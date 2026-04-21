New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Precoro, a procurement centralization and automation platform, introduces a new AI-powered feature that automatically converts supplier quotations into structured purchase requisitions within seconds.





Precoro

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The release addresses a pervasive friction point for mid-market procurement and finance teams: the data intake gap. Traditionally, supplier quotes arrive in a chaotic mix of PDFs and images. Manually reconciling these formats into an internal procurement system is not only time-consuming but a common driver of data entry errors and approval delays.

Precoro standardizes this intake process: the system extracts data from supplier quotes and transforms it into ready-to-use purchase requisitions. By reducing manual input at the earliest stage, the company aims to help organizations improve data accuracy and accelerate procurement workflows from the outset.

"As we continue to embed intelligence into Precoro, our focus remains on the people behind the screen," said Andrew Zhyvolovych, CEO of Precoro. "AI for Quotation makes intake so intuitive that even new hires can handle the process from day one. When adoption is this high, teams start following the standardized procedures without any workarounds, so maverick spend disappears, and people stay focused on core tasks that drive business forward."

Using AI to reduce friction at the intake stage

By ensuring data integrity at the very first touchpoint, Precoro sets the foundation for smoother approvals, accurate POs, and faster processing.

For employees, the requisition process has historically been a productivity drain. Precoro's AI removes this friction entirely; users simply upload a quote and move on to their core responsibilities. This upload-and-go workflow saves time for requesters and provides immediate transparency for approvers.

Efficiency in the procure-to-pay (P2P) cycle is only as good as the initial data. By anchoring accuracy at the intake stage, Precoro prevents the correction loops that typically stall approvals and PO creation.

Continued investment in AI-driven procurement

Precoro is doubling down on its commitment to intelligent procurement automation. After launching the AI-powered accounts payable and analytics suite, the platform now extends AI capabilities to the front door of procurement: the intake stage.

Beyond today's release, Precoro is set to integrate AI into other key procurement areas, including purchase order and contract processing, with the goal of further reducing manual effort and improving process consistency.

About Precoro

Precoro is an AI-powered procurement centralization and automation platform that helps mid-sized companies gain visibility and control over spending before it reaches the ERP. The platform connects procurement workflows across departments and business units in one place, from intake and PO management to AP automation.

Today, more than 1,000 organizations across 80+ countries use Precoro to replace ad hoc purchasing with structured, scalable procurement processes and full spend management control. To learn more, visit precoro.com.

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Source: PRNews OU