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WKN: 855689 | ISIN: SE0000115446 | Ticker-Symbol: VOL1
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 16:29
29,840 Euro
-0,86 % -0,260
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OMX Stockholm 30
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29,79029,80016:32
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PR Newswire
21.04.2026 15:50 Uhr
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AB Volvo: Changes to the Volvo Group Executive Board and Mack Trucks management team

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly 25 years of service with the Volvo Group, including three as President for Mack Trucks and head of Group Trucks North America, Stephen Roy has decided to retire. He will be succeeded by Wilson Lirmann, currently heading Volvo Trucks Latin America.

Stephen Roy has held a number of senior leadership roles within the Volvo Group, across both the truck and construction equipment businesses. For the past three years, he has served as President Mack Trucks, during a period in which the company has laid a strong foundation for future growth in North America.

"I am deeply grateful for Stephen's contributions over the years", says Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO, Volvo Group. "In his different roles, Stephen has driven the platform for continued growth in North America, reinforcing our regional strategy and setting us up well for the next phase."

Wilson Lirmann has led both Volvo Trucks Latin America and the Group's Latin American business for nearly ten years. He brings extensive experience across the truck business and has held several leadership roles within Volvo Trucks.

The transition will take effect on August 1st, 2026.

April 21, 2026

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations
+46 76 553 7229
[email protected]

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on LinkedIn

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 180 markets. In 2025, net sales amounted to SEK 479 billion (EUR 43 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/changes-to-the-volvo-group-executive-board-and-mack-trucks-management-team,c4337611

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/4337611/4048337.pdf

Press release '" Changes to the Volvo Group Executive Board and Mack Trucks management team

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/wilson-lirmann-1860x1050,c3530178

Wilson Lirmann 1860x1050

SOURCE AB Volvo

© 2026 PR Newswire
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