Payroll4Construction Offers Help As Contractors Navigate Oregon SB 426's Expanded Wage Liability

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, Foundation Software's construction payroll service, has published a new resource to help Oregon general contractors understand Senate Bill 426.

The new law took effect January 1, 2026, and significantly expanded wage liability on construction projects. Payroll4Construction serves construction companies across the country, including those managing complex public works projects in Oregon.

On most construction projects, general contractors pay subcontractors directly. Those subcontractors are then responsible for paying their own employees and lower-tier subs.

That separation has traditionally meant general contractors had limited exposure to wage violations further down the chain - SB 426 eliminates that separation entirely.

Under SB 426, general contractors can be held jointly and severally liable for unpaid wages owed to workers at any subcontractor tier - even if the general contractor has already paid the subcontractor in full.

Workers and the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries can file claims directly against the general contractor without first pursuing the subcontractor responsible for the violation.

The resource outlines key considerations for contractors, including:

How "joint and several liability" works under SB 426 and why paying subcontractors in full does not eliminate exposure

What types of claims - unpaid wages, fringe benefits and civil penalties - can be brought against general contractors and property owners

Why contractual indemnification clauses are invalidated under the statute and what recourse options remain

How subcontract language, certified payroll requirements and subcontractor prequalification affect compliance posture

How property owners are also affected and what prime contract language to consider

Knowing where exposure lies - and what to do about it - is the first step toward protecting your business on every public works project.

Payroll4Construction helps construction companies stay compliant with certified payroll requirements, manage subcontractor documentation and maintain the kind of payroll records that matter most when a wage claim is on the line.

To learn more about Oregon SB 426 and how it affects general contractors, click here.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, complete multi-jurisdiction processing, handle union tracking, cut checks, issue direct deposits and so much more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & may management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-offers-help-as-contractors-navigate-oregon-s-1157986