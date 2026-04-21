Stocks and ETFs are Coming soon to iTrustCapital. Your Destination for Crypto, Precious Metals, and Traditional Equities All in One IRA Retirement Account - Summer 2026

iTrustCapital will offer crypto, precious metals, and stocks - solidifying its position as the one-stop destination for retirement investing.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / iTrustCapital, a leading fintech platform for self-directed individual retirement accounts (IRA), announced it will be adding equities, including and stocks & ETFs, to its Crypto IRA platform. This will give investors the ability to buy and sell individual stocks alongside cryptocurrency and physical precious metals, all within a single, tax-advantaged retirement account, making iTrustCapital one of the only retirement platforms where investors can easily toggle between multiple asset classes.

This announcement positions iTrustCapital as the most comprehensive self-directed IRA platform in the country and underscores a growing shift in how Americans think about retirement investing and who they trust with their retirement assets.

As markets evolve rapidly and economic uncertainty persists, investors are increasingly looking to diversify their portfolios in ways that address both short-term concerns and long-term goals. From hedging against inflation to pursuing long-term growth, investors want access to a broader range of asset classes, without being limited by traditional retirement account structures.

Existing Traditional and Roth IRAs offered by most financial institutions are typically limited to stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. Since 2018, iTrustCapital has offered a different approach, bringing together multiple asset classes that are traditionally fragmented across platforms into one seamless, tax-advantaged account. Investors can now build truly diversified retirement portfolios that include cryptocurrency and physical precious metals alongside stocks and ETFs, all within a single, tax-advantaged account.

With the average worker changing employers every few years, employer sponsored retirement plans are often left behind; sitting idle with limited control, ongoing fees, and no ability to contribute. As a result, many Americans still hold savings in legacy employer-sponsored plans, such as 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and TSPs, from previous jobs. By rolling over these accounts into an iTrustCapital IRA, investors can regain control of their retirement savings, continue contributing, and access a broader range of investment options.

"Investors shouldn't have to choose between asset classes or manage multiple accounts to build a diversified retirement portfolio," said Kevin Maloney, CEO. "Our goal is to simplify that experience by bringing everything together in one place. From precious metals to cryptocurrency, and now stocks, we're building a platform that empowers investors to diversify across a broad range of assets, all within a single retirement account. iTrustCapital is becoming the destination for IRA investing."

The platform's growing asset lineup will include:

Cryptocurrency - Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP and more, available 24/7

Precious Metals - Physical gold and silver, available 24/7

Stocks and ETFs - TSLA, APPL, COIN, STRC, MSBT

iTrustCapital's award-winning platform, available on mobile and desktop, is designed to be intuitive and accessible, allowing investors to easily buy, sell, and manage their retirement assets from a single dashboard in a highly secure closed-loop ecosystem.

What sets iTrustCapital apart goes beyond the assets. The platform is backed by an award-winning, US-based client support team that investors actually rave about. In an industry where getting a real person on the phone can feel impossible, iTrustCapital has built a reputation for support that is responsive, knowledgeable, and genuinely invested in helping clients. That reputation is reflected in its customer reviews, with over 14,000 ratings across Google and Trustpilot and an average score of 4.9.

With the addition of stocks, iTrustCapital solidifies its position as the destination for retirement investing. For more information or to open an account, visit iTrustCapital.com.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is an award-winning fintech software platform for alternative assets. The company provides 24/7 access to dozens of cryptocurrencies and physical precious metals through Premium Custody Accounts for everyday investing, self-directed Tax-Advantaged Crypto IRAs for long-term retirement savings, and Treasury Accounts for businesses, trusts, non-profits, and other entities. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop system, third-party US banks, custodians, and institutional storage providers to secure client assets, iTrustCapital delivers proven asset security and flexibility for retail and institutional clients alike.

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere. Stock and ETF symbols listed above are examples shown for illustrative purposes only, this is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Digital assets are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Some taxes and conditions may apply depending on the type of IRA account. Staking involves considerable risk. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment or tax professional.

© 2026 ITC2.0, Inc.

All rights reserved.

Contact Info:

Kona Bertolino

Sr. Content Marketing Manager

(562) 600-8399

info@itrustcapital.com

SOURCE: iTrustCapital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/stocks-and-etfs-are-coming-soon-to-itrustcapital.-your-destination-fo-1158811