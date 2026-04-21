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WKN: A41H7Y | ISIN: GB00BQYLVW97 | Ticker-Symbol: ZD7
Frankfurt
21.04.26 | 15:25
0,470 Euro
+19,90 % +0,078
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEFI DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION UK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEFI DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION UK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 14:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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DeFi Development Corporation: DeFi Development Corp. To Make Strategic Equity Investment in Allied Architects, Inc. Under Treasury Accelerator Program

BOCA RATON, FL, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the "Company" or "DeFi Dev Corp."), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana ("SOL"), today announced that it will make a strategic equity investment in Allied Architects, Inc. (TSE: 6081), a Tokyo-based publicly listed technology company. The Company and Allied Architects are in discussions to collaborate across digital asset management, capital markets initiatives, and joint marketing activities. The investment will be made under the Company's Treasury Accelerator Program.

The planned investment follows the Treasury Accelerator program's initial deployment in the United Kingdom, and will mark its first expansion into Asia. Allied Architects will be the first publicly listed Japanese company to receive a strategic equity investment under the Treasury Accelerator Program. Japan is one of the fastest-growing markets for institutional crypto adoption, with major financial institutions actively entering the space and a domestic investor base that has long embraced digital assets. The Company believes Japan represents a compelling opportunity for the Treasury Accelerator Program and the broader Solana ecosystem.

"We've had our sights set on Japan for quite some time," said Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Development Corp. "Japan has regulatory clarity, deep capital markets, and a sophisticated investor base. This strategic equity investment in Allied Architects brings our Treasury Accelerator program to one of Asia's most important markets for crypto, and we look forward to sharing more in the future."

The Company believes its Treasury Accelerator strategy positions DFDV as the benchmark Solana treasury vehicle in public markets and as a bridge between the Solana ecosystem and key regulated markets globally. With deployments announced in the United Kingdom and now Japan, and additional markets including South Korea in active development, the Company continues to execute on its global expansion roadmap.

For more information, visit defidevcorp.com. To stay up-to-date with the latest developments and insights, subscribe to our blog.

About DeFi Development Corp.
DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company's data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

About Allied Architects, Inc.
Founded in 2005 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market (6081), Allied Architects, Inc. is a Tokyo-based provider of Marketing AX (AI Transformation) Support, serving over 6,000 corporate clients across Japan. Powered by its proprietary Voice of Customer analysis platform, Kaname.ax®, and a dataset of over 40 million accumulated consumer voices, the Company supports clients across marketing execution, marketing strategy, and corporate strategy. Allied Architects is also actively advancing its crypto-related business under its "Onchain Economic Zone" vision, positioning itself as an architect of Japan's next-generation digital asset ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.aainc.co.jp/.

Investor Contact:
ir@defidevcorp.com

Media Contact:
ress@defidevcorp.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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