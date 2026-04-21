Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced that LI.FI, a powerful toolkit that enables access to the universal market for digital assets, has integrated the TRON blockchain. The integration connects TRON's high-throughput, stablecoin-focused blockchain infrastructure to LI.FI's universal liquidity layer across major blockchain ecosystems. Developers and applications using LI.FI can now access TRON's deep liquidity, enabling seamless bridging and swapping between TRON and the broader multichain ecosystem.

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Consistently low transaction fees and high throughput have established TRON as one of the leading settlement layers for stablecoin payments and transfers globally. TRON's blockchain infrastructure hosts over $85 billion in circulating USDT and processes over $21 billion in daily transfer volume. By connecting TRON to LI.FI's orchestration layer, the integration unlocks low-friction stablecoin flows between TRON and major EVM and non-EVM networks, expanding access for users and developers across the decentralized finance landscape.

"Connecting to LI.FI's orchestration layer further strengthens access to TRON's infrastructure across the entire blockchain ecosystem," said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for the TRON DAO. "This integration reduces friction for developers and users who want to move assets seamlessly between TRON and other blockchains, supporting TRON's position as a leading settlement layer powering global stablecoin activity."

The LI.FI integration delivers several key capabilities for developers and end users. Applications can now access USDT and other stablecoin transfers into and out of TRON with improved pricing, liquidity access, and efficiency. TRON's low-cost transaction environment, combined with LI.FI's multi-chain distribution, creates a powerful infrastructure for remittances, payments, and on-chain settlement. Builders gain direct access to one of crypto's largest ecosystems without managing separate bridge integrations, while end users can swap and bridge stablecoins on TRON directly within supported applications.

"As a market leader of global stablecoin infrastructure, integrating TRON into LI.FI's orchestration layer is a natural next step in making stablecoin-powered liquidity seamless and accessible," said Philipp Zentner, CEO & Co-Founder, LI.FI. "By combining TRON's deep stablecoin liquidity and our powerful API, developers can tap into one of crypto's most popular ecosystems for stablecoin payments without the complexity of managing separate integrations - streamlining composability with one of the largest stablecoin markets in production today."

As stablecoins continue to play an increasingly central role in cross-border settlement, financial access, and everyday payments, the integration strengthens TRON's position at the center of global digital finance. By expanding interoperability through LI.FI's universal API, TRON advances its mission to deliver accessible, efficient, and scalable blockchain infrastructure to users worldwide.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $86 billion. As of April 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 376 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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Source: TRON