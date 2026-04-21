She Raised America. Now America Honors Her Back. Family Circle Returns - And Nobody Leaves Empty- Handed

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / After nearly a decade of absence, one of America's most iconic publications is back. Family Circle, founded in 1932 and once reaching more than 13 million readers across 200 newspapers, has officially relaunched in 2025 with a bold national initiative: Mom of the Year 2026 (MOTY 2026).

The campaign, led by Smart Money Media AI, aims to honor mothers across the United States through a nationwide competition culminating in a live broadcast on July 4, 2026, airing across 128 Rejoice Network radio stations and featured in 200 newspapers nationwide.

A National Campaign Honoring Mothers

The Mom of the Year 2026 campaign features three distinct categories:

Mom of the Year - recognizing extraordinary mothers across America

Church Mother - honoring women who serve as spiritual anchors in faith communities

Eternal Mother - celebrating mothers whose legacy lives on

Nominations are now open at Vote4Mom.com, and participation is free.

The competition follows a nine-round national bracket format, advancing participants from local communities to a nationally broadcast Grand Finale.

Grand Prize Includes:

$10,000 cash award

Luxury travel experience

Feature cover story in Family Circle, distributed nationwide

A First-of-Its-Kind Promise: Everyone Wins

In a major departure from traditional contests, Family Circle has introduced a unique guarantee:

Every nominator, nominee, and voter receives a complimentary travel certificate valued at $1,500 or more.

These certificates are redeemable across 125+ destinations worldwide, with recipients responsible only for applicable taxes.

Travel Destinations Include

Participants may redeem their travel certificates at destinations such as:

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Cancún, Mexico

Caribbean Islands (including Jamaica and Barbados)

Hawaii (Maui, Honolulu, Big Island)

Paris, France

Dubai, UAE

Bali, Indonesia

London, United Kingdom

Rome, Italy

Sydney, Australia

New York City

Las Vegas, Nevada

New Orleans, Louisiana

Atlanta, Georgia

...and dozens more within the Marketing Boost global network.

A Legacy Brand Reimagined

For over 87 years, Family Circle served as a cultural cornerstone in American households. Its covers featured influential figures including:

Bing Crosby

Joan Crawford

Douglas Fairbanks Jr.

Eleanor Roosevelt

Amelia Earhart

The publication also maintained strong ties to American public life, featuring First Ladies such as Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, and hosting the widely recognized Presidential Cookie Bake-Off for nearly three decades.

Additionally, Family Circle held a 43-year title sponsorship of the Family Circle Cup on the WTA Tour, the longest-running sponsorship in professional tennis history.

At its peak, the magazine reached over 21 million readers, becoming the largest women's magazine in the world.

Ownership and Trademark

The Family Circle brand is now exclusively owned by Smart Money Media AI (SMMAI), a 508(c)(1)(A) organization.

The trademark encompasses all aspects of the brand, including print, digital, and broadcast media, as well as its role as the presenting sponsor of the Mom of the Year 2026 campaign.

About Family Circle

Founded in 1932, Family Circle was one of the original "Seven Sisters" magazines alongside Good Housekeeping, Better Homes & Gardens, Woman's Day, McCall's, Ladies' Home Journal, and Redbook.

Relaunched in 2025, the publication now operates as a digital-first media platform, reaching audiences nationwide through a portfolio of 12 media brands under Smart Money Media AI.

Campaign Finale

The Mom of the Year 2026 campaign will conclude with a nationally broadcast finale:

Date: July 4, 2026 (Independence Day)

Broadcast: 128 Rejoice Network stations

Coverage: 200 newspapers nationwide

One mother will be crowned in a moment designed to resonate across the country.

Official Statement

"At Family Circle, we believe honoring a mother should feel like being honored yourself. Nobody loses. Nobody walks away empty-handed. The nominee wins. The voter wins. The family wins. That's what Family Circle has always stood for - and that's what we came back to do."

- Family Circle Editorial Team

Media Contact

Media Inquiries: media@vote4mom.com

Sponsorship Opportunities: sponsors@familycircle.news

Nominations & Voting: www.vote4mom.com

Official Website: www.familycircle.news

SOURCE: Family Circle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/she-raised-america.-now-america-honors-her-back.-family-circle-returns-and-nob-1159417