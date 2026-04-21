Training device developed for the Pilatus PC-12 PRO with Garmin's G3000 PRIME Integrated Flight Deck

Frasca International, Inc., a FlightSafety International company and global leader in flight simulation, today announced that its Pilatus PC-12 PRO Flight Simulation Training Device (FSTD) received Level 2 Flight Training Device (FTD2) and Flight and Navigation Procedures Trainer (FNPT II) qualification from Switzerland's Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA).

Frasca is the first to develop a PC-12 PRO training device. The device equipped with Garmin's G3000 PRIME Avionics suite is installed at Pilatus Aircraft Ltd headquarters in Stans, Switzerland, where it will support training for the next generation of PC-12 pilots. The qualification enables pilots to complete a wide range of instruments, procedural and advanced systems training in a highly immersive environment that mirrors the capabilities of the aircraft.

"The PC-12 PRO leads the way with advanced features, and we're proud to produce a state-of-the-art simulator that allows pilots to seamlessly transition from the FTD to the aircraft," said John Frasca, President of Frasca International. "By pairing the high-fidelity flight modeling and visual systems with Garmin's G3000 PRIME, we are delivering a training solution that matches the sophistication of the airplane."

David Liechti, a pilot and Team Leader Flight Training at Pilatus, added: "We are taking training to the next level with our new PC-12 PRO flight simulator and web-based training. The result is a training program which not only delivers the highest quality, but also actively contributes to improved flight safety."

The PC-12 PRO addition marks nearly 3,000 devices designed and manufactured by Frasca, supporting over 50 aircraft types. The new device and qualification underscores Frasca's commitment to delivering next-generation training solutions that align with evolving aircraft design. The cockpit and refined interior trim are high fidelity reproductions designed and fabricated at Frasca's headquarters in Urbana, Illinois, reflecting the company's longstanding expertise in precision simulator manufacturing.

About Frasca International, Inc.

Frasca, a FlightSafety International Inc. company, has been a global leader in flight simulation since 1958. With a commitment to innovation and pilot training excellence, Frasca delivers simulation solutions to airlines, training organizations, universities, and military customers worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416947158/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

FSI Press Team

FSIPress@apcoworldwide.com