Live Wildly Foundation: Live Wildly Celebrates Earth Day by Honoring Florida's Premier Conservation Programs that Protect Public and Working Lands

For 25 years, Florida Forever and the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program have conserved more than 1.25 Million acres of lands and waters across the Sunshine State

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / As Floridians get outside this Earth Day, Live Wildly reminds everyone to thank Florida's two premier conservation programs - Florida Forever and the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program - that have kept more than 1.25 million acres of Florida's lands and waters strong, healthy and productive.

The conservation programs, which both turn 25 this year, not only support wildlife habitat, but also bring lasting benefits to Florida's economy and communities.

"What better way to celebrate Earth Day than by honoring the programs that serve as global models for land and water conservation," said Meredith Budd, Deputy Director of the Live Wildly Foundation. "Florida's unparalleled natural lands and waters not only have made the Sunshine State a global recreational destination, but they are the backbone of our thriving agricultural and tourism economies."

Florida Forever protects natural lands through conservation easements and acquisition. Public lands acquired through the program are permanently managed for recreation, restoration and conservation, supporting clean water supplies, storm resilience and species protection. Florida Forever also partners with private landowners to place conservation easements on properties that preserve working farms, ranches and forests.

Since launching in 2001, Florida Forever has conserved more than 1.1 million acres across Florida, more than one-third through conservation easements.

"Florida Forever is one of the nation's leading conservation programs and a shining example of Florida's commitment to protecting the lands and waters that sustain our way of life," said Bradley Perry, Director of the Division of State Lands under the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. "For 25 years, the program has helped conserve more than 1.1 million acres across the state, safeguarding water resources, wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation opportunities while supporting a strong economy. Florida Forever continues to show that smart conservation investments deliver lasting benefits for both nature and future generations."

The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program (RFLPP) uses easements to protect agricultural lands from expanding urban development. About one-third of Florida's lands are currently agricultural, but if current development trends continue, almost 45,000 acres a year - or about one-fifth - will be destroyed by development by 2070, according to a 2024 study by the smart-growth advocacy group 1000 Friends of Florida.

Since its establishment in 2001, the RFLPP has partnered with farmers and ranchers to advance sustainable production practices on more than 232,000 acres.

"Agriculture lands are essential to Florida's economic future," said Budd. "Programs like the RFLPP and Florida Forever show that the conservation of healthy lands and waters can - and must - go hand in hand with strong economies."

Both programs have also been vital to protecting the Florida Wildlife Corridor, established by state lawmakers in 2021 to sustain Florida's "green infrastructure that is the foundation of this state's economy and quality of life." The corridor - which stretches nearly 18-million acres from the Panhandle to the Everglades - supports 114,000 jobs and generates $30 billion in annual revenue through recreation, tourism, agriculture, forestry, and many other industries.

Over the past five years, Florida Forever has protected more than 205,000 acres within the Wildlife Corridor, with more than 65,000 conserved last year alone. The RFLPP has helped conserve some 88,000 acres of working lands within the Corridor, with easements placed on nearly 34,000 acres in the Corridor in 2025.

A recent public opinion poll found that more than 80% of Floridians support robust investment in Florida Forever, with three in four voters saying they would tell their state legislators to vote in favor of allocating $100 million for Florida Forever to protect Florida's land, water and wildlife.

"This Earth Day, we encourage our state policymakers to continue protecting Florida's unique natural legacy," said Budd.

Contact:

Meredith Budd

Deputy Director

Live Wildly Foundation

meredith@livewildly.com

239-248-4494

SOURCE: Live Wildly Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/live-wildly-celebrates-earth-day-by-honoring-floridas-premier-cons-1159519