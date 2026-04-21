Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching: Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching Expands Programs to Help Entrepreneurs and Sales Teams Get Unstuck, Build Accountability and Grow With Intention

WASHBURN, ND / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching , founded by Midwest business coach and motivational speaker Ryan Botner, today announced the expansion of its coaching and speaking programs to meet growing demand from entrepreneurs, sales organizations, and corporate leadership teams seeking practical, results-driven development programs. The expansion includes new workshop formats, a broader executive coaching practice, and the rollout of the Money Follow$ Movement, Botner's flagship sales activation and revenue-growth training program.

The announcement comes as demand for accountability coaching, performance coaching, and intentional leadership development continues to surge among small and mid-size businesses across the Midwest. Organizations are increasingly seeking answers to questions such as how to get employees engaged, how to create team accountability, and how to scale a business, and are looking for coaches and speakers who bring real-world credibility alongside proven frameworks.

"Most business owners I work with aren't stuck because they lack talent or effort," said Botner. "They're stuck because they're working without a system, without clarity, and without anyone holding them accountable. That's exactly what these programs are built to fix."

New and Expanded Programs Address Core Business Pain Points

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching's expanded offerings are designed to directly address the challenges most commonly expressed by business owners and leadership teams:

The Growth Accelerator Coaching Program is a structured executive coaching engagement for business owners and entrepreneurs who are experiencing stalled revenue, team performance issues or leadership gaps. The program combines written goal-setting frameworks, weekly accountability coaching, and performance tracking tools to drive measurable progress within 90 days.

The Money Follow$ Movement Workshop is a half-day or full-day sales activation training program designed for sales teams and service-based businesses that are struggling with inconsistent revenue, poor follow-up, and low conversion rates. The program delivers Botner's proprietary Touchpoint Selling system and Speak2SELL framework in an interactive, high-energy format customized for each client's industry.

Team Development and Leadership Keynotes remain the cornerstone of Cornerstone's corporate offering, with engagements now available in half-day workshop, full-day intensive, and multi-session formats for associations, conferences, and corporate events.

"When someone holds you accountable to your written goals, you see up to a 95% increase in productivity. That's not a slogan, it's the foundation of every program we run. We give teams the system, and then we hold them to it," Ryan Botner , Founder, Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching, says.

Designed for the Leaders Most Coaching Programs Miss

A defining characteristic of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching's expanded programs is their intentional focus on entrepreneurs, small business owners, and organizations in industries that the professional coaching and speaking marketplace has historically underserved.

Botner's client base spans industries including construction, agriculture, insurance, real estate, mortgage, and blue-collar trades, sectors with strong revenue potential but limited access to coaching and leadership development resources tailored to their culture and operational realities.

"There is an enormous gap in the coaching market for rural America and the trades," Botner said. "These business owners are running complex operations, managing people, and trying to scale, and most coaching programs weren't built for them. Ours were."

The firm's faith-based leadership approach also distinguishes its programs in a market where purpose-driven business development is increasingly sought by entrepreneurs who want to integrate personal values with professional performance. Botner's Spirit-Heart-Mind-Body leadership framework offers a structure for developing leaders who are grounded in purpose, not just productivity metrics.

Maxwell Leadership Certified Coach Brings Credentialed Framework to Midwest Organizations

Ryan Botner is a Maxwell Leadership Certified Speaker and Coach, a credential from one of the most recognized leadership development organizations in the world. Combined with more than 17 years of experience in sales, entrepreneurship, and business development, including generating over $1 million in personal income before age 30, Botner brings both credentialed methodology and street-level business experience to every engagement.

This combination of formal certification and real-world entrepreneurial success is a key differentiator for organizations asking what makes a business coach or corporate speaker worth the investment.

"Credentials matter. But lived experience matters more," said Botner. "I've built businesses, lost everything, rebuilt from the ground up, and done it through faith and intentionality. When I teach these frameworks, I'm not teaching theory, I'm teaching what actually works."

How Organizations Can Engage Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

Organizations and event planners looking to book Ryan Botner as a keynote speaker for a corporate event, conference or association meeting can begin with a free Strategy Call through the Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching website. Business owners and entrepreneurs interested in executive coaching or the Growth Accelerator program can book a free Clarity Call to assess fit and explore options.

All engagements begin with a discovery conversation to ensure programs are fully customized to the client's industry, team dynamics, and specific performance goals.

About Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching is a Midwest-based motivational speaking and business performance coaching firm founded by Ryan Botner. The company helps sales teams, entrepreneurs, and organizations build intentional leadership habits, improve accountability, and drive measurable revenue growth. Services include keynote speaking, executive coaching, team development workshops, and performance coaching programs. Ryan Botner is a Maxwell Leadership Certified Speaker and Coach with more than 17 years of experience in sales and entrepreneurship. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching is based in Washburn, North Dakota, and serves clients throughout the Midwest and nationally. For more information, visit cornerstonespeaking.com.

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SOURCE: Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cornerstone-speaking-and-coaching-expands-programs-to-help-entre-1159273