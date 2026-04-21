3Aware Launches Evidence Vault to Help Health Systems Turn Clinical Data into Scalable Research and Revenue

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / 3Aware announced the launch of the Evidence Vault - a new, federated clinical research and commercialization infrastructure that enables health systems to participate as Commercial Data Partners while maintaining full control of their data, governance, and exports.

The network of vaults, powered by 3Aware, is designed for health systems that want to expand investigator-led research, collaborate selectively, and support industry-sponsored studies - without moving raw data outside the institution's environment. Through a secure, embedded cloud appliance and governed aggregate export controls, participating health systems can activate longitudinal, multi-modal clinical data for repeatable real-world evidence workflows - safely, and at scale.

"Health systems shouldn't have to choose between protecting governance and unlocking value from their patients' data," said William (Bill) Moss, CEO of 3Aware. "The network of Evidence Vaults is built to keep data and processing under institutional control - while enabling high-impact, industry-sponsored research and sustainable, non-reimbursement revenue through a commercial data partnership model."

"In neurosurgery, we live by the standard of precision; our data systems must do the same. 3Aware's Evidence Vault eliminates the friction between data security and clinical insight by keeping the analytics inside the health system - right where the care happens," said Neil Martin, MD. "Having worked as a surgeon and Chief Quality Officer, I see this as a turning point for comparative effectiveness. It gives us the key insights to refine our clinical protocols - to deliver the highest value care and improve patient outcomes, while supporting the institution's bottom line."

Participation Model

The network of Evidence Vaults is designed around provider governance first. Each participating health system can:

Deploy 3Aware's secure cloud appliance within existing infrastructure

Define the data extraction approach and ontology

Choose de-identification by the health system or by 3Aware

Keep data and analytic processing inside the institution's secure environment

Maintain strict oversight of exports, with only approved, aggregated study results leaving the environment under institutional governance requirements

Value for Participating Health Systems

Through the Network of Evidence Vaults, Commercial Data Partners can:

Maintain full control over data custody, access, approvals, and exports

Accelerate research by moving faster from question - cohort - endpoints - outcomes with repeatable evidence workflows

Enhance institutional eminence by enabling more publication-quality outputs and supporting Key Opinion Leadership (KOL)

Generate new non-reimbursement revenue from industry-sponsored research - without one-off data sales

Tap into a commercial network of manufacturer-sponsored study opportunities, facilitated by 3Aware

"Health systems are uniquely positioned to lead the next era of real-world evidence generation - if they have infrastructure that supports speed, rigor, and governance," said Amelia Hufford, PhD, SVP, Clinical & Regulatory Science Operations at 3Aware. "The network of Evidence Vaults brings a practical, federated model for turning clinical data into defensible evidence - while enabling institutions to participate as Commercial Data Partners on terms that align with their security and oversight requirements."

Participation

To request an overview of the 3Aware Evidence Vault or discuss participation, contact us.

About 3Aware

3Aware provides a proprietary, AI-driven Clinical Scientific Workbench powered by real-world data from deep, federated health system integrations across a collaborative research network. This approach strengthens investigator-led research within partner institutions while enabling MedTech manufacturers to remotely run in silico, non-interventional observational studies on their products as used at the point of care. 3Aware's Clinical Scientific Workbench leverages comprehensive longitudinal patient records - structured and unstructured data - where researchers can rapidly define relevant cohorts, preserve full chronological and episode-of-care context, and use interpretive AI to efficiently surface and intuitively understand the determinant signals and insights embedded across each patient's longitudinal medical record; unlocking actionable insights that improve device safety, performance, and patient outcomes.

Please see 3aware.ai for more information.

Contact Information

Phil Stoltzfus

VP of Marketing & Public Relations

info@3aware.ai

SOURCE: 3Aware

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/3aware-launches-evidence-vault-to-help-health-systems-turn-clinical-d-1159429