New data from Klarna reveals consumers are making an estimated $137 per sold item as resale becomes a go-to financial habit

New data from Klarna,the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, reveals that its in-app resell feature is gaining significant momentum:listings created through the app grew by up to 75% over the past 13 months*, as consumers increasingly turn to resale as a way to earn real money from items they already own.

The data points to a broader shift in financial behaviour: consumers are increasingly treating the things they own not as fixed costs, but as assets with ongoing value.

Reselling is becoming routine, not a one-off

First launched in Sweden in 2022, Klarna's resell feature is now available across 15 markets, letting users list items for resale directly from their purchase history via leading resale marketplaces such as eBay, Poshmark and Tradera. No need to remember what they paid, find the receipt, or switch to another app. Klarna pre-fills key listing details, making the process as frictionless as possible. It is a convenience that is clearly resonating: returning users account for 38%** of all listing activity, suggesting that once consumers discover resale pays off, they keep coming back.

The most active cohort is users aged 26-35, who account for 30% of all resell activity. This generation has grown up understanding that smart money management doesn't stop at saving, it extends to what you do with what you already own.

The Adidas Samba, Nike Dunk Low, iPhones and AirPods are among the most listed items on the platform, everyday goods that reflect how mainstream resale has become. Clothing and shoes account for 43% of all resell activity, with electronics, bags and accessories close behind. Around four in five transactions fall in the budget or mid-range price tier, reflecting a user base motivated primarily by practicality.

The wallet case for circular shopping

For today's consumers, resale is as much a financial decision as it is a lifestyle one. Research from eBay's 2025 Recommerce Report found that 81% of consumers who buy pre-owned goods cite saving money as their main reason for doing so. Klarna's resell data suggests the same logic is now running in reverse: selling on is increasingly how consumers recoup value from past purchases, not just how they save on new ones.

"Listing an item for resale through Klarna takes only a couple of minutes, and on average, our users make back an estimated $137 per sold item. That's real money staying in people's pockets rather than sitting idle in items they no longer use, and it adds up," says Louisa Garcia Moreno, Sustainability Communications Lead at Klarna

Circular options built into the shopping experience

Klarna's approach to circular shopping extends beyond resell. The platform now surfaces pre-owned alternatives next to new items at the point of purchase, making second-hand visible without requiring consumers to actively seek it out.

For consumers who want to shop new items more consciously, Klarna integrates sustainability ratings from Good On You, which assesses fashion and beauty brands across more than 1,000 data points, covering their impact on people, the planet, and animals, and scores them from 1 to 5. Brands rated "Good" or "Great" are highlighted at relevant touchpoints in the app. The platform also offers sustainability certification filters, allowing consumers to search and compare products by recognised third-party standards

"More and more consumers want to make considered choices about what they buy and what they do with it when they're done. Our job is to make that as easy as possible, resale, pre-owned alternatives, sustainability ratings, all in one place," adds Louisa Garcia Moreno.

Methodology

*From February 2025 to March 2026.

**All data referenced in this press release is based on Klarna's internal resell feature activity recorded between August 2024 and November 2025, across all active markets and integrated resale platforms. Figures relating to usage, listings created and items sold are drawn from this period unless otherwise stated. All figures are approximate.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. One million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com

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Contacts:

press@klarna.com