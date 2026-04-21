Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 16:14 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Honoring Over a Decade of Impact, Exploring the Future of Sustainable Business at Georgia Tech

The Intersection Podcast spotlights the Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / In this episode of The Intersection Podcast, Anuj Mehrotra, dean of the Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business, moderates a special conversation with Beril Toktay, founding faculty director of the Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business (Center), and Andre Calmon, the Center's current faculty director. Together, they reflect on more than a decade of impact and explore what lies ahead for sustainable business education at Georgia Tech.

The conversation begins with a look back at the Center's founding and the vision that shaped its early work. Toktay shares insights into building the Center from the ground up, the importance of embedding sustainability into core business education, and how the Center has helped position Scheller as a leader in applied, impact-driven sustainability.

She also reflects on milestones that have defined the Center's first decade, including experiential student programming, which is at the heart of Scheller's mission. Student opportunities - such as the Carbon Reduction Challenge, the Sustainability Fellows and Ambassadors program, and the Sustainable Business Consulting Practicum. These opportunities have connected students with real-world challenges, shaped career pathways, and strengthened industry partnerships. Toktay also highlights the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact as a powerful example of the Center's convening role, bringing together companies across the state to accelerate practical climate solutions while strengthening Georgia Tech's connection to the business community.

Calmon brings a unique perspective, having worked with the Center for nearly six years as affiliated faculty before stepping into the faculty director role. He reflects on the Center's influence across campus and throughout Georgia's business ecosystem, noting how its collaborative, applied approach has helped translate sustainability from theory into practice, while remaining deeply grounded in local impact.

The conversation then turns to the present and future. Toktay discusses her transition to executive director of the Brook Byers Institute for Sustainable Systems and the opportunities for continued collaboration across Georgia Tech's sustainability ecosystem.

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/honoring-over-a-decade-of-impact-exploring-the-future-of-sustain-1159408

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.