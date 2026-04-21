Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching: Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching Recognized as a Leading Motivational Speaker and Business Coaching Firm in the Midwest

Ryan Botner, founder of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching, is helping organizations across the Midwest improve sales performance, build high-performing teams, and develop intentional leaders through keynote speaking and performance coaching programs.

WASHBURN, ND / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching , a North Dakota-based firm specializing in motivational speaking, sales performance coaching, and leadership development, today announced continued growth in its client roster and speaking engagements, serving organizations across the Midwest and beyond. Founder Ryan Botner is being recognized by clients and industry peers as one of the top motivational speakers for corporate events and sales teams in the region.

With more than a decade of experience, 500+ clients served, and 200+ keynote presentations delivered, Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching has established itself as a trusted resource for business owners, sales organizations, and leadership teams seeking measurable improvement in team performance, accountability, and revenue growth.

Ryan Botner's approach stands apart from traditional corporate speakers by combining real-world entrepreneurial experience with proven performance frameworks, including his proprietary Speak2SELL and Touchpoint Selling systems, to deliver practical, actionable results rather than temporary motivation.

"People don't have a motivation problem; they have an intentionality problem. My goal at every engagement is to leave a team with a system they can execute the next day, not just energy that fades by Friday." - Ryan Botner, Founder, Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching.

Addressing the Most Pressing Challenges Facing Sales Teams and Business Leaders

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching serves a growing demand from organizations asking how to improve sales performance, how to fix a struggling sales team, and how to build a high-performing team culture. Ryan Botner's keynotes and workshops are specifically designed to answer these questions with structured, repeatable frameworks rather than generic inspiration.

Botner's signature goal, achievement framework, which demonstrates that simply making goals increases productivity by 5%, writing them down by 65%, and adding accountability by up to 95%, has become one of the most referenced models in his corporate engagements and has helped hundreds of sales professionals and business leaders increase revenue and team output.

"We have worked with a lot of happy clients all across North Dakota and beyond," Botner noted. "The results speak for themselves: when you build a culture of accountability and give teams a real system to follow, performance changes dramatically."

Serving an Underserved Market: The Midwest and Blue-Collar Workforce

A distinctive element of Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching's positioning is its focus on organizations in rural America and industries often overlooked by traditional coaching and speaking firms, including agriculture, construction, insurance, mortgage, real estate, and blue-collar trades.

"The Midwest is full of hard-working people who don't need someone from the coasts to tell them what hustle looks like," Botner said. "They need someone who speaks their language, understands their culture, and delivers strategies they can actually use in the field, not in a boardroom."

This focus has driven strong demand from associations, chambers of commerce, and regional companies looking for a speaker for team-building events and leadership development that resonates with their specific workforce.

Faith-Based Leadership Principles as a Competitive Differentiator

Botner's approach also incorporates faith-based leadership principles, a growing area of demand in the corporate speaking market. Drawing on his personal journey through addiction, professional collapse, and rebuilding through faith and intentionality, Botner offers a message of redemption, grounded leadership that resonates deeply with purpose, driven organizations, and entrepreneurs seeking more than a business strategy; they want a life strategy.

His framework, built on the Spirit, Heart, Mind, Body model, provides organizations with a way to develop leaders who operate with purpose, discipline, and authentic accountability rather than compliance-driven performance.

"God has a plan, and my faith in Him brought me to now living a life of intentionality. That's not just my testimony, it's the foundation of every framework I teach," - Ryan Botner.

Expanding Services and Upcoming Programs

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching currently offers executive coaching, keynote presentations, team development workshops, and half-day and full-day training seminars. The firm is expanding its Money Follow$ Movement training program, a sales activation and revenue growth system designed for entrepreneurs and small business teams, into a broader workshop and online learning format in 2025.

Organizations and event planners interested in booking Ryan Botner for a corporate event, conference, or leadership development program can begin with a free discovery call through the company's website.

About Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching

Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching is a Midwest-based motivational speaking and business performance coaching firm founded by Ryan Botner. The company helps sales teams, entrepreneurs, and organizations build intentional leadership habits, improve accountability, and drive measurable revenue growth. Services include keynote speaking, executive coaching, team development workshops, and performance coaching programs. Cornerstone Speaking and Coaching is based in Washburn, North Dakota, and serves clients throughout the Midwest and nationally. For more information, visit cornerstonespeaking.com .



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SOURCE: Cornerstone Speaking & Coaching

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cornerstone-speaking-and-coaching-recognized-as-a-leading-motiva-1159212