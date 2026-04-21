Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports First Quarter Financials and Declares Dividend

A "Top Performing Community Bank" in the U.S. for the eighteenth consecutive year

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board and CEO, reported earnings for the first quarter of 2026 of $5,390,860. The reported earnings per share were $1.147 fully diluted as compared to $1.364 at December 31, 2025. Total assets ended the quarter at $1,730,015,652, a 3.6% increase from year-end. Nonperforming assets were 0.359% as of March 31, 2026 compared to 0.352% at year-end. This level of nonperforming assets is significantly below peer group banks. Additionally, there is no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) at quarter-end. Net loans have grown 5.7% from year-end and 12.9% from the first quarter of 2025. Overall net interest margin continues to improve year-over-year ending the quarter at 3.98%.

At the April 17, 2026 Chesapeake Financial Shares Board of Directors meeting, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share effective June 1, 2026, payable on or before June 15, 2026. The company has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years. This is the second dividend increase in the last six months. The stock currently has a 1.99% dividend yield.

For more information about Chesapeake Financial Shares stock (CPKF), or to receive daily e-mail alerts of our stock price, see www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com. The company is followed by Zacks Investment Research, and a copy of their report can also be found on this site or at www.zacks.com. Chesapeake Financial Shares is an over-the-counter, publicly traded stock. Follow Chesapeake Bank on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

For immediate release: April 21, 2026

Contact: Jeffrey M. Szyperski 1-800-434-1181

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/chesapeake-financial-shares-reports-first-quarter-financials-and-dec-1159573