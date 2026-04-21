German University of Digital Science Integrates AI Trained on 11.7 Billion Trades For Research Programs

Partnership with Perpetuals gives students and researchers across 50+ countries access to a production-grade AI platform and one of the largest proprietary retail trading datasets





POTSDAM, Germany, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The German University of Digital Science (German UDS), Europe's first fully digital, state-recognized university, today announced a strategic licensing agreement with Perpetuals.com Ltd (Nasdaq: PDC) to integrate the company's proprietary BayesShield AI predictive intelligence platform across the university's research centers and digital learning infrastructure.

Under the agreement, German UDS will deploy BayesShield AI within its Research Center for Artificial Intelligence, Research Center for Cybersecurity, and Research Center for Digital Transformations. Students and faculty will leverage BayesShield's probabilistic AI models, trained on 11.7 billion retail trades and more than 1 million unique user histories, to analyze real-world trading patterns, conduct research on retail investor behavior, and develop next-generation risk management frameworks.

The university's six dedicated research centers will also serve as applied R&D environments for advancing BayesShield's machine learning models, with research output expected to be published in peer-reviewed journals.

German UDS is fully recognized by the Brandenburg Ministry of Science (MWFK), endorsed by the German Science and Humanities Council (Wissenschaftsrat), and accredited by the German Accreditation Council (DAR) through ASIIN. It is Europe's first fully digital, state-authorized university, delivering German-accredited degrees to students worldwide.

"Most universities teach AI theory with textbook datasets. Integrating BayesShield AI lets students and faculty train on 11.7 billion trades from a live, regulated market," said Prof. Dr. Mike Friedrichsen, co-founder of German UDS. "German UDS was established on the principle that students everywhere should have the same access to applied research and data that they'll encounter in their careers, and this partnership with Perpetuals is an extension of that mission."

Unlike competing systems that rely on simulated data or public market feeds, BayesShield analyzes 200+ features per trade to calculate win / loss probability in real time before trade execution. In a pilot program announced in February 2026, BayesShield demonstrated the ability to filter 92% of losing retail trades in digital asset perpetual futures based on backtesting against a full year of actual retail trading data.

"German UDS provides a global research community that will pressure-test BayesShield across AI, cybersecurity, and financial regulation," said Patrick Gruhn, CEO of Perpetuals. "Having world-class researchers and graduate students work with the platform in an academic setting sharpens the product and validates the science behind it. That's a rare combination of commercial and intellectual value."

About Perpetuals.com Ltd

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk through empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.

Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self-clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi-asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.

About German University of Digital Science

German University of Digital Science (German UDS) is a state-recognized, fully accredited digital university based in Potsdam, Germany. Recognized by the Brandenburg Ministry of Science (MWFK) in February 2025 following a positive recommendation from the German Science and Humanities Council (Wissenschaftsrat), and with all study programs accredited by the German Accreditation Council (DAR) through ASIIN, German UDS is Europe's first 100% digitally designed university offering German-accredited Master's, MBA, and Micro-Degree programs entirely online to a global student body. The university operates six dedicated research centers focused on Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantitative Finance and Digital Markets, Extended Reality, Digital Transformations, and Educational Technologies.

For more information, visit german-uds.de .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the licensing agreement. Words such as "expect," "will," "positions," "advancing," "projected," "anticipated," and other similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements reflect the parties' current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including successful integration and deployment of the licensed technology, market conditions, the ability to realize anticipated benefits of the partnership, and risks detailed in Perpetuals's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the parties undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contacts Perpetuals Email: press@perpetuals.com / Website: www.perpetuals.com German University of Digital Science (German UDS) Email: press@german-uds.de / Website: www.german-uds.de Investor Relations ir@perpetuals.com