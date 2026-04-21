Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 21-Apr-2026 / 16:27 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 20-Apr-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 21-Apr-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.070329 11.966469 12.036798 20940267 crossed or reached Position of previous 0.061845 12.131751 12.193596 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 122350 0.070329 Sub Total 8.A 122350 0.070329%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 27472 0.015791 Sub Total 8.B1 27472 0.015791%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4912937 2.824034 Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 179632 0.103256 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 252286 0.145018 Swaps 05/05/2026 n/a Cash 3433048 1.973370 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 860862 0.494837 Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 16870 0.009697 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 525834 0.302258 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.827735 Swaps 20/08/2026 n/a Cash 640841 0.368366 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 1619648 0.930999 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.113150 Swaps 09/06/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.881140 Swaps 30/11/2026 n/a Cash 3735 0.002147 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.440570 Swaps 15/07/2026 n/a Cash 31135 0.017897 Swaps 15/09/2026 n/a Cash 58130 0.033414 Swaps 04/06/2027 n/a Cash 54745 0.031468 Swaps 01/10/2027 n/a Cash 2427 0.001395 Swaps 31/03/2027 n/a Cash 2701 0.001553 Swaps 23/02/2028 n/a Cash 2401 0.001380 Swaps 26/06/2026 n/a Cash 688000 0.395473 Swaps 29/12/2026 n/a Cash 728 0.000418 Swaps 30/06/2026 n/a Cash 139 0.000080 Swaps 19/04/2027 n/a Cash 88764 0.051023 Sub Total 8.B2 20790445 11.950678%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 6.888682 6.888682% Corporation National Association Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 4.190280 4.259256% Corporation Bank of BofA Securities America Europe SA Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

21-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 424620 EQS News ID: 2312388 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2026 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)