Allied Market Research: Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market to Reach $952.2 Million by 2035, Growing at 5% CAGR

Increasing prevalence of bleeding disorders, rising number of surgical procedures, aging population, and growing focus on interoperability are the major factors which drive global market growth.

Wilmington, Del., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market by Component (Controllers, Pumps, Oxygenator, Cannula, and Accessories), Modulation (Veno Arterial, Veno Venous, and Others), Application (Cardiac Diseases, Respiratory Disorders, and Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), and Patient Type (Neonates, Pediatric, and Adult): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035'. According to the report, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market' was valued at $527.5 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $952.2 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2035.

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A Summary of the Report:

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market is divided into parts, modulation, use, patient type, and area. The market is divided into controllers, pumps, oxygenators, cannulas, and accessories based on the parts. The market is divided into veno arterial, veno venous, and other types based on modulation. The market is divided into three groups based on use: cardiac diseases, respiratory disorders, and extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The market is divided into three groups based on the type of patient: neonates, children, and adults. The market is looked at by region: North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, Argentina, and the rest of LAMEA).

In 2023, the oxygenator segment was the largest part of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market. It is also expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.





The veno-arterial segment led the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market in 2023 and is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.





The respiratory disorders segment was the largest part of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market in 2023 and is expected to grow the fastest over the next few years.





In 2023, the adult segment of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market was the largest, and it is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.





In terms of revenue, North America had the biggest market share in 2023. But Asia-Pacific is expected to grow.

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Factors that Affect Market Growth and Opportunities:

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) market is growing quickly because more people are having heart and lung failure, technology is getting better, and more people are using it in intensive care units. The market is growing because more people are getting conditions like acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), cardiogenic shock, and neonatal respiratory failure. For example, the rise in the number of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has led to more people wanting ECMO as a last-ditch life-support system. Also, new technologies like portable and easy-to-use ECMO systems are improving patient outcomes and making the technology easier to get. For instance, newer systems that come with built-in monitoring feature lower the risk of problems and make things run more smoothly, making them useful for both adults and children.

Big Problems in Business and Their Solutions:

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) market has some major problems, such as the high cost of ECMO systems and the chance of complications from long-term use. ECMO treatment is expensive because of the cost of the equipment, the need for specialized staff, and the need for regular maintenance. This makes it hard for many healthcare facilities to get, especially in developing areas where the market may not grow as fast. One possible solution is for the government to give hospitals more money and better reimbursement policies so they can buy and keep ECMO systems, which would make them more available to more people.

Insights from the Region

In 2023, North America had the biggest share of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) market because of its advanced healthcare system, high use of ECMO systems, and large government funding. The U.S. is in the lead in the region because respiratory and heart diseases are becoming more common, and regulatory bodies like the FDA are strongly supporting the industry. More money spent on research and development has led to new technologies, such as portable ECMO systems and better ways to keep an eye on patients. For example, in April 2023, Abbott said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given the company's industry-leading life support system two new clearances. The CentriMag Blood Pump is now approved for longer-term use in adults when extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is used with the CentriMag System.

Key Players:

Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Getinge, Microport Scientific Corporation, LivaNova, Inc., EUROSETS, CytoSorbents Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Chalice Medical Ltd. are some of the most important companies in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation industry.

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