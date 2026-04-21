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ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 19:02 Uhr
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Investments & Wealth Institute Awards Recognize Best of the Best in Investment and Wealth Management Industry During its Experience 2026 Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / The Investments & Wealth Institute (the Institute)-the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors-presented two awards recognizing outstanding contributions to the investment and wealth management body of knowledge during a special awards ceremony at the Institute's flagship conference, Experience 2026 in Fort Lauderdale, on April 21, 2026.

Journal Research Award

The Journal Research Award honors the author(s) of an original article representing the best writing for the previous year germane to investment consulting and/or private wealth management published in the Journal of Investment Consulting or the Retirement Management Journal.

The 2026 honoree is Edward F. McQuarrie, PhD, for his article, "The 4-Percent Rule Was Never Failproof: On the Folly of Fixed Rate Withdrawals" (RMJ Vol. 14, No. 1, 2025). McQuarrie is Professor Emeritus in the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University.

Honorable distinction was awarded to Joseph Anthony Farinella, PhD, CFA, Stephen M. Horan, PhD, CFA, CIPM, CAIA, and Clay M. Moffett, PhD, for their article, "Gender and Investments in Tennis Players" (JIC Vol. 24, No. 1, 2025). Farinella and Moffett are associate professors of finance, and Horan is a professor of finance, all at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Investments & Wealth Institute Writing Award

The Investments & Wealth Institute Writing Award honors Investments & Wealth Institute members for their excellent editorial contributions to the Investments & Wealth Review during the previous year.

The 2026 honoree is Noel Pacarro Brown, CIMA, CPWA, for her article, "The Evolution of Advice: From Transactional to Generational" (March/April 2025). Brown is senior vice president, family wealth director, investing with impact director, Conscious Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley.

Honorable distinction was awarded to Bruce D. Stewart, CIMA, CAIA, for his article, "The Fractional Private Office: A Tax-Efficient Alternative to Multi-Family and Single-Family Offices" (November/December 2025). Stewart is managing partner and chief investment officer of SRS Private Office.

Learn more about the Institute's awards and read the award-winning articles at https://investmentsandwealth.org/about/awards.

Media Contacts:

Investment & Wealth Institute

Carly Augeri
Director of Marketing Communications
707-681-1243
5619 DTC Pkwy, Suite 600
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
caugeri@i-w.org
investmentsandwealth.org

ABOUT INVESTMENTS & WEALTH INSTITUTE

Founded in 1985, the Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications-Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA), and Retirement Management Advisor (RMA) certifications-the Institute delivers world class-quality, highly-practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute include the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and private wealth managers who embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. Learn more at www.investmentsandwealth.org.

SOURCE: Investments & Wealth Institute



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/investments-and-wealth-institute-awards-recognize-best-of-the-best-i-1158966

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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