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ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 17:02 Uhr
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COAX Software Earns Sortlist Trusted Partner Badge for Excellence in Travel Technology Development

Sortlist, an international B2B platform for vetted digital agencies, has recognized COAX Software as a Trusted Partner. COAX is a custom software development company based in Ukraine that has been in business for more than 16 years. The company specializes in travel, transportation, and logistics. The badge shows the company's real client references, high-quality service, and proven experience working with businesses in Europe and North America. This award, along with COAX's recent Verified status on Clutch.co, makes it credible for businesses looking for a trustworthy travel technology development partner.

NORTHBROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / COAX Software, a custom software development company specializing in travel, transportation, and logistics technology solutions, today announced it has been verified and recognized as a Trusted Partner on Sortlist, the international B2B platform connecting businesses with vetted digital agencies worldwide.

The Trusted Partner badge is awarded by Sortlist to agencies that meet its rigorous verification standards, including confirmed client references, service quality assessments, and demonstrated expertise in their fields. For COAX, this recognition reflects over 16 years of delivering digital products to travel, transportation, and logistics clients across Europe and North America.

"Being recognized on Sortlist as a Trusted Partner is a meaningful milestone for our team," said Serge Khmelovskyi, the CEO of COAX Software. "It validates the consistent work we put into every project and the trust our clients place in us. This badge makes it easier for new partners to find a reliable development team for their travel technology needs."

COAX Software develops custom software products with a focus on travel, transportation, and logistics, serving clients across Europe and North America. With 16 years of industry experience, the company offers end-to-end travel, transportation, and logistics software development services for businesses looking to build modern, reliable digital products, from product discovery through delivery and ongoing support.

The Sortlist verification adds to a growing list of independent recognitions for COAX, including its recent Verified status on Clutch.co. The company's Sortlist profile is available at sortlist.com.

About COAX Software

COAX Software is a software development company specializing in custom solutions for travel, transportation, and logistics. Headquartered in Ukraine, the company has served clients throughout Europe and North America for over 16 years. COAX builds modern digital products that help businesses in these industries operate more efficiently and deliver better user experiences. Learn more at coaxsoft.com.

Media Contact

COAX Software Communications Team
coaxsoft.com/contact
https://coaxsoft.com/

SOURCE: COAX Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/coax-software-earns-sortlist-trusted-partner-badge-for-excellence-1159084

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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