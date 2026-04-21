Dunlop Sports Americas: Srixon Introduces "The Iron Standard": A Campaign Built on Precision, Process, and Relentless Refinement

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Building on the momentum of their global rebrand, Srixon is unveiling a new campaign "The Iron Standard." Rooted in precision and guided by an uncompromising pursuit of performance, the campaign highlights the people and process that define Srixon's craftsmanship, discipline, and engineering philosophy behind their acclaimed irons.

At the center of The Iron Standard is master craftsman Yuki Shimahara, whose workbench serves as the starting point for innovation. The campaign offers rare access to Shimahara's process, from raw steel to the moment it reaches a golfer's hands.

"With every new iron model, we build on the core strengths we've developed over time while also responding to trends we're seeing," said Yuki Shimahara, Engineering Manager and Principal Tour Engineer at Srixon. "As an R&D team, we focus on refining everything we touch, down to the smallest details, even those that aren't always easy to highlight like more visible technologies. On ZXi, for example, we slightly adjusted the scoreline placement from the previous generation, softened the edge radius around the face, and refined the hosel shaping. These are subtle changes and difficult to quantify, but from multiple perspectives they help improve consistency, feel, and overall performance."

Collaboration is built directly into Srixon's R&D process, where Shimahara works alongside fellow engineers and designers to refine every iron. Craftsmanship, player feedback, and performance data are considered together, with each prototype shaped, tested, and evaluated as a team. Insights from testing help guide subtle adjustments, creating a disciplined, interactive workflow where design and engineering evolve side by side.

This relentless approach reflects the philosophy behind Srixon Irons: progress demands tenacity - quiet, determined, exacting. The Iron Standard builds on the spirit introduced in Obsessed With It, extending that same dedication into a deeper, more transparent look at how Srixon Irons come to life.

"Design is always a collaboration. We work together to balance shaping, CG placement, and turf interaction with measured performance," Shimahara continued. "We review prototypes as a group, discuss what we're seeing in testing, and refine the details step by step. That back-and-forth is what allows us to push performance while maintaining the precision players expect."

Rather than focusing solely on outcomes, The Iron Standard emphasizes the work behind them. It showcases the measurable performance gains, player-driven insights, and unwavering attention to detail that shape every iron.

The campaign will roll out across digital, social, and global media channels, giving regional teams a clear foundation to extend storytelling through product education, player validation, and behind-the-scenes access. Through this lens, Srixon reinforces its commitment to purposeful innovation, elevating performance while maintaining the restraint and confidence that define the brand.

At Srixon, the standard isn't set at impact. It's set long before and refined until it becomes The Iron Standard.

To explore Srixon's Iron lineup, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/srixon-introduces-%22the-iron-standard%22-a-campaign-built-on-precisio-1159270