Brandon, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - FOTONARA, a pioneering Canadian engineering and real estate technology firm, today announced a landmark strategic partnership with Edmonton-based Energy Saving Products Ltd. (ESP), manufacturers of the globally recognized Hi-Velocity Systems. Under this agreement, Fotonara will distribute Hi-Velocity's ultra-high-efficient HVAC systems and deploy the Small Duct High Velocity (SDHV) technology exclusively across all of its real estate projects, beginning with the highly anticipated Blackbird Housing development in Brandon, Manitoba.

This partnership bridges the gap between commercial-grade climate control and the decentralized smart home. Fotonara's proprietary adaptive thermostats are natively compliant with the Matter protocol. For the first time, this integration brings Hi-Velocity's ultra-high-efficient systems directly into the open-source Home Assistant ecosystem. This provides residents and facility managers with sub-millisecond, zero-cloud climate automation and demand-driven energy shedding, processed entirely on local edge-servers for absolute data privacy.

"Our mission at Fotonara is to build autonomous, privacy-absolute environments that never compromise on physical comfort or operational efficiency," said Adam Morand, CEO of Fotonara. "By integrating Hi-Velocity's rugged, ultra-efficient SDHV technology directly into our Matter-compliant Home Assistant ecosystem, we are giving residents clinical-grade climate control without the latency, forced internet dependency, or surveillance of the cloud. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision for the Blackbird project and establishes a new gold standard for every Fotonara development moving forward."

The inaugural deployment of this partnership is the Blackbird Housing project, an adaptive reuse of the historic McKenzie Seeds building in Brandon. The 130-unit multi-family development utilizes Fotonara's FluidAra Rapid-Panel Utility Wall to deliver 450 sq. ft. micro-suites on a strict $125/sq. ft. budget. Hi-Velocity's highly flexible, two-inch ducts and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) motor efficiency make it the only HVAC system capable of fitting perfectly within Fotonara's 150mm utility chassis, eliminating thermal stratification and minimizing architectural disruption.

"For over forty years, our team at Energy Saving Products has pushed the boundaries of indoor air quality and high-efficiency climate control," said Tim Prevost, President of Energy Saving Products Ltd. "Partnering with Fotonara allows our Hi-Velocity systems to seamlessly bridge into the cutting-edge Matter protocol and the Home Assistant ecosystem, unlocking unprecedented control and energy savings. Fotonara's innovative utility wall and decentralized smart-home architecture are the perfect canvas for our technology. We are thrilled to collaborate on the Blackbird Housing project and to be deployed exclusively across their visionary developments."

Moving forward, Fotonara will act as a key distributor of Hi-Velocity Systems, integrating them as the exclusive HVAC hardware backbone for its entire portfolio of residential, commercial, and industrial smart-building projects. This alliance merges Fotonara's deflationary technological infrastructure with ESP's legendary Canadian build quality, establishing a new paradigm in sustainable real estate.

About FOTONARA

Engineered in Canada, Fotonara designs and manufactures the ultimate operating system for the built environment. Combining high-margin craftsmanship with deflationary technology, Fotonara produces Matter-native hardware, Class 4 Digital Electricity infrastructure, and clinical-grade, privacy-absolute ambient intelligence sensors designed to lower operating costs and optimize human wellness.

About Energy Saving Products Ltd. (Hi-Velocity Systems)

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Energy Saving Products Ltd. is a second-generation family enterprise that has manufactured the Hi-Velocity System since 1983. Renowned for its heavy-duty build quality, the Hi-Velocity System is an ultra-efficient Small Duct High Velocity (SDHV) heating and cooling solution trusted by architects and installers on all seven continents for maximizing space and delivering superior indoor air quality.

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Source: Fotonara Inc.