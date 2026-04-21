GEX Management, Inc.: GEX Management Announces Strategic Expansion Plan for Next Phase of Growth

Dallas, TX, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEX Management, Inc. (OTC: GXXM), ("GEX" or the "Company") today announced the next phase of its strategic growth initiative, focused on the potential expansion of its business portfolio through the acquisition and development of high-quality, revenue-generating companies.

As part of this initiative, GEX intends to prioritize opportunities across healthcare, business services, and technology, while remaining opportunistic in sectors where its leadership team and operating partners may have deep domain expertise. The Company's approach is expected to focus on identifying businesses with strong fundamentals and pursuing potential growth through operational improvements, strategic execution, and disciplined capital deployment.

GEX is currently evaluating a pipeline of potential acquisition opportunities and may seek to enter into one or more Letters of Intent (LOIs) during 2026. The Company may also pursue the completion of one or more potential acquisitions during the year, subject to market conditions, due diligence, negotiations, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

GEX believes that its current team's background in strategy consulting and operational execution aligns closely with its value creation approach. In addition, GEX operators bring experience across M&A execution, post-merger integration, and strategic value creation, which is expected to be synergistic with a disciplined, value-oriented methodology similar to those employed in private equity. The Company believes this combination of capabilities positions it to support operational improvements, performance optimization, and long-term value creation across acquired businesses.

This initiative reflects GEX's continued evolution into a growth-oriented company, supported by a leadership team with experience in building, managing, and scaling businesses across multiple industries.

"We are seeing a strong pipeline of opportunities where our strategy consulting and operational expertise can drive meaningful performance improvements," said Sri Vanamali, Chief Executive Officer of GEX Management. "We are energized by the potential ahead and focused on building a portfolio of businesses where we can create real, long-term value through a hands-on and disciplined approach."

GEX's leadership team brings experience across multiple industries, with an emphasis on working alongside operators and stakeholders to pursue sustainable growth initiatives.

The Company expects to provide updates as it continues to evaluate opportunities and, if applicable, advances potential transactions.

About GEX Management, Inc.

GEX Management, Inc. is a strategy and operations-focused firm that has historically provided advisory services across management consulting, technology consulting, and staffing. Building on this foundation, the Company is expanding its focus to include the acquisition and development of businesses in the lower middle market, leveraging its operational expertise and strategic capabilities to support growth and long-term value creation.

Information on Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, GEX Management, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: GEX Management, Inc.