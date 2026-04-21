Ocean 2 brings a more versatile large-scale and expandable, modular home storage solution, capable of handling both small and large solar PV input.From ESS News EcoFlow's new residential-focused energy storage series is the Ocean 2, which offers useful and measurable improvements over the previous series for interested homeowners and installers. On display in Berlin at an event for media and installers, the three-phase Ocean 2 was on display and discussed via a technical presentation by EcoFlow's Technical Sales Specialist Kevin Benedict, who detailed the system and the improvements compared ...

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