangible in relation thereto), inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions and competition within the business areas in which the Bank and the Bank's clients are conducting their operations, including the impact of proposed or imposed tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, health of the real estate market in California, Bancorp's ability to effectively execute its business plans and other factors beyond Bancorp and the Bank's control. Therefore, we caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

Concurrent with this earnings release, Bancorp issued presentation slides providing supplemental information intended to be reviewed together with this release. Slides may be viewed online at: wccb.com/investor_relations.

Balance Sheet As of

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2025

2025 ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 161,514

$ 190,678

$ 45,000 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 100

104

350 Debt securities available for sale (amortized cost $379,782, $390,996 and $379,580 at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively, net of allowance of credit losses of $0) 371,168

384,608

364,666 Debt securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 (fair value $6,114, $6,257 and $6,164 at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively) 6,408

6,544

6,620 Loans held for investment 2,219,275

2,172,464

2,105,247 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (34,677)

(38,173)

(33,102) Loans, net of allowance 2,184,598

2,134,291

2,072,145 Non-marketable equity investments, at cost 15,355

15,355

15,355 Premises and equipment, net 10,374

10,285

9,418 Goodwill 40,054

40,054

40,054 Core deposit intangible asset, net 22,871

23,858

26,984 Bank-owned life insurance 29,692

29,492

27,727 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 52,944

48,415

49,939 Total assets $ 2,895,078

$ 2,883,684

$ 2,658,258











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits









Noninterest-bearing $ 985,415

$ 1,012,201

$ 954,663 Interest-bearing 1,488,871

1,464,851

1,301,586 Total deposits 2,474,286

2,477,052

2,256,249











Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings -

-

20,000 Subordinated debentures 7,856

7,790

11,696 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 24,702

22,015

24,628 Total liabilities 2,506,844

2,506,857

2,312,573











Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding -

-

- Common stock, no par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 10,499,854, 10,482,767, and 10,586,179 outstanding as of March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively 198,659

198,250

205,122 Retained earnings 195,025

182,448

150,346 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (5,450)

(3,871)

(9,783) Total shareholders' equity 388,234

376,827

345,685 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,895,078

$ 2,883,684

$ 2,658,258

Income Statement Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2026

2025

2025 Interest income









Loans, including fees $ 37,105

$ 38,219

$ 36,340 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 1,367

1,630

290 Taxable securities 2,836

3,229

2,572 Tax-exempt securities 528

568

610 Total interest income 41,836

43,646

39,812











Interest expense









Deposits 7,590

8,125

7,186 Subordinated debentures 164

1,077

238 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings -

-

43 Total interest expense 7,754

9,202

7,467 Net interest income before (reversal of) provision for credit losses 34,082

34,444

32,345 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans (128)

736

1,482 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (231)

735

(100) Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 34,441

32,973

30,963











Noninterest income









Service charges on deposits 250

227

170 Loan servicing fees 107

114

141 ATM fee income 257

272

273 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 200

195

178 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 656

288

290 Gain (loss) on sale of securities 97

-

(257) Gain on sale of loans 912

-

- Gain on sale of other assets 3

-

24 Other 228

243

180 Total noninterest income 2,710

1,339

999











Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 8,538

8,360

8,481 Occupancy 857

772

918 Furniture and equipment 1,021

1,029

1,004 Marketing, business development and shareholder-related expense 283

525

362 Data and item processing 482

720

716 Regulatory assessments, including federal deposit insurance 391

399

421 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 986

991

1,067 Professional fees 1,257

815

254 Acquisition-related expense -

201

250 Other 2,221

1,977

2,024 Total noninterest expense 16,036

15,789

15,497











Income before income taxes 21,115

18,523

16,465 Income tax expense 6,128

4,751

4,787 Net income $ 14,987

$ 13,772

$ 11,678











Earnings per share









Basic $ 1.45

$ 1.32

$ 1.11 Diluted $ 1.43

$ 1.31

$ 1.10

Financial Highlights

As of or for the Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2026

2025

2025 Ratios and Growth Rates

















Net interest margin, tax equivalent a



5.11 %



4.99 %



5.29 % Cost of funds b



1.28 %



1.46 %



1.32 % Efficiency ratio c



43.59 %



44.12 %



46.48 % Return on:

















Average assets



2.12 %



1.88 %



1.78 % Average equity



15.76 %



14.55 %



13.83 % Average tangible equity d



19.75 %



18.46 %



18.34 % ACL/Gross loans



1.56 %



1.76 %



1.57 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits



39.83 %



40.86 %



42.31 % Gross loan-to-deposit ratio



89.69 %



87.70 %



93.31 % Growth in loans



2.15 %



2.13 %



2.94 % Growth in deposits



-0.11 %



1.68 %



-2.35 %



















Capital Ratios

















Tier 1 leverage ratio



11.75 %



11.12 %



11.08 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



13.08 %



12.82 %



12.47 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



13.08 %



12.82 %



12.47 % Total risk-based capital ratio



14.65 %



14.39 %



14.23 % Tangible common equity ratio e



11.49 %



11.10 %



10.75 %



















Per Share Data

















Book value per share



$ 36.98



$ 35.95



$ 32.65 Tangible book value per share f



$ 30.98



$ 29.85



$ 26.32 Shares outstanding



10,499,854



10,482,767



10,586,179 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



10,356,809



10,429,104



10,509,667 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



10,487,876



10,546,203



10,625,489



















a Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized taxable equivalent net interest income by period average interest-earning assets. Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the Federal statutory rate of 21 percent. b Cost of funds is computed by dividing annualized interest expense by the sum of period average deposits and borrowings. c Efficiency ratio equals total noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. d Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing annualized net income by period average tangible shareholders' equity. Tangible shareholders' equity is defined in note f below. e Tangible common equity ratio is calculated by dividing tangible shareholders' equity as defined in note f below by assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. f Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share divides tangible equity by period ending shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures As of or for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31,

December 31,

March 31, 2026

2025

2025 Total shareholders' equity $ 388,234

$ 376,827

$ 345,685 Less: goodwill and other intangibles 62,925

63,912

67,038 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 325,309

$ 312,915

$ 278,647 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 30.98

$ 29.85

$ 26.32











Total assets $ 2,895,078

$ 2,883,684

$ 2,658,258 Less: goodwill and other intangibles 62,925

63,912

67,038 Tangible assets $ 2,832,153

$ 2,819,772

$ 2,591,220 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 13.41 %

13.07 %

13.00 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 11.49 %

11.10 %

10.75 %

SOURCE West Coast Community Bancorp