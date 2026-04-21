Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of CHIP (USD.AI) on April 21. CHIP/USDT spot trading and CHIP/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading are now available to users on HTX.

USD.AI is a permissionless lending protocol that provides AI infrastructure operators with strategic, non-dilutive financing facilities structured to meet institutional scale requirements. It enables GPU operators to tokenize their hardware as collateral and access financing instantaneously. Depositors can mint USDai, a fully-backed synthetic dollar redeemable at any time that can be staked to capture yield from both GPU loans (active deployments) and Treasury bills (idle reserves).

CHIP is the governance and utility token of USD.AI, which has a total supply of 10 billion tokens. It enables voting on the parameters that determine how the protocol operates.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293580

Source: HTX