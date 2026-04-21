The debut of the GEN4 race car underlines a step change in electric racing performance.

Set for its competitive debut in the 2026/27 Season, the GEN4 machine has a 71% increase in power.

More road-relevant than ever, many of the biggest OEMs will take these innovations from track to road.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and Formula E have unleashed the GEN4 car on track in its debut run in the South of France, signalling the beginning of a new era for electric motor sport. This all-new car will be raced in the 2026/27 Season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

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Unleashing GEN4: A new era of high-performance, sustainable electric racing begins

Capable of speeds over 335kph (208mph), 0-100kph in approximately 1.8s, and 0-200kph in just 4.4s 1.5s faster than its predecessor. GEN4 produces up to 600kW of power, a 71% increase in base output over GEN3 Evo, and is also the only single-seater with permanent all-wheel drive, promising to deliver the fastest-ever lap times by a Formula E car.

As the only all-electric FIA World Championship, GEN4 is both at the pinnacle of motor sport innovation and a testbed for future mobility. With more freedom given to manufacturers to implement their in-house technologies, GEN4 is expected to be even more road relevant.

Sustainability remains a central pillar of innovation, and the car will feature at least 20% recycled materials across key components.

H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President said:

The new GEN4 Formula E car marks a significant step forward for electric racing, setting a new global benchmark for performance, innovation, and sustainability.

"It is not just a fast car, it is a statement of intent about the future of this technology. I am proud that the FIA and its partners in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship are leading this vision."

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said:

"Seeing what GEN4 can do on track for the first time is a real milestone for Formula E we are now delivering performance levels that were thought impossible for electric vehicles just five years ago. The step up in performance is immediately clear, from the speed and power to the way it delivers on track, and there was a genuine buzz among everyone who witnessed it. This is a hugely exciting moment for the championship as we head into the upcoming 2026/27 Season."

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Contacts:

twood@fia.com