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PR Newswire
21.04.2026 17:12 Uhr
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Arasan Chip Systems, Inc.: Arasan acheives the Industrys First ASIL-D Certification for its CAN XL IP Core

Arasan announces the industry's first ASIL-D Certification for its CAN XL IP. The certification also covers Arasan's CAN FD IP and CAN 2.0 IP.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Apr. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arasan Chip Systems, the industry's leading provider of IP for Mobile and Automobile SoC's, announced today that its CAN XL IP has achieved the ASIL-D Certification. The CAN XL IP has been independently certified by SGS-TÜV Saar as ASIL-D, the highest safety level of functional safety defined in ISO 26262, the international standard for functional safety in road vehicles.

The CAN XL IP is backward compatible with the CAN FD and CAN 2.0 standards. The ASIL-D certification also covers Arasan's CAN FD IP and CAN 2.0 IP which will continue to be sold as ASIL-D certified independent products.

Arasan is offering a free upgrade to its CAN XL IP for customers interested in licensing CAN FD until June 30, 2026. The gate count increase from CAN FD to CAN XL is minimal and customers are encouraged to leverage this promotion to adopt the latest version of the CAN Specification, CAN XL.

"Arasan's IP have been used extensively in mission critical and life endangering applications in defense, nuclear, aerospace, medical and automotive ADAS SoC's " said Ron Mabry, VP of Sales at Arasan. "The ASIL-D Certification attests to our fail safe design philosophy".

Arasan's has an extensive portfolio of ASIL-B, ASIL-C and ASIL-D certified products including the MIPI DSI-2 IP for Display, MIPI CSI-2 IP for Camera both of which are seamlessly integrated with the MIPI D-PHY IP or the MIPI C-PHY IP, JEDEC eMMC IP for storage and UNH Certified automotive grade Ethernet IP when high speed automotive connectivity is required.

For more information, please visit: https://www.arasan.com/product/can-bus-controller-ip/

Availability

ASIL-D certified CAN IP products, including the CAN XL IP, CAN FD IP and CAN 2.0 IP, are available to license immediately from Arasan. Please contact sales@arasan.com to license our CAN IP.

Arasan Chip Systems, founded in 1995 is a provider of IP solutions for mobile storage and connectivity interfaces. Arasan's focus lies in mobile SoCs, which have evolved to encompass a wide range of applications, from PDAs in the mid-'90s to today's automobiles, drones, and IoT devices. Arasan remains at the forefront of this "Mobile" evolution, providing standards-based IP that forms the foundation of Mobile SoCs. Over a billion chips have been shipped with Arasan's IP.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959027/Arasan_CAN_XL_CAN_FD_Certification.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724571/5922313/Arasan_Chip_Systems_Inc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arasan-acheives-the-industrys-first-asil-d-certification-for-its-can-xl-ip-core-302746572.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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